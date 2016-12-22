Don't panic, evidence proves no plastic rice in Nigeria - minister reveals

- There had been panic in many parts of Nigeria following the disclosure that plastic rice had been imported into the country

- The panic was further heightened by a revelation by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) that it seized bags of plastic rice in Lagos

- But the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has reacted and explained what actually happened

The minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, has denied the existence of plastic rice in Nigeria saying this was the outcome of a preliminary test carried out to ascertain the truth.

The minister acted based on an earlier announcement by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) that bags of plastic rice were intercepted in Lagos.

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Service had claimed that 102 bags of plastic rice were discovered in a warehouse in the Ikeja area of the state.

Haruna Mamudu, the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, Ikeja; had announced the seizure alleging that the rice, branded as 'Best Tomato', had been packaged for sale during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to him, the rice had no expiry date or registration number, but the minister said there was nothing like that.

