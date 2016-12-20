Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Labour urges FG to pay pensioners

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Organised labour on the platform of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to release its counterpart funds to the National Pension Commission, PenCom, so that thousands of retired public servants could be paid their entitlements.

In a statement, ASCSN Secretary-General, Alade Bashir Lawal, lamented that the inability of the Federal Government to meet its financial obligation to PenCom had made it difficult for the organisation to remit necessary funds to Pension Funds Administrators, PFAs, to settle pensioners’ benefits.

He contended that pensioners affected were those who had put in several years in service before the 2004 Pension Reform Act was promulgated, saying “after the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, was introduced in 2004, public servants who served for years before the new law came into existence were expected to have their pension bonded so that government will release same to PenCom to pay them on retirements.

“But for inexplicable reasons, the Federal Government has refused to remit the bonded pension to PenCom and as a result, thousands of public servants who served the country meritoriously for years have not been paid their pension benefits after retirement, especially in the last one year.

“It is indeed baffling that hard-working public servants, who had devoted their productive years serving the country for 35 years or attained 60 years of age are being denied their legitimate benefits.”

According to the ASCSN, many public service pensioners had died because they could not receive their pension and as such had no money to buy medication or feed and stressed the urgent need for the Federal Government to remit the bonded pension to Pen-Com without further delay.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

16 hours 39 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

16 hours 41 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

16 hours 44 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

16 hours 49 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

16 hours 55 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

17 hours 34 minutes ago
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

17 hours 54 minutes ago
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

17 hours 58 minutes ago
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

18 hours 2 minutes ago
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

18 hours 14 minutes ago
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

18 hours 26 minutes ago
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

18 hours 32 minutes ago
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

18 hours 42 minutes ago
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

19 hours 8 minutes ago
8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

8 Secrets About The Male Erect!.@n revealed. Number 2 will Surprise you

20/12/2016 08:28:00
She Menstur@tes Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

She [email protected] Every Two Weeks. Is It Ok To Marry Her?

20/12/2016 08:26:00
Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

Elusive Female 0rgasm: Who is to Blame?

20/12/2016 08:24:00
5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

5 Killer Love Making Positions that Make Women go Crazy – See how to do it

20/12/2016 08:21:00
Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

Fashion Madness! Checkout The Classy Attire Worn By This Lady For An Event...

20/12/2016 08:18:00
TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

TOUCHING PAINFUL STORY. .....Please "Share" My Story!

20/12/2016 08:13:00
See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

See The Thug Arrested For Beheading Police Officer And His Driver In Rivers. Photos

20/12/2016 07:48:00
'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

'Nigerian Letter Scam' Ring Smashed In Spain As Police Arrest 31 People. Photos

20/12/2016 07:45:00
Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

Lake Rice Now Available At N12,000 Per Bag. See Where To Buy Them In Lagos.....

20/12/2016 07:41:00
Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

Russian Diplomat Shot Dead At His Home Hours After Ambassador's Assassination. Pics

20/12/2016 07:37:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 16:22:00 Down under move thrills Ordega

Down under move thrills Ordega

Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season. Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who

0 News 22/12/2016 17:40:00 How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria

How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria

The story of how James Ibori went from convicted thief in London in the 1990s, to become governor of a wealthy oil-producing Nigerian state and

0 News 22/12/2016 20:00:00 EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele

EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele

By Emman Ovuakporie&Johnbosco AgbakwuruMR. Kayode Oladele represents Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladele, who is a former staff of the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 02/12/2016 04:38:00 ALERT! Terror attacks loom at Nigerian airports

ALERT! Terror attacks loom at Nigerian airports

- Terror attacks are imminent at airports around the country - This is the submission of security experts in the aviation industry - The experts are now

0 Videos 07/12/2016 06:21:00 Pastor Chris @ 53: 12 times he dazzled Nigerians (photos)

Pastor Chris @ 53: 12 times he dazzled Nigerians (photos)

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder and general overseer of Believers’ Love World Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, is a year older today. Born December 7,

0 Videos 12/12/2016 03:40:00 We were singing and dancing when the church collapsed - Survivor

We were singing and dancing when the church collapsed - Survivor

- A survivor from the Akwa Ibom church building collapse said a lady had just been called for praise and worship when the incident happened -

0 Videos 05/12/2016 08:25:00 Nigerian minister did this while greeting King of Morocco and the Internet is furious

Nigerian minister did this while greeting King of Morocco and the Internet is furious

A photo recently posted online has gotten Nigerians talking and quite a number of people are actually furious. During the official visit by the King of

0 Videos 13/12/2016 01:30:00 Troops enter the heart of Sambisa forest, rescue 801 hostages

Troops enter the heart of Sambisa forest, rescue 801 hostages

The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole are recording huge successes clearing out the last frontier of Boko Haram terrorists hideouts. This was disclosed by Major General

0 Videos 01/12/2016 05:31:00 7 stunning photos of Flavour’s ‘new wife’ Sandra Okagbue

7 stunning photos of Flavour’s ‘new wife’ Sandra Okagbue

Days after it emerged that she may be pregnant with baby number 2, ex-beauty queen and alleged wife of popular musician Flavour Sandra Okagbue has

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2016 11:49:00 Prepare for heaven and not Christmas, Bishop Okeke counsels Christians

Prepare for heaven and not Christmas, Bishop Okeke counsels Christians

-Catholic bishop has urged Christians to focus on their spiritual needs rather than their material needs -He noted that focusing on material needs mostly turn people

0 News 21/12/2016 07:54:00 Rivers re-run: Etche LG election suspended indefinetly, says REC

Rivers re-run: Etche LG election suspended indefinetly, says REC

Mr Aniedi Ikoiwak, Resident Electoral Commissioner for Rivers, says re-run legislative elections in Etche Local Government Area have been suspended  indefinitely. Ikoiwak told newsmen in Port

0 News 21/12/2016 04:13:00 How Boko Haram is Causing Increase in Price of Fertilizer – Audu Ogbeh

How Boko Haram is Causing Increase in Price of Fertilizer – Audu Ogbeh

Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbe, has claimed that Boko Haram is using components of fertilizer to make bombs and other explosives,

0 News 16/12/2016 20:33:00 Regular power supply, panacea to economic diversification— Onuesoke

Regular power supply, panacea to economic diversification— Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reiterated that the panacea for successful diversification of

0 News 19/12/2016 08:18:00 See the Nigerian undergraduate who sells crayfish for a living (photos)

See the Nigerian undergraduate who sells crayfish for a living (photos)

The economic situation that has brought out the worst in some people have led others to explore their potentials. This Nigerian undergraduate resorted to the

0 News 17/12/2016 18:15:00 10 Things That Will Happen To Borno After Discovery Of Crude Oil

10 Things That Will Happen To Borno After Discovery Of Crude Oil

The federal government recently confirmed the discovery of crude oil in Borno State, North East Nigeria, thus raising the hope of the region joining the

Most Watched Movies

cron