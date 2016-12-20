Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Police battle robbers in bank robbery; 3 arrested

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT—POLICE, yesterday, engaged robbers operating at a new generation bank at Rumuolumeni area of Port Harcourt in a gun battle, leading to the arrest of three of them, with a policeman sustaining serious gunshot injuries.

Items recovered from the robbers include one cooking gas cylinder, handsaw, chisel and two Ghana-must-go bags.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement on the incident, said one of the policemen, who responded to the distress call, sustained gunshot injuries and was responding to treatment in a hospital.

He said those arrested were already assisting with useful information.

