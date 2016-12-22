Tambuwal's Daughter Set to Wed on December 31

NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest information on Nigeria and things that concern Nigerians. Some of the topics we cover include Nigerian political news, metro, sports, business and entertainment. In addition we provide articles on careers, health, technology, travel and money. These articles are designed to help Nigerians make informed decisions in their every day personal and professional lives.
Related Articles
Okadaman Dies While Celebrating James Ibori’s Freedom
The last may not have been heard of the overwhelming jubilations and celebrations that rocked the cheery news of Chief James Ibori’s regained freedom from
Mad Rush For Lake Rice In Lagos As Residents Troop To Sales Centres
The residents of Lagos State on Thursday crowded the centres where the state government’s “Lake Rice’’ is being sold for N12,000 for a 50kg bag
Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released
A screengrab taken on May 12, 2014, from a video of Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram obtained by AFP shows girls, wearing the full-length
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Obasanjo reveals his position on Nigeria's break up
- The former president Olusegun obasanjo has said that the unity of Nigeria is very improtant to him - Obasanjo said he will continue to work
Nigerian man appointed as first black bishop in Church of England
A Nigerian man, Woyin Karowei Dorgu has been appointed by the Church of England as a bishop. This makes Dorgu the first black bishop to
See first photos from Emir of Kano's stunning daughter's bridal shower
Siddika Sanusi in her bridal shower outfit Stunning photos from Siddika's bridal shower have just been released and they are perfect. She looked absolutely stunning in
Fayose accused President Buhari of using recession in country to punish citizens
Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using the recession in country to punish citizens. Fayose made the claim while reacting
Federal government add looted funds to 2017 Budget
- Nigerians have been urging the federal government to use some of the recovered looted funds - The government has finally heeded to the call - The
Operation Python Dance is a plot to attack us - IPOB
– IPOB says the launch of the Operation Python Dance by the military is not necessary in any part of south-east because the area already
Most Read NewsView all posts
Gunshots, Confusion In Borno As Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Go On Rampage Against Superior Officers
There is a complete breakdown of order and discipline at the 21 Brigade of the Nigerian Army with soldiers deployed to rout Boko Haram from
Saraki, Sheriff Hold Secret Meeting
Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and embattled factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ali Modu-Sheriff on Sunday held a very private meeting at an
President Buhari shocks former governors, ministers who gave list of four men to Magu
- Lobbyists have started visiting President Buhari to plot for Magu's replacement - The president however is insisting on keeping Magu as investigation continues - He rejected
Qualification for Beach Soccer World Cup Christmas gift — Coach
Audu Ejo, Head Coach, Sand Super Eagles, on Monday said his team’s qualification for the 2017 Beach Soccer Tournament was their “best Christmas gift’’ for
Why We Are Still Owing FRSC, Other Agencies November Salary – FG
The Federal Government explained on Wednesday some agencies were yet to get their November salaries because they had exhausted their budgetary allocations since October.The Minister
Ekiti police paymaster kidnapped, murdered
By Rotimi Ojomoyela Ado Ekiti—The paymaster of the Ekiti State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, Mr. Idowu Taiwo, was, yesterday, found dead. He had
Post Your Comment below: >>