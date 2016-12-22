Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Shocking! 5 Powerful Political Moves James Ibori Pulled Off From UK Prison

Shocking! 5 Powerful Political Moves James Ibori Pulled Off From UK Prison James Ibori

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori may have spent some time in a UK Prison but that did nothing to diminish his political strength.

According to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Ibori pulled off major political moves from prison. Some of the things Ibori did from prison include:

1. Supporting a Senate President
2. Installing the speaker of the house of representatives
3. Making his daughter a lawmaker
4. He made Senators
5. Ibori made a governor

VIDEO: How James Ibori Gave Political Assistance To Saraki, Dogara From Prison - Delta Senator

Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

Magu’s Rejection An Attempt To Undermine Anti-corruption War

Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal

Taraba workers shut secretariat over salaries

No portfolio yet for Ambassador-designate, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

