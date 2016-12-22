Calamity! There will be uprising against Buhari – Fayose prophesies 22 things for 2017 (list)

Governor Ayodele Fayose has made 22 prophesies about Nigeria in 2017 saying that it will be the worst budget in the history of the country.
The governor of Ekiti who released prophesies for 2016 increased the 2017 prediction to 22.
READ ALSO: Fayose insists INEC under Prof Yakubu is part of APC
In a statement released on Friday, December 23, Fayose noted that 90 per cent of his 2016 prophesies came to pass.
Fayose releases 22 prophesies for 2017
He said he was directed by the Holy Spirit to prophesy and said prayers are needed to avert calamities in the country.
“The Holy Spirit has once again led me to tell Nigerians what may happen in 2017.
“We therefore need prayer to avert further calamities in Nigeria. May God help our country.”
Below are his 2017 prophecies.
1. 2017 will be a defining year for Nigeria as there will be major revolution and uprising against the Federal Government because of economic hardship.
2. More judges perceived not to be doing the bidding of the Federal Government will be arrested and humiliated.
3. Efforts will be made to prevent Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen from being made the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).
4. Dollar will go as high as N600 to $1.
5. APC-led Federal Government will still not have solution to the economic problems of the country as the economy will move from recession to depression.
6. About four ministers will be removed.
7. There will be more pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.
8. Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) will absolve Senate President Bukola Saraki.
9. Crisis in the APC will deepen as former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will officially show intention to leave the party and declare his intention to vie for the office of the president in 2019.
10. A former Head of State/President may pass on.
READ ALSO: Quenching the political storm: Sultan visits Fayose
11. A new (major) party that will wrestle power from the APC will emerge.
11. More Shi’ite Muslims will be killed and Federal Government will not release the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.
13. Disobedience to court order and abuse of human rights will continue. 14. Hardship will be more as poverty will continue to ravage the country.
15. The academic community will further lose confidence in the APC-led Federal Government approach to the country’s economic and political challenges.
16. Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano will be re-elected.
17. $29.9 Billion Loan: Federal Government will find it difficult to source the loan.
18. EFCC: Magu may face prosecution.
19. There will be boost in agriculture.
20. Haliburton gate may still be revisited.
21. There will be no solution to power problem as power generation will drop to all time low.
22. Performance of the Federal Government 2017 Budget will be the worst in the history of Nigeria.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Okadaman Dies While Celebrating James Ibori’s Freedom
The last may not have been heard of the overwhelming jubilations and celebrations that rocked the cheery news of Chief James Ibori’s regained freedom from
Mad Rush For Lake Rice In Lagos As Residents Troop To Sales Centres
The residents of Lagos State on Thursday crowded the centres where the state government’s “Lake Rice’’ is being sold for N12,000 for a 50kg bag
Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released
A screengrab taken on May 12, 2014, from a video of Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram obtained by AFP shows girls, wearing the full-length
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Why we won’t touch governors immunity clause – House of Reps
- The House of Representatives’ Special Ad-hoc Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution has said the immunity clause for sitting governors in the
Donald Trump is officially US president-elect
Donald Trump on Monday, December 19, officially became president-elect of the United States of America, after he secured a majority of the Electoral College vote,
Watch how incredibly perfect Flavour N'abania is with his kids (video)
Chinedu Okoli aka Flavour N'abania or Flavour is a sensational Nigerian singer and performer. He is known for his energetic stage performances, catchy songs and
ALERT! Terror attacks loom at Nigerian airports
- Terror attacks are imminent at airports around the country - This is the submission of security experts in the aviation industry - The experts are now
13 die in fatal road accident in Kwara state
- A fatal road crash occurred along the Ilorin/Ogbomoso expressway on Wednesday, November 30 - 13 people died in the road accident - The accident involved a hummer
52-year-old Kisii woman tied up her 56-year-old husband to death
- A woman in Kisii Kenya is on the run after she killed her husband - The woman tied him up at night and beat him
Most Read NewsView all posts
Foreign Airlines To Reduce Operations In Nigeria Over Rigid Forex Policy
Some foreign airlines operating in the country are considering gradual withdrawal of operations from Nigerian routes over inability to fully repatriate funds that are stuck
IMF chief Lagarde awaits verdict in negligence trial
Christine Lagarde Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was on Monday awaiting the verdict in a trial over an arbitration payout made when she
Calamity! There will be uprising against Buhari – Fayose prophesies 22 things for 2017 (list)
Governor Ayodele Fayose has made 22 prophesies about Nigeria in 2017 saying that it will be the worst budget in the history of the country. The
Fitness Tips: The Kettlebell workout from hell
Build total-body endurance with just 3 exercises Trainer: Alexia Clark, personal trainer at Alexia Fitness in Scottsdale, Arizona Benefit: This workout will build total-body muscular endurance with
Judiciary remains last hope of common man- Ambode
Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has said that the judiciary remained a critical arm of government, the last hope of the common man and the
President Buhari Signs 8 Bills Into Law [LIST]
Nigeia's President Muhammadu Buhari has signed eight bills into law.This is according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate),
Post Your Comment below: >>