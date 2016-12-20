Labour urges FG to pay pensioners

By Victor Ahiuma-Young
Organised labour on the platform of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to release its counterpart funds to the National Pension Commission, PenCom, so that thousands of retired public servants could be paid their entitlements.
In a statement, ASCSN Secretary-General, Alade Bashir Lawal, lamented that the inability of the Federal Government to meet its financial obligation to PenCom had made it difficult for the organisation to remit necessary funds to Pension Funds Administrators, PFAs, to settle pensioners’ benefits.
He contended that pensioners affected were those who had put in several years in service before the 2004 Pension Reform Act was promulgated, saying “after the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, was introduced in 2004, public servants who served for years before the new law came into existence were expected to have their pension bonded so that government will release same to PenCom to pay them on retirements.
“But for inexplicable reasons, the Federal Government has refused to remit the bonded pension to PenCom and as a result, thousands of public servants who served the country meritoriously for years have not been paid their pension benefits after retirement, especially in the last one year.
“It is indeed baffling that hard-working public servants, who had devoted their productive years serving the country for 35 years or attained 60 years of age are being denied their legitimate benefits.”
According to the ASCSN, many public service pensioners had died because they could not receive their pension and as such had no money to buy medication or feed and stressed the urgent need for the Federal Government to remit the bonded pension to Pen-Com without further delay.
Related Articles
Down under move thrills Ordega
Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season. Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who
How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria
The story of how James Ibori went from convicted thief in London in the 1990s, to become governor of a wealthy oil-producing Nigerian state and
EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele
By Emman Ovuakporie&Johnbosco AgbakwuruMR. Kayode Oladele represents Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladele, who is a former staff of the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
ALERT! Terror attacks loom at Nigerian airports
- Terror attacks are imminent at airports around the country - This is the submission of security experts in the aviation industry - The experts are now
Pastor Chris @ 53: 12 times he dazzled Nigerians (photos)
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder and general overseer of Believers’ Love World Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, is a year older today. Born December 7,
We were singing and dancing when the church collapsed - Survivor
- A survivor from the Akwa Ibom church building collapse said a lady had just been called for praise and worship when the incident happened -
Nigerian minister did this while greeting King of Morocco and the Internet is furious
A photo recently posted online has gotten Nigerians talking and quite a number of people are actually furious. During the official visit by the King of
Troops enter the heart of Sambisa forest, rescue 801 hostages
The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole are recording huge successes clearing out the last frontier of Boko Haram terrorists hideouts. This was disclosed by Major General
7 stunning photos of Flavour’s ‘new wife’ Sandra Okagbue
Days after it emerged that she may be pregnant with baby number 2, ex-beauty queen and alleged wife of popular musician Flavour Sandra Okagbue has
Most Read NewsView all posts
Prepare for heaven and not Christmas, Bishop Okeke counsels Christians
-Catholic bishop has urged Christians to focus on their spiritual needs rather than their material needs -He noted that focusing on material needs mostly turn people
Rivers re-run: Etche LG election suspended indefinetly, says REC
Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak, Resident Electoral Commissioner for Rivers, says re-run legislative elections in Etche Local Government Area have been suspended indefinitely. Ikoiwak told newsmen in Port
How Boko Haram is Causing Increase in Price of Fertilizer – Audu Ogbeh
Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbe, has claimed that Boko Haram is using components of fertilizer to make bombs and other explosives,
Regular power supply, panacea to economic diversification— Onuesoke
By Ephraim Oseji A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reiterated that the panacea for successful diversification of
See the Nigerian undergraduate who sells crayfish for a living (photos)
The economic situation that has brought out the worst in some people have led others to explore their potentials. This Nigerian undergraduate resorted to the
10 Things That Will Happen To Borno After Discovery Of Crude Oil
The federal government recently confirmed the discovery of crude oil in Borno State, North East Nigeria, thus raising the hope of the region joining the
Post Your Comment below: >>