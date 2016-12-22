Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market photo file

What began as a mere appending of signatures to a Memorandum of Understanding between the governors of Kebbi and Lagos states, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu and Akinwunmi Ambode, about nine months ago,  yesterday, yielded the much anticipated dividend as the commodity the governors jointly agreed to produce became available to Nigerians in Lagos State.

It was launched by both governors on Wednesday and billed to be sold to the public at N12,000 per 50kg bag while the sale of the commodity began yesterday at

10 designated areas in Lagos State that were advertised by the government.

It was gathered that the 25kg and 10kg will sell for N6,000 and N2,500 respectively.

Ambode, on Wednesday, described the launch of the rice as historic, stressing that the MoU signed between Lagos and Kebbi in March 2016 had started yielding fruitful results.

He added that “we signed an MoU in March 2016 with an understanding that,  being proudly Nigerians, we want to come out with what will be made in Nigeria and what is good for Nigerians.”

Buttressing Ambode’s point, Governor Bagudu recalled that the idea of cultivating and milling rice locally began 16 months ago during the National Executive Council meeting in Abuja when he entered into a discussion with Ambode for a joint partnership for the production of rice in view of what was happening in the country.

“Since then, we have been working assiduously on this after we signed the MoU, ” he stated.

Ambode corroborated him, saying: “We took all that President Muhammadu Buhari said on the need for us to grow our food and we decided that we would prove a point.”

According to him, the Lake Rice, grown and milled in Nigeria, is of extreme high quality that marks it out from Ofada rice and the imported rice being sold in the country.

“We want to show our people that Lake Rice is the way to go.The major difference between Lake Rice and imported rice is that imported rice has a minimum storage capacity of five and and six years but Lake Rice is fresh,” he explained.

The governor further revealed that the state would expand its rice mill as it had the largest consumption market in Nigeria.

Ambode said interested buyers would need to get ticket to pay for a bag of rice in the bank before going to any of the locations for collection, adding that this was done to allow the rice to go round and for everyone to have access to it.

“We want to ensure that this rice goes to everybody. You cannot buy twice,” he said.

Governor Bagudu gave the assurance that the product would stand any integrity test in Nigeria.

“Lake Rice is of high quality. I am proud of this joint venture but we can do more; we are glad that we are launching this commodity today,” he said.

Lagosians Storm Sales Locations To Purchase Lake Rice 

Meanwhile, following the launch of Lake Rice by Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and his Kebbi State counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu on Wednesday, Lagos residents yesterday stormed the various sales’ centres across the state in large numbers to scramble for the product.

LEADERSHIP Friday checks in Ikeja Grammar School in Bolade, Oshodi and other selling points for the sale of the Lake Rice showed that there was initial confusion on how to go about buying the product.

One of the buyers who gave her name as Risi said, “We didn’t get the procedure for purchasing the rice on time and the people assigned to sell to buyers were just two in this designation. So, there was confusion because the number of people that came to buy the rice were very many. It is either you pay with your POS or go to the bank to pay, get your teller and once it is verified, they give you the bag of rice.”

Buyers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium complained of late arrival of the commodity, but it was eventually sold in the afternoon. They urged the government to sustain the sale of the rice beyond the yuletide season.

Our correspondent observed that the commodity was available for sale, with people queuing in an orderly manner and waiting for their turn to buy the rice sold at a reduced price of N12,000 for 50kg, N6000 for 25kg and N2,500 for 10kg.

Another resident in Osodi area of the state, Alanran Muyideen Kehinde, told journalists that he was glad to be among the first people to purchase the product, urging Lagosians to patronise Lake Rice as a means of encouraging local production of rice.

“I have just bought Lake Rice and feel very happy, I feel encouraged.

I also thank the state government for giving us the opportunity because when we go outside, we know the cost of rice.

“We thank the Lagos State Governor for this opportunity and we hope that more would be made available so that the process of purchasing would be easier.

“With the issue of plastic rice flooding the market, this is a safer option because we can trust the source.”

Another resident, Mrs. Alebiousu Olufunmilayo said the cost of the Lake Rice was pocket friendly, saying “I will like to tell Lagosians that this is for real. If they get to any of the centres, they should queue orderly and they will get the rice.”

At Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre (Rowe Park) in Yaba, residents were seen queuing orderly to buy the commodity at government approved prices.

Commenting on the sale of the product, Mrs. Alabi Aminat said the development was a thing of joy, as there was no discrimination of any sort in the sale of the commodity.

She said, “I got here this morning and I was told I could pay through the POS and I did. The process was free and fair and the most commendable aspect is that the people in charge of selling the rice are not particular about whether you work with Lagos State Government or you belong to any tribe or creed, as long as you are a resident of the state, you are entitled to buy.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ambode on Food Security, Ganiyu Okanlawon Sanni, said there was no need to scramble for the product, saying the Lake Rice was available in large quantity.

He said sales will continue in Lagos East Senatorial District, Sanni at Odogunyan Farm Service Centre in Ikorodu; Temu Farm Service Centre in Epe; Naforiji Town Hall in Eredo; Magbon Alade School in Ibeju and SUBEB Premises in Maryland.

In Lagos West, the Special Adviser to the governor said the rice would be available for sale at LSADA Farm Service Centre, Oko-Baba in Agege; LAISA in Ojo; Coconut House in Mowo; Farm Service Centre, Marina in Badagry and Ikeja Grammar School in Oshodi.

According to him, in Lagos Central, the rice would be available for sale at Agric Area Office in Ajah; LASTMA Works Yard in Adeniji/Freeman, Lagos Island; Alakoto Senior High School, Tolu in Ajegunle; Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere and Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre (Rowe Park) in Yaba.

