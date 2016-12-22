3 Finalists for CAF African Footballer of the Year Announced

Names of the three finalists for the CAF African footballer of the year has been released with current African Footballer of the Year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the running.
The finalists are:
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon and Borussia Dortmund)
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria and Leicester City)
Sadio Mane (Senegal and Liverpool)
The accolade will be handed out in Nigeria on Jan. 5 2017, when the Confederation of African Football holds their annual awards ceremony.
