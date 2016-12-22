Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Delta Govt Speaks On Ibori's Release - ''We are all very happy''

The Delta state government has expressed joy over the release of former state governor, James Ibori from a UK prison.

Speaking to newsmen after the state's executive council meeting, Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, said the state was delighted to know that their son has been released.

“We are all very happy that our son, our brother, former governor has been released. So, it is a thing of joy and the only expression as a state is that we are happy. I think for everybody, who has a personal relationship with him, will be very happy and I think that as a state we don’t have issues with our former governor and he is somebody that everybody loved.''

Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

