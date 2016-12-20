Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Sultan extols Ugwuanyi, urges Muslims to live in peace with host communities

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji  Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has expressed delight at the level of popularity, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State enjoys in the state, including among non-indigenes, saying it is commendable.

The Sultan, who spoke during an interactive meeting with the Muslim community resident in Enugu State, noted that his observation since he visited the state shows that Gov. Ugwuanyi is so much liked by the people because of his humble disposition and commitment to their wellbeing and good governance.

He charged Muslims in the state to be law-abiding and endeavour to live in peace with one another especially their host communities, reminding them that Islam does not allow them to engage in illicit acts that could undermine the peace and progress of the state.

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar IV, visits Enugu

The Sultan had earlier met with the Christian leaders in the state, where issues bordering on peace, national unity, security and harmonious existence between the Muslims and Christians were extensively discussed.

Addressing the Muslim community, the Sultan also challenged the security agents to fish out those people who kill in the name of herdsmen, arguing that they are “criminals, not Muslims.

“I am excited that 95 percent of Muslims in Enugu State are in support of Governor Ugwuanyi and what he is doing to promote peace, security and good governance in the state.

“The security agents have a lot to do in protecting the lives and property of the people. Now people walk into your communities, kill people and walk away, nobody intercepts them. They are criminals, not Muslims,” Sultan Abubakar said.

“Form your own committee to fish out those who infiltrate the areas you reside. Find out those engaging in illicit affairs and report to the security agencies to take appropriate action”, the Sultan advised.

He also called for the constitution of a committee that would adjudicate between herdsmen and farmers in the event of any misunderstanding, adding that the governor has done well in the promotion of security, peace and national unity.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

16 hours 39 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

16 hours 41 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

16 hours 44 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

16 hours 49 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

16 hours 55 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

17 hours 34 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

17 hours 54 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

17 hours 58 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

18 hours 2 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

18 hours 14 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

18 hours 26 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

18 hours 32 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

18 hours 42 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

19 hours 8 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 16:22:00 Down under move thrills Ordega

Down under move thrills Ordega

Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season. Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who

0 News 22/12/2016 17:40:00 How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria

How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria

The story of how James Ibori went from convicted thief in London in the 1990s, to become governor of a wealthy oil-producing Nigerian state and

0 News 22/12/2016 20:00:00 EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele

EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele

By Emman Ovuakporie&Johnbosco AgbakwuruMR. Kayode Oladele represents Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladele, who is a former staff of the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 14/12/2016 22:39:00 FULL AUDIO: Governor Wike Caught On Tape Arranging With INEC Officials To Rig Rivers Election, Threatens To Kill INEC Officer

FULL AUDIO: Governor Wike Caught On Tape Arranging With INEC Officials To Rig Rivers Election, Threatens To Kill INEC Officer

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been caught on tape as he held a telephone with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),

0 Videos 13/12/2016 02:33:00 FINALLY! Two presidential jets to be sold in two weeks time

FINALLY! Two presidential jets to be sold in two weeks time

- The Presidency has concluded the process for the sale of two presidential aircraft - The aircraft are a Falcon 7x executive jet and Hawker 4000 -

0 Videos 05/12/2016 02:17:00 More Jonathan aides fall into EFCC trouble over missing N450bn (see list)

More Jonathan aides fall into EFCC trouble over missing N450bn (see list)

 A long list of government agencies could have their former bosses under the Goodluck Jonathan administration invited by the EFCC - The EFCC has confirmed that

0 Videos 28/11/2016 02:25:00 Nigerian oil workers raise alarm, beg FG to intervene

Nigerian oil workers raise alarm, beg FG to intervene

Some Nigerians working with an American oil and gas service firm, Weatherford International have raised the alarm over gross abuse of local laws and sharp

0 Videos 24/11/2016 04:49:00 Nigerian youth wins international award in the UK (photo, video)

Nigerian youth wins international award in the UK (photo, video)

– A Nigerian youth, Oluwatosin Folarin has made Nigeria proud in far away United Kingdom – Folarin won the 2016 Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) National Youth

0 Videos 23/11/2016 02:30:00 I made money before I joined politics, Saraki declares

I made money before I joined politics, Saraki declares

– Senate President Bukola Saraki says he was wealthy before he joined politics – Saraki says his wealth is due to hard work and a blessed

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 16/12/2016 22:01:00 Era of sexual explicit songs and videos will soon pass, says Onyeka Onwenu

Era of sexual explicit songs and videos will soon pass, says Onyeka Onwenu

By Rotimi Agbana Elegant musical stallion, Onyeka Onwenu, is one legendary singer of the old class to be reckoned with. Unlike some of her contemporaries, how

0 News 16/12/2016 11:45:00 Controversy as Lagos Boy Dies After Drinking Adulterated Gin… Find Out What Police Did to the Seller

Controversy as Lagos Boy Dies After Drinking Adulterated Gin… Find Out What Police Did to the Seller

The police in Lagos State have nabbed a woman who sold suspected adulterated liquor in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy, identified only

0 News 18/12/2016 02:22:00 There Will Be War, Bombings, Tsunami if Buhari Contest in 2019 – Wike

There Will Be War, Bombings, Tsunami if Buhari Contest in 2019 – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike, of Rivers State has stated thatr Nigerians should expect a tsunami and invasion if President Muhammadu Buhari contest the 2019 elections.Wike in

0 News 16/12/2016 03:42:00 Rihanna and Prince Harry meet in Barbados and become best friends!

Rihanna and Prince Harry meet in Barbados and become best friends!

The bad boy of royalty has been showing big changes and managing to be more gentleman than ever. Prince Harry went on tour to make royal commitments.

0 News 19/12/2016 02:31:00 Maiduguri: 2 Female Suicide Bombers Killed In Checkpoint Attack

Maiduguri: 2 Female Suicide Bombers Killed In Checkpoint Attack

Two female suicide bombers were, on Sunday night, killed in Maiduguri, when they attempted to suicide attack a checkpoint in the city. Three bystanders were

0 News 22/12/2016 09:58:00 Nigeria: CSCS Appoints Bola Adeeko As Interim CEO As Bukar Kyari Resigns

Nigeria: CSCS Appoints Bola Adeeko As Interim CEO As Bukar Kyari Resigns

The Board of Central Securities Clearing System PLC (CSCS) on Thursday announced that it has named Mr. Bola Adeeko as Interim Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Most Watched Movies

cron