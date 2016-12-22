Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

Don't panic, evidence proves no plastic rice in Nigeria - minister reveals

- There had been panic in many parts of Nigeria following the disclosure that plastic rice had been imported into the country

- The panic was further heightened by a revelation by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) that it seized bags of plastic rice in Lagos

- But the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has reacted and explained what actually happened

The minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, has denied the existence of plastic rice in Nigeria saying this was the outcome of a preliminary test carried out to ascertain the truth.

The minister acted based on an earlier announcement by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) that bags of plastic rice were intercepted in Lagos.

Minister Adewole says no evidence of plastic rice in Nigeria

Minister Adewole says no evidence of plastic rice in Nigeria

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Service had claimed that 102 bags of plastic rice were discovered in a warehouse in the Ikeja area of the state.

Haruna Mamudu, the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, Ikeja; had announced the seizure alleging that the rice, branded as 'Best Tomato', had been packaged for sale during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

READ ALSO: WARNING! 6 tests to help you spot fake rice

According to him, the rice had no expiry date or registration number, but the minister said there was nothing like that.

His tweets:

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

1 hour ago
CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

1 hour ago
Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

1 hour ago
Magu’s Rejection An Attempt To Undermine Anti-corruption War

Magu’s Rejection An Attempt To Undermine Anti-corruption War

1 hour ago
Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

1 hour ago
Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal

Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal

1 hour ago
Taraba workers shut secretariat over salaries

Taraba workers shut secretariat over salaries

1 hour ago
No portfolio yet for Ambassador-designate, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

No portfolio yet for Ambassador-designate, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

2 hours 3 minutes ago
Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

2 hours 9 minutes ago
Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

2 hours 26 minutes ago
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

22/12/2016 04:44:00
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

22/12/2016 04:42:00
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

22/12/2016 04:39:00
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

22/12/2016 04:34:00
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

22/12/2016 04:28:00
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

22/12/2016 03:49:00
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

22/12/2016 03:29:00
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

22/12/2016 03:25:00
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

22/12/2016 03:21:00
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

22/12/2016 03:09:00
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

22/12/2016 02:57:00
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

22/12/2016 02:51:00
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

22/12/2016 02:41:00
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

22/12/2016 02:15:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 14:18:00 Okadaman Dies While Celebrating James Ibori’s Freedom

Okadaman Dies While Celebrating James Ibori’s Freedom

The last may not have been heard of the overwhelming jubilations and celebrations that rocked the cheery news of Chief James Ibori’s regained freedom from

0 News 22/12/2016 14:28:00 Mad Rush For Lake Rice In Lagos As Residents Troop To Sales Centres

Mad Rush For Lake Rice In Lagos As Residents Troop To Sales Centres

The residents of Lagos State on Thursday crowded the centres where the state government’s “Lake Rice’’ is being sold for N12,000 for a 50kg bag

0 News 22/12/2016 15:01:00 Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released

Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released

A screengrab taken on May 12, 2014, from a video of Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram obtained by AFP shows girls, wearing the full-length

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 02/12/2016 03:28:00 13 die in fatal road accident in Kwara state

13 die in fatal road accident in Kwara state

- A fatal road crash occurred along the Ilorin/Ogbomoso expressway on Wednesday, November 30  - 13 people died in the road accident - The accident involved a hummer

0 Videos 14/12/2016 07:01:00 Amazing! Look at what this man did to prevent his vegetables from spoiling in the fridge (video)

Amazing! Look at what this man did to prevent his vegetables from spoiling in the fridge (video)

Vegetables and fruits are known to be perishable goods, this is because they have a shelf life and may get rotten or spoilt after exceeding

0 Videos 20/12/2016 07:34:00 Ward Chairman Allegedly Abducted And Murdered During Election In Rivers. Photos/Video

Ward Chairman Allegedly Abducted And Murdered During Election In Rivers. Photos/Video

A Peoples Democratic Party PDP ward chairman in Kahan LGA, Mr Lenee Neebani, was allegedly abducted and killed during the just concluded rerun election in

0 Videos 17/12/2016 06:57:00 Icy hot! Keke Palmer steps out in a bikini top in chilly NYC

Icy hot! Keke Palmer steps out in a bikini top in chilly NYC

Icy hot! Keke Palmer steps out in a barely there denim bikini top in chilly New York City. Keke paired the top with a fuzzy

0 Videos 07/12/2016 11:41:00 How Nigerian officials sexually abuse and steal from IDPs

How Nigerian officials sexually abuse and steal from IDPs

Editor’s note: NAIJ.com Editor-in-Chief, Mr Bayo Olupohunda, in this opinion piece speaks about the disturbing disclosure of the massive stealing of funds meant for people displaced by

0 Videos 30/11/2016 08:32:00 These fine Hausa boys can snatch your girlfriend in a heartbeat

These fine Hausa boys can snatch your girlfriend in a heartbeat

There is a special kind of beauty northerners have. Anyone can testify that both male and female northerners are beautiful and handsome and the looks

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/12/2016 16:14:00 Nigerian Comedian Escapes Lynching By Thugs Over Jokes About Governor Okowa

Nigerian Comedian Escapes Lynching By Thugs Over Jokes About Governor Okowa

Nigerian comedian and musical artiste Moye Idowu, aka Maleke, on Wednesday narrowly escaped being lynched by thugs said to be working under the instructions of the governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa. Narrating the incident

0 News 20/12/2016 18:42:00 Akwa Ibom: Emmanuel is leading like a good football coach

Akwa Ibom: Emmanuel is leading like a good football coach

By Dennis UdomaBarrister Ekong Sampson was appointed into the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council recently. In this interview he revealed his roadmap for the state

0 News 22/12/2016 06:20:00 MMM Nigeria: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over Crash Opens Up

MMM Nigeria: Man Who Drank Insecticide Over Crash Opens Up

The young intending groom, Adakole, who drank insecticide over the crash of ponzi scheme, MMM, has opened up on his ordeal.Adakole, a native of Ai

0 News 20/12/2016 06:44:00 Fitness Tips: How to run on the treadmill and not want to die, according to the guy who just ran 50 miles on one

Fitness Tips: How to run on the treadmill and not want to die, according to the guy who just ran 50 miles on one

Use these tricks to take your indoor training to the next level Thirty-three-year-old Jacob Puzey just set the speed record for running 50 miles on a

0 News 20/12/2016 07:01:00 Doctors said that her child would be born with Down syndrome, but mother felt that this was not true...

Doctors said that her child would be born with Down syndrome, but mother felt that this was not true...

When at the 12th week of pregnancy Rachel Gibson started to suffer from severe toxicosis, doctors diagnosed her hyperemesis. This is the rare form of

0 News 19/12/2016 00:46:00 Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [19 December, 2016]

Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [19 December, 2016]

Below are some of the headlines in some selected Nigerian Dailies for today, Monday, December 19, 2016.NEW TELEGRAPH: Corruption: 15 SANs reject offers to prosecute judges FG

Most Watched Movies

cron