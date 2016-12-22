Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


The rich also cry! Monarch commits suicide in palace

- Onotuku Joseph Onyemali, the traditional ruler of Umuachi-Ogo community of Ndokwa-East Local Government Area of Delta state, has died after drinking substance believed to be herbicide

- Onyemali killed himself just after being accused of witchcraft by some of his subjects in the community

Delta Monarch suicide

The late monarch committed suicide in Governor Okowa's Delta state

HRM Onotuku Joseph Onyemali, a traditional ruler of Umuachi-Ogo community of Ndokwa-East Local Government Area of Delta state has committed suicide.

READ ALSO: James Ibori built a STRONG political family in Delta – Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

The Punch reports that the monarch was found dead in the palace after reportedly drinking herbicide content of a container found near his lifeless body.

Sources in the community said the monarch’s death followed allegations against him by some of his subjects that he practised witchcraft.

A source said:

While others were celebrating the release of ex-governor James Ibori, it was all tears here as our monarch was found dead in his room in a case we suspect is a suicide. The monarch was said to have been accused of witchcraft by subjects.

It was not clear who those subjects are but the traditional ruler drank what was considered to be a poisonous chemical, whose container was found near his lifeless body. There is apprehension in Umuachi-Ogo since yesterday (Wednesday).

The monarch has since been buried in front of his palace in accordance with the people’s traditional rites.

Meanwhile, the overwhelming jubilation and celebration that followed the release of James Ibori from a London prison on Wednesday, December 21 has claimed the life of one in Oghara, Delta state.

A kinsman of the ex-governor was involved in a ghastly auto crash that led to his death.

Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

Magu’s Rejection An Attempt To Undermine Anti-corruption War

Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal

Taraba workers shut secretariat over salaries

No portfolio yet for Ambassador-designate, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

