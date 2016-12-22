The rich also cry! Monarch commits suicide in palace

- Onotuku Joseph Onyemali, the traditional ruler of Umuachi-Ogo community of Ndokwa-East Local Government Area of Delta state, has died after drinking substance believed to be herbicide
- Onyemali killed himself just after being accused of witchcraft by some of his subjects in the community
The late monarch committed suicide in Governor Okowa's Delta state
HRM Onotuku Joseph Onyemali, a traditional ruler of Umuachi-Ogo community of Ndokwa-East Local Government Area of Delta state has committed suicide.
The Punch reports that the monarch was found dead in the palace after reportedly drinking herbicide content of a container found near his lifeless body.
Sources in the community said the monarch’s death followed allegations against him by some of his subjects that he practised witchcraft.
A source said:
While others were celebrating the release of ex-governor James Ibori, it was all tears here as our monarch was found dead in his room in a case we suspect is a suicide. The monarch was said to have been accused of witchcraft by subjects.
It was not clear who those subjects are but the traditional ruler drank what was considered to be a poisonous chemical, whose container was found near his lifeless body. There is apprehension in Umuachi-Ogo since yesterday (Wednesday).
The monarch has since been buried in front of his palace in accordance with the people’s traditional rites.
Meanwhile, the overwhelming jubilation and celebration that followed the release of James Ibori from a London prison on Wednesday, December 21 has claimed the life of one in Oghara, Delta state.
A kinsman of the ex-governor was involved in a ghastly auto crash that led to his death.
