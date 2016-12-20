Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season.
Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who was part of the Super Falcons squad that beat Cameroon Lionesses in Yaounde to win their eight Africa Women’s Cup of Nations title, explained that she was excited by the move which will make her the first African female player to star in the Westfield Women League.
“I’m really pleased to be signing with a club of Sydney FC’s stature,” she told the club website.
“I’ve played against the Matildas [Australian national side] and I know the quality of players Australia produces.
Francisca Ordega
“I know it’s going to be a challenge playing in the Westfield W-League but it’s one I’m looking forward to.”
Head coach Dan Barrett said he was excited by the qualities Ordega brings to the squad and hopes to play her in Friday night’s home clash against the Brisbane Roar at Lambert Park.
“Francisca is an exciting player who is going to bring a lot of attacking flair and speed to our team,” he said.
“She’s a player who’s got that cutting edge and is the finishing touch to what is already a fantastic attacking squad.
“She gives us another dimension up top, she likes to get in behind the back four and is an attacking weapon who brings something different to the squad.
“She will give us a huge lift as we head into the business end of the season.”
Related Articles
Down under move thrills Ordega
Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season. Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who
How Ibori nearly ruled Nigeria
The story of how James Ibori went from convicted thief in London in the 1990s, to become governor of a wealthy oil-producing Nigerian state and
EFCC not selective, APC members are being investigated – Oladele
By Emman Ovuakporie&Johnbosco AgbakwuruMR. Kayode Oladele represents Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladele, who is a former staff of the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Aregbesola and Davido Dance Skelewu [VIDEO]
Nigerian Singer Davido made Governor Rauf Aregbesola hit the dance floor during his performance of 'Skelewu' at the Future Awards Africa held last weekend. See video:
Panic as one dies while celebrating Ibori's freedom from prison
- An okada cyclist on Wednesday, December 21, died in Oghara while celebrating Ibori's release from prison - He was overran by a jeep on high
Passer-by finds boy sent out of school in Awka and decides to sponsor him up till university
A man, Arinze Okolobu, has shared his story of how he spotted a young boy crying on the road one day in Awka and made
You cannot run in 2019, go back to your farm in Daura – Group to Buhari
– The Wailing Wailers has advised President Buhari not to run in 2019 general elections and go back to his farm – The group saddled with advocacy
Christmas is for twerking! Kimoji posts another racy video
Christmas is for twerking! Kimoji posts another racy butt shaking video to Instagram.
This is what corrupt people are doing to spoil Buhari’s good work - Lai Mohammed opens up
- Lai Mohammed said corruption was the biggest challenge facing Buhari's administration at the moment - He said as the government was fighting corruption, corruption was
Most Read NewsView all posts
U.S. puts $25million reward on ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
New York – The U.S. Government has put a 25 million dollars offer on Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, an increase from the initial
Where are the Christmas Bells?
By Sam Eyoboka, with agency reports To many among the over 80 million Nigerian Christians, it appears there will be no Christmas Bells because their counterparts around
Female football dying slowly in Nigeria—Onome Ebi
By Ben Efe Super Falcons defender, Onome Ebi has urged Nigerian football author-ities to do more and ensure that female football does not fall into retrogression
Beach Soccer: Nigeria, Senegal qualify for W/Cup
Hosts Nigeria and Senegal will feature in next year’s FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Bahamas after they won their respective CAF semi-finals. Senegal beat Egypt
Ibori not coming back soon, to stay back and appeal conviction in London
By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor LAGOS— Chief James Ibori was, yesterday, enjoying his first free day from prison re-acquainting with family and very close friends in
Gov Ayade promises bigger 2016 Carnival
By Ayo Onikoyi Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has called on the people of the state to open their hearts and doors to receive
Post Your Comment below: >>