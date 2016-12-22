Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


What State Govs Are Saying About Payment of Workers Salary for Xmas

What State Govs Are Saying About Payment of Workers Salary for Xmas

Nigerian state governments have attributed several reasons for their inability to pay their worker's salaries for the festive season.

Nigerian workers yesterday took to the streets in several states to protest the non-payment of their wages, putting top government officials and governors under pressure.

Taraba state

On Monday, Taraba's state government house was shut down by protesting workers. Reacting, Governor Darius Ishaiku said he isn't owing anybody any salary.

“I am not owing anybody,” he told the House of Assembly while presenting the 2017 appropriation bill on Thursday.

Head of Service Samuel Angyu, said the government was aware of the complaints and was already putting measures in place to address the grievances.

Ondo state

In Ondo state, workers took Account-General (AG) Felix Ajibokun to the bank to begin payment of their salaries. According to them, they haven't been paid for the past 6 months.

“About four days ago, we met with the governor and the Commissioner for Finance. They directed the AG to pay the workers’ salaries so that everybody could go home with something.

“Since then, we have been coming here, but he has been avoiding us, until today (yesterday) when we asked him when he would pay us, but he said no worker will be paid until after Christmas.

Ajibokun, who is expected to retire today (Friday), blamed poor banking network for the delay in payment.

Bayelsa state

Banks are the problems here too, according to the government.

The Commissioner for Finance Maxwell Ebibai on Thursday released a statement saying the inability to pay workers was due to “lack of cash in various banks in the state.

“It is indeed sad but also worthy to note that it is not the fault of the state government as it is on record that the governor did fulfil his promise of ensuring that civil servants get their salaries before the Yuletide celebration, but the situation that is been faced right now in the banks is applicable in other states and not only in Bayelsa State.”

He said the government had been interfacing with “the banks to ensure that civil /public servants and Bayelsans in general would receive their entitlement to ease the pain and stress that they may face.”

Zamfara state

Things are unique at Zamfara. About 1,400 workers under the aegis of “May 2014 Civil Service Forum (G1400)’’say they haven't been paid a dime since 2014. They have taken matters to the House of Assembly.

“We were recruited after a very thorough screening conducted by the State Civil Service Commission in May 2014. The process was very tedious, because after obtaining the application forms for free, we sat for a written examination, interviewed and we went through eight screenings before collecting our appointment letters. For 32 months, we have not been paid any salaries,” leader of the group Luqman Majidadi said.

House Committee on Civil Services Chairman Lawal Dogon-Kade, said the lawmakers were working hard to ensure that the impasse was resolved.

Adamawa state

Adamawa's Governor Mohammed Bindow has promised to pay the outstanding four months salaries of teachers when he addressed staff of Government Secondary School, Girei, on Thursday.

He was equivocal however; he did not give a certain date when the salaries will be paid.

“We have declared a state of emergency on education and the welfare of teachers is very important for it to succeed.

“I want to assure all teachers in Adamawa that all their arrears will be paid very soon,” Bindow said.

 

