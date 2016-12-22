Top 8 things you could give your loved ones this Christmas

The Christmas period is a great time to bond with your loved ones and make happy memories you will carry into the new year, and what better way to show love than giving your special ones amazing presents to mark the season?

Just in case you are one of those people who are always unsure of what presents to get, don’t worry, Jiji.ng has got you covered. Here are 8 amazing gift ideas guaranteed to put a smile on the receiver’s face without emptying your bank account:

1. Jewelry:

Everybody loves a good piece of jewelry every now and then; from something as simple as a lovely customized pendant attached to a simple thread to a gold watch or even a diamond ring, you simply cannot go wrong with giving out a piece of jewelry.

2. Smartphones:

Smartphones are undeniably a necessity to almost everyone in this age and time, so gifting them to family and friends is only reasonable. Be sure to pick one that matches the personality of the receiver, there is something for everyone these days so it won't even be a hassle.

3. Gadgets:

So you don't think that special person really needs a new phone or you don't have enough cash to spend on smartphones/tabs? No worries, simply jazz up their current phone, tab or PC experience by giving them a gadget! A beautiful head set to blast their music, an amazing phone pouch to spice things up, a Bluetooth speaker, selfie stick or even a new mouse; your choices are almost limitless.

4. Perfume:

Perfumes are one go-to option for a gift that never gets old – it can be used every day and by everyone; whether you are going for something mild and sweet to something that announces the wearer's presence when they step into the room, you are sure to be spot on when you wrap it up with a loved one in mind.

5. Clothes:

There is no such thing as having too many clothes! So why not leave one under the Christmas tree for that special someone this holiday? Chances are they were not sure what to wear on their next outing anyway; you will be making life easier for them! Whether you want to go for something simple or something totally classy or even a clothing accessory to liven a look up, you have many options.

6. Shoes:

Ever heard the quote “good shoes take you good places”? Or the very popular one “give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world”? There is a reason these quotes were made – shoes speak louder than words!

So why not gift that someone a nice pair this season? You can go for a casual pair, work out shoes, a wicked pair of heels…whatever your choices are, you can find an amazing pair.

7. Makeup:

Okay we know this one is mostly for the ladies, but we simply could not do a list of top gifts to get and leave it out; give that special lady a makeup item she will totally love, the options are endless in this department – powder, foundation, blush, lip stick, lip gloss, mascara, bronzer – need we say more?

8. Home Appliances:

You can't go wrong when you give out a simple reasonable home appliance to a loved one and there are so many options to pick from – microwave ovens, toasters, sandwich makers, electric kettle, blender, food processor…you name it! Make home more comfortable for them this period.

There you have it; you simply cannot go wrong with these 8 gift ideas.