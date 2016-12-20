Whistleblowers inundate Finance ministry with inquiries

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief
ABUJA—With the Federal Government’s pledge of five per cent reward on recovered loot, Nigerians with information on corrupt practices have inundated the Federal Ministry of Finance with inquiries on how to submit such information.
The ministry has, therefore, provided a telephone number for patriotic Nigerians with credible information on corrupt practices to reach the team appointed to handle the issue.
A statement by Director of Press, Alhaji Salisu Na’Inna Dambatta, also provided an e-mail and a portal through which whistleblowers could provide evidence on corruption.
Kemi Adeosun
The statement read: “Following the approval of the whistleblowers policy by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, and its launch by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, yesterday, numerous patriotic Nigerians have been making inquiries on how and where they could deliver information that could lead to stopping or uncovering of fraud to the authorities.
“In response to these inquiries, the Federal Ministry of Finance has dedicated a telephone for receiving of SMS, a whistleblower’s portal and an e-mail address through which members of the public who volunteer to disclose information about a possible misconduct or violation could deliver such information for the attention of the team dedicated to process such information as follows:
“SMS 0909 806 7946; Whistleblowers portal: http://www.finance.gov.ng/ e-mail :[email protected]
“The ministry encourages all Nigerians with authentic information about violation, misconduct or improper activity which can impact negatively on the Nigerian people and government to report it through the three channels dedicated for that purpose.”
Related Articles
Down under move thrills Ordega
Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season. Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who
How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria
The story of how James Ibori went from convicted thief in London in the 1990s, to become governor of a wealthy oil-producing Nigerian state and
EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele
By Emman Ovuakporie&Johnbosco AgbakwuruMR. Kayode Oladele represents Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladele, who is a former staff of the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Panic as robbers write letter to Lagos residents, demand for 'Christmas bonus'
- Some suspected armed robbers have written some Lagos residents - The robbers urged the residents to prepare to pay the yuletide season’s dues to them -
FINALLY! Two presidential jets to be sold in two weeks time
- The Presidency has concluded the process for the sale of two presidential aircraft - The aircraft are a Falcon 7x executive jet and Hawker 4000 -
7 incredibly bewitching photos of sacked director general of NTDC
Sally Mbanefo is a drop dead gorgeous woman in her 50s. She believes her smile is her best facial feature and always smiles any opportunity
Federal government seeks help from private sector as recession bites harder
– The federal government is turning its attention to the private sector as Nigeria continues to battle recession – This was the submission of Okechukwu Enelamah, minister for investment, industry and trade – Enelamah says the
GOOD NEWS: Prices of foodstuff crash ahead of Christmas
- Nigeria has been facing serious economic crises for many months thus causing disillusionment among the masses - However, while Nigerians continue to cry about the
VIDEO: Aftermath of Reigners' Bible Church Collapse in Akwa Ibom
A video showing the aftermath of the collapse of Reigners Bible Int'l Church collapse in Akwa Ibom has surfaced.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ibori’s Coutryhome, Hometown Wear New Looks In Anticipation Of His Release From UK Jail
-His Mansion In Oghara Undergoes Facelift, Welcome Posters Flood Town OGHARA in Ethiope West Local Government Area, Delta State, the country home of the former Governor
3 Increments Nigerians Should Prepare For In 2017
Wole Obayomi, Board member KPMG Nigeria has listed three important things Nigerians should prepared for in 2017.KPMG is a global network of professional firms providing
Freight hauliers to introduce insurance cover for goods on transit, drivers, others
The National Freight Hauliers Association (NFHA) on Saturday said that it will introduce insurance cover for freight-on-transit, freight vehicles as well as their drivers and
MMM Nigeria 'Number 1 Guider' reacts to frozen accounts news as his wife deletes open letter
MMM Nigeria's number 1 guider, Chuddy Ugorji,has finally addressed the lingering issue of frozen accounts 3 days after the website made the news known. Mr Chuddy
ICAN faults monitoring MDAs budget by foreign consultants
By Providence Obuh The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has faulted plans by federal government to hire foreign consultants to monitor Ministries, Department and
Gunmen kill Okada rider in Delta
By Ochuko Akuopha OLEH—UNIDENTIFIED gunmen, weekend, shot dead a commercial motorcyclist (Okada rider) at Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, making away
Post Your Comment below: >>