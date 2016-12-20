Police battle robbers in bank robbery; 3 arrested

By Jimitota Onoyume
PORT HARCOURT—POLICE, yesterday, engaged robbers operating at a new generation bank at Rumuolumeni area of Port Harcourt in a gun battle, leading to the arrest of three of them, with a policeman sustaining serious gunshot injuries.
Items recovered from the robbers include one cooking gas cylinder, handsaw, chisel and two Ghana-must-go bags.
Spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement on the incident, said one of the policemen, who responded to the distress call, sustained gunshot injuries and was responding to treatment in a hospital.
He said those arrested were already assisting with useful information.
Related Articles
Down under move thrills Ordega
Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season. Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who
How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria
The story of how James Ibori went from convicted thief in London in the 1990s, to become governor of a wealthy oil-producing Nigerian state and
EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele
By Emman Ovuakporie&Johnbosco AgbakwuruMR. Kayode Oladele represents Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladele, who is a former staff of the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Fayose accused President Buhari of using recession in country to punish citizens
Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using the recession in country to punish citizens. Fayose made the claim while reacting
Nigerian youth wins international award in the UK (photo, video)
– A Nigerian youth, Oluwatosin Folarin has made Nigeria proud in far away United Kingdom – Folarin won the 2016 Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) National Youth
Osinbajo pleaded with Nigerians to exercise patience with President Buhari
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo expresses confidence that Nigerians would come out of the recession happy - Osinbajo urges Nigerians to be patient with President Buhari -
Why EFCC must immediately sanitise INEC – Adeniran
If the Independent National Electoral Commission could be filled with up to 100 officials linked to the $115m allegedly disbursed by Diezani-Madueke, a former minister of
Presidency confesses, says they underestimated Nigeria’s problems
– The presidency has finally admitted that they underestimated Nigeria’s problems – This was the submission of presidential spokesperson, Femi Adeshina – Adeshina made the comment while
Coconuts assist Nigeria economics improvement!
How can coconut farming improve economics in Nigeria? Nigeria is a rich country, one of the main treasures of which are coconuts. We are going to
Most Read NewsView all posts
Nigeria - 22/12/2016: Today's Naira Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Ghana, Nigeria’s relationship important for Africa- Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s President-elect
By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA – Ghana’s President-Elect, Nana Akufo-Addo has underscored the need for a deepened relationship between Nigerian and Ghana, saying it was important for
Prediction On James Ibori’s December 20 Homecoming Collapses As His Confiscation Hearing Begins
James Onanefe Ibori, the former Delta State governor who became the international symbol of Nigerian corruption when he was tried and jailed in the United
How to take better selfies this Christmas
It’s that time of the year! Christmas is in the air and everywhere you go, the festivities have already begun to take shape. There is a
Why Trump’s Election May Signal Even Harder Times Ahead For Africa By Toyin Dawodu
In August 2016, I wrote an article advising my fellow African-Americans to dump the Democrats and elect Donald Trump. Most black voters probably ignored my actual
The collapse of the house of God
By Muyiwa Adetiba The nation woke up to yet another church collapse in the country. This time in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State. The Cross
Post Your Comment below: >>