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

1 hour ago
CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

1 hour ago
Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

1 hour ago
Magu’s Rejection An Attempt To Undermine Anti-corruption War

Magu’s Rejection An Attempt To Undermine Anti-corruption War

1 hour ago
Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

1 hour ago
Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal

Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal

1 hour ago
Taraba workers shut secretariat over salaries

Taraba workers shut secretariat over salaries

1 hour ago
No portfolio yet for Ambassador-designate, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

No portfolio yet for Ambassador-designate, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

1 hour ago
Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

1 hour ago
Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

2 hours 1 minute ago
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

23 hours 42 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

23 hours 44 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

23 hours 47 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

23 hours 52 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

23 hours 58 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

22/12/2016 03:49:00
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

22/12/2016 03:29:00
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

22/12/2016 03:25:00
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

22/12/2016 03:21:00
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

22/12/2016 03:09:00
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

22/12/2016 02:57:00
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

22/12/2016 02:51:00
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

22/12/2016 02:41:00
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

22/12/2016 02:15:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 06:43:00 The Obamas and The Harveys lovely in new photos

The Obamas and The Harveys lovely in new photos

President Barrack Obama, his wife, Michelle Obama, Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie Harvey all take a photo together at the White House. Lovely photo!

0 News 22/12/2016 06:45:00 Cristiano Ronaldo shares photo of himself & son inside his private jet!

Cristiano Ronaldo shares photo of himself & son inside his private jet!

0 News 22/12/2016 07:24:00 'If a minimum wage earner can't afford the cost of living, the maximum wage earner won't sleep because of fear for his life' - Ben Murray-Bruce

'If a minimum wage earner can't afford the cost of living, the maximum wage earner won't sleep because of fear for his life' - Ben Murray-Bruce

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce shared this warning via his official Facebook page, He wrote: "Nigeria's Minimum wage of ₦18k will (not may) soon lead to Maximum wage

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 15/12/2016 06:32:00 Tourists Take The Mannequin Challenge On The World's Highest Glass-bottomed Bridge. Pics/Video

Tourists Take The Mannequin Challenge On The World's Highest Glass-bottomed Bridge. Pics/Video

Taking the mannequin challenge to new heights! Dozens of daredevil tourists took part in the mannequin challenge on the world's highest glass-bottomed bridge on Sunday.

0 Videos 02/12/2016 03:28:00 13 die in fatal road accident in Kwara state

13 die in fatal road accident in Kwara state

- A fatal road crash occurred along the Ilorin/Ogbomoso expressway on Wednesday, November 30  - 13 people died in the road accident - The accident involved a hummer

0 Videos 19/12/2016 04:06:00 BREAKING: 2 female suicide bombers attack Maiduguri, blow selves up

BREAKING: 2 female suicide bombers attack Maiduguri, blow selves up

An attempt by two female suicide bombers to attack spots in Maiduguri, the capital of the troubled Borno state has failed with the attackers blowing

0 Videos 07/12/2016 03:41:00 Buhari to break his proposed $30 billion foreign loan plan into three tranches

Buhari to break his proposed $30 billion foreign loan plan into three tranches

- President Muhammadu Buhari will now break his proposed $30 billion foreign loan plan into three tranches - This is to ensure easy accessibility and possible

0 Videos 16/12/2016 05:29:00 Economic crisis: Buhari under pressure to sack ministers

Economic crisis: Buhari under pressure to sack ministers

- The Anwar-ul Islam Movement of Nigeria calls on President Buhari to inject new blood into his cabinet - The group urges Buhari to do something

0 Videos 28/11/2016 10:42:00 Angry Fayose attacks Justice Okon Abang, reveals why

Angry Fayose attacks Justice Okon Abang, reveals why

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has described Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja as a cancer that is capable of destroying

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2016 04:20:00 Buhari's 47 Career Ambassadors Get Portfolios [See LIST]

Buhari's 47 Career Ambassadors Get Portfolios [See LIST]

President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has assigned portfolios to all the 47 career ambassadors cleared by the Senate,.A document seen, by DailyTrust listed the envoys

0 News 19/12/2016 04:31:00 MMM Founder, Sergey Mavrodi Sends New Message to Nigerian Participants, Blasts Journalists

MMM Founder, Sergey Mavrodi Sends New Message to Nigerian Participants, Blasts Journalists

The founder of the Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM), Sergey Mavrodi, has warned Nigerian journalists and the media, about creating panic over the suspension of the

0 News 17/12/2016 05:36:00 Beach soccer AFCON: Nigeria’s Sand Eagles through to semi-final

Beach soccer AFCON: Nigeria’s Sand Eagles through to semi-final

Two-time CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations winners Nigeria’s Super Sand Eagles have qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing Beach Soccer Africa Cup

0 News 21/12/2016 06:00:00 Economic recession: Ex-Governor Peter Obi counters Buhari

Economic recession: Ex-Governor Peter Obi counters Buhari

- Nigerians have been faced with uncertainty in the last few months due to recession that cripples the country's major sectors - President Muhammadu Buhari has

0 News 19/12/2016 06:42:00 2016InReview: 9 controversial politicians that got Nigerians talking

2016InReview: 9 controversial politicians that got Nigerians talking

With less than two weeks to 2017, the year 2016 has been an amazing year filled with lots of events and controversies. 2016 also witnessed a

0 News 22/12/2016 12:48:00 Expert disagrees with Buhari, says 2017 Budget won't take Nigeria out of recession

Expert disagrees with Buhari, says 2017 Budget won't take Nigeria out of recession

- The 2017 budget may not bail Nigeria out of its economic recession - This is the submission of a university don, Professor Park Idisi - Idisi

Most Watched Movies

cron