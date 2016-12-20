Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

On December 22, Falz the Bahd Guy and Adesua Etomi hosted the Headies Awards 2016. The show show was full of familiar faces from 2baba to Seyi Shay, Simi, Phyno, Wizkid and others.

headies 2016

Falz and Adesua as Borbisky and his secret bae

Falz and Adesua kept the crowd entertained but for their last skit, they left everyone in stitches as they recognized popular 2016 socialite, Bobrisky. Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky has been one of the most talked about Nigerians on social media this year due to the fact that he is eccentric and wears make-up. See video:

Falz came on stage a crop top and jeans and Adesua came in an agbada and a hat and they called themselves Bae.

Falz perfectly imitated Bobrisky during his Snapchat antics of his bae and ghana-must-gos of money. Adesua even picked up on Bobrisky's crush on Wizkid and said she would buy Wizkid for Falz, even if it is for 10 million.

headies 2016

Falz played Bobrisky very well

Headies 2016

What do you think? Twins?

Falz also advised ladies on what to do to please their mind like Bobrisky does and asked if anyone in the audience had bought his bleaching cream.

It was a great way to end the show and we really can't stop laughing.

16 hours 38 minutes ago
16 hours 40 minutes ago
16 hours 43 minutes ago
16 hours 48 minutes ago
16 hours 54 minutes ago
17 hours 33 minutes ago
17 hours 53 minutes ago
17 hours 57 minutes ago
18 hours 1 minute ago
18 hours 13 minutes ago
18 hours 25 minutes ago
18 hours 31 minutes ago
18 hours 41 minutes ago
19 hours 7 minutes ago
20/12/2016 08:28:00
20/12/2016 08:26:00
20/12/2016 08:24:00
20/12/2016 08:21:00
20/12/2016 08:18:00
20/12/2016 08:13:00
20/12/2016 07:48:00
20/12/2016 07:45:00
20/12/2016 07:41:00
20/12/2016 07:37:00

Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season. Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who

The story of how James Ibori went from convicted thief in London in the 1990s, to become governor of a wealthy oil-producing Nigerian state and

By Emman Ovuakporie&Johnbosco AgbakwuruMR. Kayode Oladele represents Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladele, who is a former staff of the

- President Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo - He commended the people of Ghana for a peaceful election - He hailed

It is sad that many people miss out on an important part of courtship simply because the are in a rush to get married. Dating

Icy hot! Keke Palmer steps out in a barely there denim bikini top in chilly New York City. Keke paired the top with a fuzzy

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using the recession in country to punish citizens. Fayose made the claim while reacting

- An okada cyclist on Wednesday, December 21, died in Oghara while celebrating Ibori's release from prison - He was overran by a jeep on high

A video showing the aftermath of the collapse of Reigners Bible Int'l Church collapse in Akwa Ibom has surfaced.         

Former Golden Eaglets coach, Manu Garba has revealed that it will be an uphill task for Gombe United to compete in the 2017 season of

Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe has dropped some surprising revelations about the 2015 general elections even as he advised Nigerians to move

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja A maid, Cynthia Shamang, has been arrested in Kaduna for absconding with Amarachi, the one-year-old baby of her employer, Mrs. Kachi Mbagwu. The 17-year

Residents across the U.S. woke up to a “white” Saturday morning after snowfall accumulated overnight, with temperature hovering around minus five (-5°C). The Correspondent of the

Akinpelu Dada and Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi Passengers, who were scheduled to travel out of the country with Arik Air on Tuesday but could not do so due

Fresh oil spills suspected to emanate from American giant oil facility- ExxonMobil have hit more than 10 communities situated on the Ibeno shoreline in Akwa

