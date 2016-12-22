Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

On December 22, Falz the Bahd Guy and Adesua Etomi hosted the Headies Awards 2016. The show show was full of familiar faces from 2baba to Seyi Shay, Simi, Phyno, Wizkid and others.

Falz and Adesua kept the crowd entertained but for their last skit, they left everyone in stitches as they recognized popular 2016 socialite, Bobrisky. Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky has been one of the most talked about Nigerians on social media this year due to the fact that he is eccentric and wears make-up. See video:

Falz came on stage a crop top and jeans and Adesua came in an agbada and a hat and they called themselves Bae.

Falz perfectly imitated Bobrisky during his Snapchat antics of his bae and ghana-must-gos of money. Adesua even picked up on Bobrisky's crush on Wizkid and said she would buy Wizkid for Falz, even if it is for 10 million.

Falz played Bobrisky very well

What do you think? Twins?

Falz also advised ladies on what to do to please their mind like Bobrisky does and asked if anyone in the audience had bought his bleaching cream.

It was a great way to end the show and we really can't stop laughing.

