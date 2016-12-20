Unpaid salaries: Buhari approves N552.74bn for 33 states

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA — Worried by the plight of workers whose salaries have not been paid in various states, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked state governments to offset the unpaid salaries from debt service refunds made to them.
To this end, the President has approved N552.74 billion for 33 states, with the money expected to reach the states before the end of the week.
A statement by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, yesterday, in Abuja, stated that release of the money followed claims of deductions for external debt service between 1995 and 2002 by state governments.
The President charged the governors to pay at least 25 percent of the refunds made to them.
Buhari
The statement added that the President also charged the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, to ensure that workers salaries and other entitlements should not continue to be a national embarrassment.
The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has requested governors to pay at least 25 percent of the refunds made to them from excess deductions for external debt service, to be used to settle outstanding workers’ entitlements.
“The President approved N552.74 billion to be paid in batches to all the states that are owed, but they are expected to receive 25 per cent of their approved sums in the first instance before this week runs out. There are about 33 states in this bracket.
“The refunds arose following the claims by them that they had been overcharged in deductions for external debt service between 1995 and 2002.
“In a directive through the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, President Buhari said that the issue of workers benefits, particularly salaries and pensions mustn’t be allowed to continue as a national problem and should be tackled with all the urgency that can be summoned.”
Related Articles
Down under move thrills Ordega
Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season. Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who
How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria
The story of how James Ibori went from convicted thief in London in the 1990s, to become governor of a wealthy oil-producing Nigerian state and
EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele
By Emman Ovuakporie&Johnbosco AgbakwuruMR. Kayode Oladele represents Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladele, who is a former staff of the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Rivers rerun election: 6 ABSOLUTELY HORRENDOUS things that should be expected
After months of postponement, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) finally fixed Saturday, December 10, for the re-run national and state assembly elections in Rivers
Tension as Ondo residents head to the polls to elect new gov
Voters in Ondo state will march to the polls today, November 26, to elect a new governor that would take over from Olusegun Mimiko, whose
Drunk burial workers stage Christmas party in morgue
Drunk burial workers stage Christmas party in morgue in Moscow
Oil workers set to begin 3-day warning strike as Nigerians prepare for Christmas
- Oil workers in Nigeria have vowed to embark on a three-day warning strike - The workers said the strike action has become inevitable since the
Dangote, Mike Adenuga, mega rich gather as billionaire’s son marries in grand style (photos, video)
When two money bags give out their children’s hands in marriage, you can imagine what will go down there. Couple cutting their wedding cake Billionaire businessman Prince
Ex-militant Israel Akpodoro raised alarm over threat to his life by the Nigerian military
– Ex-militant Israel Akpodoro has raised the alarm over threat to his life by the Nigerian military despite helping to reduce attacks in the Niger
Most Read NewsView all posts
Soundcity Africa rebrands, reveals nominees for #SoundcityMVP2016
Soundcity Africa - the Music and Lifestyle TV Network has rebranded and expanded into new market as it is now available to DStv Subscribers in
How Seun Egbegbe Committed $3,000 Fraud In My Shop -MultiChoice Dealer
The dealer, Semiu and Egbegbe had met briefly on December 9, 2015, at a MultiChoice outlet opened by the latter two days earlier at Uncle
Photos: Mob feeds thief yogurt after serious beating
Trending photos of an alleged thief being fed yogurt after serious beating from a mob for a yet very unclear theft has emerged. Recall that the trend
Give a shoutout to that special person who has made your 2016 memorable in the TECNO #MySpecialOne campaign
It seems just like yesterday when we all welcomed 2016 with thunderous shouts of Happy New Year and gave lots of high-fives, hugs and kisses
The Only Thing We Can Do For MMM Victims - NDIC
The Managing Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, Umaru Ibrahim, has said there is nothing else the agency could do except to offer
Gov Ayade promises bigger 2016 Carnival
By Ayo Onikoyi Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has called on the people of the state to open their hearts and doors to receive
Post Your Comment below: >>