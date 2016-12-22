What State Govs Are Saying About Payment of Workers Salary for Xmas

Nigerian state governments have attributed several reasons for their inability to pay their worker's salaries for the festive season.
Nigerian workers yesterday took to the streets in several states to protest the non-payment of their wages, putting top government officials and governors under pressure.
Taraba state
On Monday, Taraba's state government house was shut down by protesting workers. Reacting, Governor Darius Ishaiku said he isn't owing anybody any salary.
“I am not owing anybody,” he told the House of Assembly while presenting the 2017 appropriation bill on Thursday.
Head of Service Samuel Angyu, said the government was aware of the complaints and was already putting measures in place to address the grievances.
Ondo state
In Ondo state, workers took Account-General (AG) Felix Ajibokun to the bank to begin payment of their salaries. According to them, they haven't been paid for the past 6 months.
“About four days ago, we met with the governor and the Commissioner for Finance. They directed the AG to pay the workers’ salaries so that everybody could go home with something.
“Since then, we have been coming here, but he has been avoiding us, until today (yesterday) when we asked him when he would pay us, but he said no worker will be paid until after Christmas.
Ajibokun, who is expected to retire today (Friday), blamed poor banking network for the delay in payment.
Bayelsa state
Banks are the problems here too, according to the government.
The Commissioner for Finance Maxwell Ebibai on Thursday released a statement saying the inability to pay workers was due to “lack of cash in various banks in the state.
“It is indeed sad but also worthy to note that it is not the fault of the state government as it is on record that the governor did fulfil his promise of ensuring that civil servants get their salaries before the Yuletide celebration, but the situation that is been faced right now in the banks is applicable in other states and not only in Bayelsa State.”
He said the government had been interfacing with “the banks to ensure that civil /public servants and Bayelsans in general would receive their entitlement to ease the pain and stress that they may face.”
Zamfara state
Things are unique at Zamfara. About 1,400 workers under the aegis of “May 2014 Civil Service Forum (G1400)’’say they haven't been paid a dime since 2014. They have taken matters to the House of Assembly.
“We were recruited after a very thorough screening conducted by the State Civil Service Commission in May 2014. The process was very tedious, because after obtaining the application forms for free, we sat for a written examination, interviewed and we went through eight screenings before collecting our appointment letters. For 32 months, we have not been paid any salaries,” leader of the group Luqman Majidadi said.
House Committee on Civil Services Chairman Lawal Dogon-Kade, said the lawmakers were working hard to ensure that the impasse was resolved.
Adamawa state
Adamawa's Governor Mohammed Bindow has promised to pay the outstanding four months salaries of teachers when he addressed staff of Government Secondary School, Girei, on Thursday.
He was equivocal however; he did not give a certain date when the salaries will be paid.
“We have declared a state of emergency on education and the welfare of teachers is very important for it to succeed.
“I want to assure all teachers in Adamawa that all their arrears will be paid very soon,” Bindow said.
Related Articles
Okadaman Dies While Celebrating James Ibori’s Freedom
The last may not have been heard of the overwhelming jubilations and celebrations that rocked the cheery news of Chief James Ibori’s regained freedom from
Mad Rush For Lake Rice In Lagos As Residents Troop To Sales Centres
The residents of Lagos State on Thursday crowded the centres where the state government’s “Lake Rice’’ is being sold for N12,000 for a 50kg bag
Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released
A screengrab taken on May 12, 2014, from a video of Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram obtained by AFP shows girls, wearing the full-length
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Omg! Man Catches Wife Cheating With Another Man… What He Did to Her is Shocking (Watch Video)
A man has done the unthinkable in public after catching his wife with another man at a restaurant. An unidentified man has left people in shock
Buhari gets plan for transfoming Nigeria's justice system
- Festus Keyamo has called on the Nigerian government to separate the office of the attorney general of the federation from the office of the
We were singing and dancing when the church collapsed - Survivor
- A survivor from the Akwa Ibom church building collapse said a lady had just been called for praise and worship when the incident happened -
Excitement in northern Nigeria as oil is discovered
- With dwindling fortunes and the activities of militants, the Nigerian government is seriously looking at the possibility of oil in some states apart from
Nigerian oil workers raise alarm, beg FG to intervene
Some Nigerians working with an American oil and gas service firm, Weatherford International have raised the alarm over gross abuse of local laws and sharp
You can never do the things these incredible animals do
Animals from time immemorial have been an exceptional specie with amazing skills and characteristics that humans would wish they have. In this list, we will
Most Read NewsView all posts
Why I conceded defeat to Buhari: 8 great quotes from GEJ as he receives Doctorate degree
Goodluck Jonathan has said that his decision to concede defeat to Muhammadu Buhari after the 2015 presidential election was based on the pursuit of achieving
Oniba’s Kidnap: Pathologist revealed how palace guard, Okada rider died of bullet wounds
A consultant Pathologist, Dr. Sunday Soyemi, on Friday revealed how two persons died of bullet wounds fired by militants who kidnapped the Oniba of Iba
Be active in bed! BOOST your size, stamina, strength & last longer
Sex is perfectly natural; It is pleasurable, enjoyable and it enhances a relationship. So why don't we learn as much as we can about it
Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings
Senegal ended this year as the highest ranked African national team, edging Cup of Nations title-holders the Ivory Coast for top spot in the December
PHOTOS: President Buhari Receives Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Leaked audio tape: Group uncovers Wike’s alleged plan to hide evidence
- A group, the Integrity Youths Alliance (IYA) has alleges that Governor Wike has paid agents to divert the attention of Nigerians from probe of
Post Your Comment below: >>