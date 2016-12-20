Five prison inmates injured in Lagos accident

By Bose Adelaja
LAGOS—NO fewer than five prison inmates were, yesterday, reportedly injured in Obanikoro area of Lagos in an accident involving a Toyota van and a truck with number plates XC 488 KTG.
The van was said to be conveying some inmates to an unknown destination, when the accident occurred inward Anthony at 9.35a.m.
The truck and van.
It was gathered that the vehicle belonging to Nigeria Prison Service, Ikoyi, was hit by the fast moving truck that skidded off the road, leading to various degrees of injuries of some of the occupants.
According to eyewitnesses account, the van and truck were on speed when the accident occurred.
An eyewitness, Madam Tope Owolabi, said the prompt intervention of the state traffic officials prevented further damages as the Lagos State Ambulance Services came to the rescue of the victims, taking them to a nearby hospital.
The accident affected traffic flow in the area, as onlookers gathered to catch a glimpse before the wreckage of the vehicle was removed by officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA.
