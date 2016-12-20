Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Whistleblowers inundate Finance ministry with inquiries

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA—With the Federal Government’s pledge of five per cent reward on recovered loot, Nigerians with information on corrupt practices have inundated the Federal Ministry of Finance with inquiries on how to submit such information.

The ministry has, therefore, provided a telephone number for patriotic Nigerians with credible information on corrupt practices to reach the team appointed to handle the issue.

A statement by Director of Press, Alhaji Salisu Na’Inna Dambatta, also provided an e-mail and a portal through which whistleblowers could provide evidence on corruption.

Kemi Adeosun

The statement read:  “Following the approval of the whistleblowers policy by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, and its launch by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, yesterday, numerous patriotic Nigerians have been making inquiries on how and where they could deliver information that could lead to stopping or uncovering of fraud to the authorities.

“In response to these inquiries, the Federal Ministry of Finance has dedicated a telephone for receiving of SMS, a whistleblower’s portal and an e-mail address through which members of the public who volunteer to disclose information about a possible misconduct or violation could deliver such information for the attention of the team dedicated  to process such information as follows:

“SMS 0909 806 7946; Whistleblowers portal: http://www.finance.gov.ng/ e-mail   :[email protected]

“The ministry encourages all Nigerians with authentic information about violation, misconduct or improper activity which can impact negatively on the Nigerian people and government to report it through the three channels dedicated for that purpose.”

