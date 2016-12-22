Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

3 Finalists for CAF African Footballer of the Year Announced

Names of the three finalists for the CAF African footballer of the year has been released with current African Footballer of the Year Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the running.

The finalists are:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon and Borussia Dortmund)
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria and Leicester City)
Sadio Mane (Senegal and Liverpool)

The accolade will be handed out in Nigeria on Jan. 5 2017, when the Confederation of African Football holds their annual awards ceremony.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

1 hour ago
CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

1 hour ago
Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

1 hour ago
Magu’s Rejection An Attempt To Undermine Anti-corruption War

Magu’s Rejection An Attempt To Undermine Anti-corruption War

1 hour ago
Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

1 hour ago
Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal

Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal

1 hour ago
Taraba workers shut secretariat over salaries

Taraba workers shut secretariat over salaries

1 hour ago
No portfolio yet for Ambassador-designate, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

No portfolio yet for Ambassador-designate, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

1 hour ago
Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

2 hours 4 minutes ago
Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

2 hours 21 minutes ago
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

22/12/2016 04:44:00
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

22/12/2016 04:42:00
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

22/12/2016 04:39:00
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

22/12/2016 04:34:00
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

22/12/2016 04:28:00
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

22/12/2016 03:49:00
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

22/12/2016 03:29:00
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

22/12/2016 03:25:00
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

22/12/2016 03:21:00
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

22/12/2016 03:09:00
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

22/12/2016 02:57:00
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

22/12/2016 02:51:00
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

22/12/2016 02:41:00
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

22/12/2016 02:15:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 14:18:00 Okadaman Dies While Celebrating James Ibori’s Freedom

Okadaman Dies While Celebrating James Ibori’s Freedom

The last may not have been heard of the overwhelming jubilations and celebrations that rocked the cheery news of Chief James Ibori’s regained freedom from

0 News 22/12/2016 14:28:00 Mad Rush For Lake Rice In Lagos As Residents Troop To Sales Centres

Mad Rush For Lake Rice In Lagos As Residents Troop To Sales Centres

The residents of Lagos State on Thursday crowded the centres where the state government’s “Lake Rice’’ is being sold for N12,000 for a 50kg bag

0 News 22/12/2016 15:01:00 Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released

Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released

A screengrab taken on May 12, 2014, from a video of Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram obtained by AFP shows girls, wearing the full-length

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 25/11/2016 04:17:00 We are tired of passing budgets that are not implemented – Saraki

We are tired of passing budgets that are not implemented – Saraki

– Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed his frustration on non-implementation of budgets – Saraki said he and his colleagues are not happy with the situation –

0 Videos 05/12/2016 08:25:00 Nigerian minister did this while greeting King of Morocco and the Internet is furious

Nigerian minister did this while greeting King of Morocco and the Internet is furious

A photo recently posted online has gotten Nigerians talking and quite a number of people are actually furious. During the official visit by the King of

0 Videos 05/12/2016 07:57:00 Thousands of Nigerians storm Abuja court against Ibraheem El-Zakzaky

Thousands of Nigerians storm Abuja court against Ibraheem El-Zakzaky

Thousands of Nigerians are currently protesting against the ruling of a court that incarcerated leader of the Shiite Islamic movement in Nigeria, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky

0 Videos 03/12/2016 01:25:00 We’ve paid money to Fulani herdsmen; Governor El-Rufai reveals why they attack

We’ve paid money to Fulani herdsmen; Governor El-Rufai reveals why they attack

- Governor Nasir El-Rufai says Fulani herdsmen involved in killing are not from Nigeria - He said they were from neighboring African countries and were trapped

0 Videos 06/12/2016 06:10:00 Meet the man with a snake in his hair who caused a commotion on the street (video)

Meet the man with a snake in his hair who caused a commotion on the street (video)

When you realise there is a snake in your hair, we bet your first reaction would be to panic and do all you can to get

0 Videos 01/12/2016 05:17:00 Driving Students Caught 'Having Sex' In Their Instructor's Car In China. Video

Driving Students Caught 'Having Sex' In Their Instructor's Car In China. Video

Footage of a couple 'having sex' in a driving instructor's car is being investigated by the authorities, despite the company maintaining the pair were merely

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2016 18:35:00 Xmas in a recession

Xmas in a recession

By Josephine Agbonkhese, Chris Onuoha & Anino Aganbi IN the last three decades of its operation, Jaji Nigeria Limited (not firm’s real names) has made it

0 News 16/12/2016 09:51:00 EU offers Niger $635m to block migrants

EU offers Niger $635m to block migrants

African migrants,using Agadez in Niger as gateway to Libya and then Europe via the perilous Mediterranean sea route, are in for a rough time in

0 News 16/12/2016 10:18:00 Zara Buhari and her mother during her Henna ceremony (WATCH)

Zara Buhari and her mother during her Henna ceremony (WATCH)

Beautiful people! Zara would be getting married to Ahmed Indimi today, 16th December, 2016.. search feed search feed

0 News 19/12/2016 00:33:00 President Buhari Orders AGF to Probe SGF,Magu and Kyari

President Buhari Orders AGF to Probe SGF,Magu and Kyari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to probe Mr. Babachir Lawal, the

0 News 18/12/2016 21:40:00 We have nothing to hide—NFF

We have nothing to hide—NFF

By John Egbokhan The General Assembly of the Nigeria Football Federation has told the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Barr. Solomon Dalung that it has

0 News 17/12/2016 08:46:00 Photos from part 2 of Zahra and Ahmed's wedding in Maiduguri

Photos from part 2 of Zahra and Ahmed's wedding in Maiduguri

The celebration of love between Zahra buhari and Ahmed Indimi has been the talk of the town. The recent wedding happened December 16 and the

Most Watched Movies

cron