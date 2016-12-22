'You Are Ridiculous and Stupid' - Hilda Dokubo Hits Rivers Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo has lashed out at the Rivers State government over a recently circulated memo which states that consent and a written permission will now be needed to host entertainment shows and hospitality events within the state.
See memo below:
In a Video posted on Instagram, Hilda says, 'Ministry of culture and tourism Rivers state you gone rogue'.
Watch video below:
