Down under move thrills Ordega

Super Falcons striker Francisca Ordega has joined Australian club Sydney FC for the rest of the season.

Ordega was previously with Washington Spirit. The player, who was part of the Super Falcons squad that beat Cameroon Lionesses in Yaounde to win their eight  Africa Women’s Cup of Nations title, explained that she was excited by the move which will make her the first African female player to star in the Westfield Women League.

“I’m really pleased to be signing with a club of Sydney FC’s stature,” she told the club website.

“I’ve played against the Matildas [Australian national side] and I know the quality of players Australia produces.

Francisca Ordega

“I know it’s going to be a challenge playing in the Westfield W-League but it’s one I’m looking forward to.”

Head coach Dan Barrett said he was excited by the qualities Ordega brings to the squad and hopes to play her in Friday night’s home clash against the Brisbane Roar at Lambert Park.

“Francisca is an exciting player who is going to bring a lot of attacking flair and speed to our team,” he said.

“She’s a player who’s got that cutting edge and is the finishing touch to what is already a fantastic attacking squad.

“She gives us another dimension up top, she likes to get in behind the back four and is an attacking weapon who brings something different to the squad.

“She will give us a huge lift as we head into the business end of the season.”

Most Watched Movies

