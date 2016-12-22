Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

- Deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu says that Igbos are being marginalised in Nigeria and there would be no peace if that continues

- Ekweremadu also called for Nnamdi Kanu's release because courts have ordered it and the IPOB leader should breath the air of freedom

Ekweremadu says Nnamdi Kanu should be released because the courts have ordered it.

Deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu has called on the federal government to release detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Vanguard reports that Ekweremadu made the call on Thursday, December 22 during the South East Economic and Security Summit at Government House in Enugu.

Ekweremadu said the government should release Kanu since a competent court had ordered an end to his detention.

Ekweremadu noted that the continued detention of Kanu and the absence of an Igbo man from the security council of Nigeria are evidences of the marginalisation of the Igbos in Nigeria.

He therefore implored that the Ndigbo should be included in the governance of Nigeria for peace to reign because according to him, “there is no way there will be peace in Nigeria.”

The president also did not send a representative nor were any of his ministers present at the event which was attended by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

