Shocking! 5 Powerful Political Moves James Ibori Pulled Off From UK Prison

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori may have spent some time in a UK Prison but that did nothing to diminish his political strength.
According to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Ibori pulled off major political moves from prison. Some of the things Ibori did from prison include:
1. Supporting a Senate President
2. Installing the speaker of the house of representatives
3. Making his daughter a lawmaker
4. He made Senators
5. Ibori made a governor
VIDEO: How James Ibori Gave Political Assistance To Saraki, Dogara From Prison - Delta Senator
Related Articles
Okadaman Dies While Celebrating James Ibori’s Freedom
The last may not have been heard of the overwhelming jubilations and celebrations that rocked the cheery news of Chief James Ibori’s regained freedom from
Mad Rush For Lake Rice In Lagos As Residents Troop To Sales Centres
The residents of Lagos State on Thursday crowded the centres where the state government’s “Lake Rice’’ is being sold for N12,000 for a 50kg bag
Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released
A screengrab taken on May 12, 2014, from a video of Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram obtained by AFP shows girls, wearing the full-length
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian professor suspended by university for cheating
Benedicta Daudu, an associate professor of law and former head of the Department of Jurisprudence and International Law of the Faculty of Law in UNIJOS,
Lol! Watch this Nigerian man teach Oyibo people how to dance shoki like Lil Kesh
It’s official, everyone loves Nigerian music! This year has seen an unprecedented rise in the interest of foreigners in Nigerian music. Lil Kesh is widely regarded
Economic crisis: Buhari under pressure to sack ministers
- The Anwar-ul Islam Movement of Nigeria calls on President Buhari to inject new blood into his cabinet - The group urges Buhari to do something
Drunk burial workers stage Christmas party in morgue
Drunk burial workers stage Christmas party in morgue in Moscow
Angry Fayose attacks Justice Okon Abang, reveals why
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has described Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja as a cancer that is capable of destroying
Prostitutes Have Taken Over My Community – Abuja Chief Cries Out
The leader of Utako Community, Abuja, Alhaji Abdullahi Isha, has cried out to the police over the influx of sex hawkers into the community. He lamented
Most Read NewsView all posts
Chaos in aviation sector: Arik in trouble, unions rise against airline
- A shutdown of operations might be imminent for Arik Air - Unions have directed commencement of a joint strike at Arik Airline - The strike was
Tears as Family Buries First Class Graduate Who Died in Zamfara NYSC Camp [PHOTOS]
It was a sad day for corps members in Akwa Ibom state on Thursday as the remains of Ukeme Monday Asuquo, a first class graduate
After 64 years: Queen Elizabeth quits royal duties on Dec. 31
Queen Elizabeth has ruled for as long as many of us can remember. In 2015, she surpassed the reign of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, to
GOODNEWS!!! Global Crude Oil Prices Favour President Buhari's 2017 Budget
Global crude oil price is favouring President Muhammadu Buhari's 2017 appropriation estimates.President Buhari, last Wednesday presented the 2017 appropriation bill to a joint session of
Benue gov suspends commissioner over alleged murder of APC member
The Benue state Executive Council has suspended the state’s Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Sekav Iyortyom, for three months pending the determination of
Okorocha calls on Biafrans to calm down
Rochas Okorocha, the Governor of Imo state, has asked pro-Biafra supporters to calm down as Nigeria will be better soon. Governor Okorocha The governor, who noted this
Post Your Comment below: >>