Why many women say no to their men in bed

According to statistics, the average time of intercourse is 5-7 minutes, but 50% of men last less than 2 minutes; and when you give guys some anonymity, they admit it.
The most popular response to an online poll on “how long does sex normally last” was 1-2 minutes.
That’s a major problem.
The reported ideal length of sex is between 10 and 25 minutes, and 80% of guys can’t pull that off. Both men and women want their sex to last longer, but guys lack the control to make it happen.
I had this same problem; depending on the situation I could only last around 2 minutes in actual intercourse. I tried EVERYTHING to improve it. Eventually, I figured out what worked and trained myself to last well into that ideal zone.
But figuring it out was a huge relief to my relationship. The advice floating around the Internet sucks, and I suspect that most of it is written by people who haven’t dealt with the problem.
I’ll start by covering why you should work on lasting longer in bed.
Why Last Longer:
The obvious reason is that sex is fun. I shouldn’t have to explain that one. There are two less obvious reasons, though.
Reason 1: Fixing Insecurity
Intercourse duration is a source of major insecurity for a ton of guys (especially the ones in the less than 5 minutes camp), and it can seriously affect how they think about themselves.
No one wants to be going through a date worrying about how long they’ll be able to last that night.
No one wants to worry about losing a great woman because he can’t perform.
No one wants to feel like they aren’t fully satisfying their partner.
I was talking about this article with a friend and he dropped this story on me:
“Me and this girl had an awesome first two dates, really hit it off. At the end of the second one, we had sex, and I only lasted a couple minutes once I was inside her. She didn’t get off at all. The next day she said maybe we should just be friends… I knew it had to be the sex. It completely crushed my confidence with dating.”
And another friend brought up this example from one of her female friends:
“I was dating this guy for a bit, and liked him a lot. But when we had sex, once he was inside it was over in 60 seconds. I just couldn’t deal with sex like that so I broke things off.”
Sex shouldn’t be a source of insecurity, and it definitely shouldn’t be a reason you lose a relationship.
When you find yourself a solution to last into that 10 to 25-minute range, you stop worrying about the sex being long enough or good enough, and instead it becomes the icing on the cake of an otherwise awesome guy.
Reason 2: Female Orgasms
Fewer than 25% of women regularly orgasm during intercourse, which is abysmal. Seriously men, get your shit together.
There are a ton of aspects to making that happen: positioning, emotional connection, her mental state, whether you showered today, foreplay, but none of that matters if you get off in less than 2 minutes.
I’ve rarely heard of a woman orgasming in less than 2 minutes during intercourse, so if you want her to get as much pleasure from sex as you (possibly more), you need to start lasting longer.
Hell, if you can last long enough she can just get on top of you and take care of herself.
You owe it to the women of the world to get your penis under control.
Reason 3: Saving your relationship and marriage.
Sexual compatibility is one of the most important characteristic that should be present in a relationship or marriage, Not satisfying your woman in bed can her to start thinking that she can get more from other men which will definitely lead to untimely end of the relationship or marriage.
[Sponsored]
