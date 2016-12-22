Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Heartbreaking VIDEO of Wizkid Humiliating Eva Alordiah's Fiance at Headies 2016

Ouch! ,our heart aches for Cool TV presenter Caesar who was publicly snubbed by Wizkid at the Headies 2016.

Ceasar had opened his arms for a hug when Wizkid was walking towards him, only for Wizkid to reach out for his fiancee, Eva Alordiah.

Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

Magu’s Rejection An Attempt To Undermine Anti-corruption War

Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal

Taraba workers shut secretariat over salaries

No portfolio yet for Ambassador-designate, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

