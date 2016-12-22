No portfolio yet for Ambassador-designate, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that it has yet to assign portfolios to the 47 officers recently approved as Ambassadors.
A statement released by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Sola Enikanolaiye, in Abuja on Thursday, said none of the Ambassadors had been designated to any country.
“The deployment of Ambassadors-designate will be released only when agreements (consent) have been sought and obtained from prospective countries.
“Members of the diplomatic community and the general public are therefore advised to disregard any news on the purported deployment of the 47 career Ambassadors-designate, who are currently undergoing their induction programme.”
The Ministry, he said, disowned the “list as totally unauthorised as it has not emanated from Government.”
Meanwhile, the ongoing four-day induction course for the Ambassador-designate would end on Thursday.
The programme holding in Abuja was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Clement Aduku, had said in a statement that the induction programme would be for the 47 career Ambassadors-designate recently screened and confirmed by the Senate.
The programme was declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari.
It is to acquaint the newly-appointed Ambassadors-designate with the foreign policy agenda and priorities of the current Administration, including the domestic programmes of national development.
It is also aimed at reminding them of the basic elements of diplomacy, expectations and the role of the Ambassadors abroad, as well as expectation from their spouses.
Resource persons were invited to deliver lectures and exchange experiences with the Ambassadors-designate on the different aspects of Nigeria’s foreign policy.
Resource persons exposed them to diplomatic and consular relations, government policy and strategy for trade and investment promotion and relations with Nigerians in the Diaspora.
(NAN)
Related Articles
Okadaman Dies While Celebrating James Ibori’s Freedom
The last may not have been heard of the overwhelming jubilations and celebrations that rocked the cheery news of Chief James Ibori’s regained freedom from
Mad Rush For Lake Rice In Lagos As Residents Troop To Sales Centres
The residents of Lagos State on Thursday crowded the centres where the state government’s “Lake Rice’’ is being sold for N12,000 for a 50kg bag
Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released
A screengrab taken on May 12, 2014, from a video of Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram obtained by AFP shows girls, wearing the full-length
Most Watched VideosView all posts
GOOD NEWS: Prices of foodstuff crash ahead of Christmas
- Nigeria has been facing serious economic crises for many months thus causing disillusionment among the masses - However, while Nigerians continue to cry about the
Things you must do with your partner before getting married
It is sad that many people miss out on an important part of courtship simply because the are in a rush to get married. Dating
HISTORY! Nigerian builds world's largest swimming pool
- Nigeria is creating an enviable record in the annals of global tourism history - The world's longest swimming pool is set to berth in the
Court fine lawmaker N100,000 in favour of newspaper vendor
- A court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state has awarded a newspaper vendor N100,000 as damages for assault - The vendor was said to have been
Total number of inactive bank accounts in Nigeria stand at 30.26 million
– The total number of inactive bank accounts in Nigeria stand at 30.26 million – This is despite efforts by banks to retain old customers and
BREAKING: Senate approves Buhari’s request for more funds
The Nigerian Senate has approved the virement of funds for Special Intervention (Recurrent & Capital) for funding of Critical Recurrent & Capital Items. The Senate, on
Most Read NewsView all posts
Why Ronaldo Doesn’t Wear Black Boots - Nike
Nike’s global vice-president, Max Blau, has revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo never plays with black boots.The Real Madrid superstar’s partnership with the sports giants began in
Touching! See what this father did to make his baby cry (video)
Babies are so wonderful you will want to be with them all day. They are sweet little bundles that every neophyte family looks forward to
Morning Teaser: ‘I had a one night stand with my colleague, now he is blackmailing me’
“Dear Pulse, My name is Portia, a 27-year-old lady who is about to get married but one of my colleagues, Mike, is doing everything possible to
Buhari is Not Responsible for Your Woes- Presidency Tells Nigerians
The Presidency has distanced itself from the current woes and economic hardship Nigerians are experiencing.This is according to the Minister of Budget and National Planning,
First Bank rewards FirstStars Reality TV Show winners
By Chris Onuoha First Bank Nigeria Plc in line with its corporate social responsibility initiative and in partnership with EbonyLife TV on Wednesday December, 14 2016
Why Cement Price May Not Reduce In Nigeria - BUA
Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu has said that in spite of over 40 per cent recent rise in the price of
Post Your Comment below: >>