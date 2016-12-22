Delta Govt Speaks On Ibori's Release - ''We are all very happy''

The Delta state government has expressed joy over the release of former state governor, James Ibori from a UK prison.
Speaking to newsmen after the state's executive council meeting, Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, said the state was delighted to know that their son has been released.
“We are all very happy that our son, our brother, former governor has been released. So, it is a thing of joy and the only expression as a state is that we are happy. I think for everybody, who has a personal relationship with him, will be very happy and I think that as a state we don’t have issues with our former governor and he is somebody that everybody loved.''
Related Articles
Okadaman Dies While Celebrating James Ibori’s Freedom
The last may not have been heard of the overwhelming jubilations and celebrations that rocked the cheery news of Chief James Ibori’s regained freedom from
Mad Rush For Lake Rice In Lagos As Residents Troop To Sales Centres
The residents of Lagos State on Thursday crowded the centres where the state government’s “Lake Rice’’ is being sold for N12,000 for a 50kg bag
Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released
A screengrab taken on May 12, 2014, from a video of Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram obtained by AFP shows girls, wearing the full-length
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Economic crisis: Buhari under pressure to sack ministers
- The Anwar-ul Islam Movement of Nigeria calls on President Buhari to inject new blood into his cabinet - The group urges Buhari to do something
Ondo poll: Jonathan reportedly calls Jegede to decide PDP’s next line of action
– Jonathan reportedly calls Jegede to tell him to concede defeat in the best interest of Ondo people – Jegede is willing to accept defeat but
Buhari’s committee EXPOSES Nigerians richer than the country
The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) reveals why it is difficult for the EFCC to prosecute indicted leaders – The committee set by President Muhammadu
Fayose Storms Zenith Bank, Withdraws N5m in Nylon Bag [SEE PHOTOS]
Following the order by the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday that his accounts should be immediately unfrozen, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission
Dr Nnia Nwodo emerge as Ohanaeze's new President-General
- Dr Nnia Nwodo is set to emerge as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo - Nwodo is a former minister of information - Nwodo's candidature has reportedly
Buhari congratulates Ghana’s president-elect as he gets ready to work with him
- President Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo - He commended the people of Ghana for a peaceful election - He hailed
Most Read NewsView all posts
Nigerian Troops Arrest Notorious Militant ‘General Eagle’
A suspected notorious militant identified as “General Eagle”, has been arrested by the troops of Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe (ODS).The kingpin, who
Girl recounts how her ex boyfriend dumped her because he found out she was a virgin
Twitter user @canyewext recounted how her ex boyfriend dumped her because he found out the day they were about to have sex that she was
See the explosive text messages posted on Blac Chyna's official Instagram by hacker
These are the texts a hacker exposed on Blac Chyna's official Instagram page that set off the drama we are all seeing this morning.The string
Mark Zuckerberg shows off his robot butler that helps him around the house
Home | News | General | Mark Zuckerberg shows off his robot butler that helps him around the house Facebook boss, Mark Zuckerberg has shown off
Your ‘victory’ will be short-lived, Rivers PDP tells Magnus Abe •Demands arrest, prosecution of NDDC Executive Director
The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah, has told the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the
Cancer and diet: How are they related?
Cancer and diet: How are they related? Diet in cancer treatment — is an important component of becoming healthy. Its importance is so great that sometimes
Post Your Comment below: >>