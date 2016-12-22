Calamity! There will be uprising against Buhari – Fayose prophesies 22 things for 2017 (list)

Governor Ayodele Fayose has made 22 prophesies about Nigeria in 2017 saying that it will be the worst budget in the history of the country.

The governor of Ekiti who released prophesies for 2016 increased the 2017 prediction to 22.

In a statement released on Friday, December 23, Fayose noted that 90 per cent of his 2016 prophesies came to pass.

Fayose releases 22 prophesies for 2017

He said he was directed by the Holy Spirit to prophesy and said prayers are needed to avert calamities in the country.

“The Holy Spirit has once again led me to tell Nigerians what may happen in 2017.

“We therefore need prayer to avert further calamities in Nigeria. May God help our country.”

Below are his 2017 prophecies.

1. 2017 will be a defining year for Nigeria as there will be major revolution and uprising against the Federal Government because of economic hardship.

2. More judges perceived not to be doing the bidding of the Federal Government will be arrested and humiliated.

3. Efforts will be made to prevent Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen from being made the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

4. Dollar will go as high as N600 to $1.

5. APC-led Federal Government will still not have solution to the economic problems of the country as the economy will move from recession to depression.

6. About four ministers will be removed.

7. There will be more pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

8. Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) will absolve Senate President Bukola Saraki.

9. Crisis in the APC will deepen as former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will officially show intention to leave the party and declare his intention to vie for the office of the president in 2019.

10. A former Head of State/President may pass on.

11. A new (major) party that will wrestle power from the APC will emerge.

11. More Shi’ite Muslims will be killed and Federal Government will not release the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

13. Disobedience to court order and abuse of human rights will continue. 14. Hardship will be more as poverty will continue to ravage the country.

15. The academic community will further lose confidence in the APC-led Federal Government approach to the country’s economic and political challenges.

16. Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano will be re-elected.

17. $29.9 Billion Loan: Federal Government will find it difficult to source the loan.

18. EFCC: Magu may face prosecution.

19. There will be boost in agriculture.

20. Haliburton gate may still be revisited.

21. There will be no solution to power problem as power generation will drop to all time low.

22. Performance of the Federal Government 2017 Budget will be the worst in the history of Nigeria.