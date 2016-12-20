Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

On December 22, Falz the Bahd Guy and Adesua Etomi hosted the Headies Awards 2016. The show show was full of familiar faces from 2baba to Seyi Shay, Simi, Phyno, Wizkid and others.
Falz and Adesua as Borbisky and his secret bae
Falz and Adesua kept the crowd entertained but for their last skit, they left everyone in stitches as they recognized popular 2016 socialite, Bobrisky. Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky has been one of the most talked about Nigerians on social media this year due to the fact that he is eccentric and wears make-up. See video:
READ ALSO: Mr. Eazi wins Headies Next Rated Award 2016
Falz came on stage a crop top and jeans and Adesua came in an agbada and a hat and they called themselves Bae.
READ ALSO: Live stream: See what is happening at the Headies award show right now
Falz perfectly imitated Bobrisky during his Snapchat antics of his bae and ghana-must-gos of money. Adesua even picked up on Bobrisky's crush on Wizkid and said she would buy Wizkid for Falz, even if it is for 10 million.
Falz played Bobrisky very well
READ ALSO: Bobrisky finally admits he's gay? Read what he said
What do you think? Twins?
Falz also advised ladies on what to do to please their mind like Bobrisky does and asked if anyone in the audience had bought his bleaching cream.
It was a great way to end the show and we really can't stop laughing.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Down under move thrills Ordega
Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season. Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who
How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria
The story of how James Ibori went from convicted thief in London in the 1990s, to become governor of a wealthy oil-producing Nigerian state and
EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele
By Emman Ovuakporie&Johnbosco AgbakwuruMR. Kayode Oladele represents Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladele, who is a former staff of the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Buhari congratulates Ghana’s president-elect as he gets ready to work with him
- President Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo - He commended the people of Ghana for a peaceful election - He hailed
Things you must do with your partner before getting married
It is sad that many people miss out on an important part of courtship simply because the are in a rush to get married. Dating
Icy hot! Keke Palmer steps out in a bikini top in chilly NYC
Icy hot! Keke Palmer steps out in a barely there denim bikini top in chilly New York City. Keke paired the top with a fuzzy
Fayose accused President Buhari of using recession in country to punish citizens
Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using the recession in country to punish citizens. Fayose made the claim while reacting
Panic as one dies while celebrating Ibori's freedom from prison
- An okada cyclist on Wednesday, December 21, died in Oghara while celebrating Ibori's release from prison - He was overran by a jeep on high
VIDEO: Aftermath of Reigners' Bible Church Collapse in Akwa Ibom
A video showing the aftermath of the collapse of Reigners Bible Int'l Church collapse in Akwa Ibom has surfaced.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Gombe United have no team for NPFL—Manu Garba
Former Golden Eaglets coach, Manu Garba has revealed that it will be an uphill task for Gombe United to compete in the 2017 season of
Ex-Jonathan aide makes earth-shattering confession about 2015 election
Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe has dropped some surprising revelations about the 2015 general elections even as he advised Nigerians to move
Maid flees with baby, dumps her in Kaduna garden
Adelani Adepegba, Abuja A maid, Cynthia Shamang, has been arrested in Kaduna for absconding with Amarachi, the one-year-old baby of her employer, Mrs. Kachi Mbagwu. The 17-year
Snowfalls force U.S. residents indoors
Residents across the U.S. woke up to a “white” Saturday morning after snowfall accumulated overnight, with temperature hovering around minus five (-5°C). The Correspondent of the
Arik passengers in chaotic scene at Lagos airport
Akinpelu Dada and Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi Passengers, who were scheduled to travel out of the country with Arik Air on Tuesday but could not do so due
Fresh oil spill hits Ibeno communities in Akwa Ibom
Fresh oil spills suspected to emanate from American giant oil facility- ExxonMobil have hit more than 10 communities situated on the Ibeno shoreline in Akwa
Post Your Comment below: >>