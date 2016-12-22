Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


'You Are Ridiculous and Stupid' - Hilda Dokubo Hits Rivers Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo has lashed out at the Rivers State government over a recently circulated memo which states that consent and a written permission will now be needed to host entertainment shows and hospitality events within the state.

See memo below:

In a Video posted on Instagram, Hilda says, 'Ministry of culture and tourism Rivers state you gone rogue'.

Watch video below:

