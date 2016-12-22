MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

Since October 2016, NAIJ.com has been carrying out stealth survey on various brands and companies involved in content marketing and online advertising in Nigeria as a way of appreciating their invaluable contributions to the Digital Space.
NAIJ.com conducted an opinion poll amongst millions of online readers to ascertain key players in the industry without the knowledge of the brands to eliminate any form of interference or influence on the outcome.
The result of the survey generated awards to different brands and organizations across various industries and this is also a stepping stone to a new annual Online Digital Merit Awards which is still in the offing.
The survey was conducted in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja with NAIJ.com online readers and various other parameters were used, metamorphosing into the under listed award categories and recipients. MTN received the most number of awards in the 3 major categories.
Companies' logos.
Client of the Year – MTN
Richard Iweanogie, General Manager, MTN Nigeria and Rahul De, CMO, MTN Nigeria, flanked by MTN staff after receiving their awards from Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head of NAIJ.com.
Bank of the Year - Guaranty Trust Bank
L-R: Meksley Nwagbor, Communications and Media, GTB; Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head, NAIJ.com; Babajide Sipe, Head, Events and Experiential Marketing, GTB and Jiboye Idowu, Digital Marketing, GTB.
Rising New Business Star- Aqua Online
PR Agency of the Year - The Quadrant
Congrats to Quadrant for their outstanding performance this year. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Agency Loyalty Award - mediaReach OMD
Digital Brand of the Year – MTN
MTN staff in a joyful mood after receiving their awards from NAIJ.com's Country Group Head, Goke Olaegbe. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Brand Loyalty Award - First Bank
L-R: Oze K. Oze, Head Publications and Conferences, FBN; Uju Edinbus, Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com; Olayinka Ijabiyi, Head, Brand Strategy and Digital Marketing, FBN after receiving their award.
New Digital Brand of the Year - Zenith Bank
Pascal Or, Media Relations and Marketing, Zenith Bank, receiving the bank's award from Uju Edinbus, Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com
Best Agency Website - mediaReach OMD
NAIJ.com's country head, Goke Olaegbe exiting mediaReach OMD's office after presenting their award. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Best Content Creation Award - Mentos
Olaide Alim, Chief Executive Officer, Success Max Innovations, receiving his company's award from Folake Oteh, Senior Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Best use of Social Media - Jumia
Seun Adenuga, Head, Social Media, Jumia receiving an award from Folake Oteh, Senior Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com.
Best use of Mobile - GLO
Best in FMCG - Coca-Cola
Best in Manufacturing - Dangote
Best in E-Commerce Brand - Konga
Mayowa Adebayo, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Konga, receiving the company's award from Folake Oteh, Senior Key Accounts manager, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Best in Travel and Tourism - Virgin Atlantic
Best in Telecommunications - MTN
Rahul De, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria receiving one of the company's awards from Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Best Use of Native Advertising - A4C Digital
Best Content Creation Award Agency - Success Max Innovations
Most Promising Brand (E-commerce) - Payporte
Most Creative Agency - Media Fuse
Creativity earned Media Fuse an award from NAIJ.com, congratulations! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Most Promising Brand (Mobile Phones) - Gionee
Most Promising Digital Agency - Wild Fusion
Agatha 'Emina, General Manager, Wild Fusion, receiving her company's award from Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Most Promising Marketing Agency - Verdant Zeal
Most Promising Agency of the Year - Interactive CT
Most Promising Media Strategy - Bytesize
A bright future awaits Bytesize in digital marketing. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Most Promising Brand (Nutrition) - FrieslandCampina: Peak Milk
Most Innovative Agency - Media Perspectives
People's Choice Bank of the Year - Fidelity Bank
Fidelity Bank, winner of the people's choice award in a warm handshake with NAIJ.com's CMO, Goke Olaegbe. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Emerging Financial Insurance of the Year - Consolidated Hallmark Insurance
Out of the Box Agency - Sponge
Thinking out of the box is not a bad idea, guys... congrats! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Integrated Campaign of the Year - ROI Digital
ROI staff and NAIJ.com's CMO after being presented with their award. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Customer Focused Agency of Year - 7Even Interactive
This award will spur us to do even more in the coming year- 7EvenInteractive. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Forex Brand of the Year – Alpari
Continue with your adventures in foreign exchange. Weldone! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.
Goke Olaegbe, the country group head/CMO of NAIJ.com, while speaking on the awards and the recipients, stated: "We have to celebrate the contributions of the key industry players we have listed for the awards and many more that are not recipients of this accolade this year.
"The economic situation of Nigeria amidst several other competing factors cannot be ignored due to devastating effects.
"As Nigerians, we need to continue to work hard and diligently assist our representatives in government offices with prayers and adequate followership. To this end, NAIJ.com in 2017 and beyond will continue to push the Digital Landscape to new frontiers that will aid brands' milestone achievements as we further work towards a viable Nigerian economy."
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA
The development of the Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe Joint Development Authority (JDA) is being threatened by a group of saboteurs outside the agency, LEADERSHIP has gathered. The activities
CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued an initial Guidance Note on the implementation of International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS), in the Nigerian
Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, officially switched on the Abuja phase of Digital Switch Over (DSO) in a ceremony full of pomp and jubilation, saying that
Most Watched VideosView all posts
BREAKING: Another win for PDP as Senator George Sekibo thrashes APC
Senator Thompson George, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers East senatorial district, has been declared winner of the conclusive Legislative election by the
2019: North-central political leaders to ditch APC and PDP for new party
– Some political leaders in the North-central region have resolved to set up a new political party – The aim of the party is to be
N2,97120.00 counterfeit currency notes in circulation in Kano state
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) N2,97120.00 counterfeit currency notes in circulation in Kano state - This was discovered between January and November 2016 - N2,
SHOCKING! Bola Ige's son reveals fresh details on father's murder
- The former inspector general of police Solomon Arase has been accused of stalling late Bola Ige's murder trial - The allegation was leveled against the
Governor Wike 'Caught On Tape Threatening To Kill Electoral Officers'
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been caught on tape as he held a telephone with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),
Tiwa Savage breaks hotness record as new Kelly Rowland?
It is no news that Nigerian artiste are gradually taking over in the music industry. There’s proof in how some of our very own stars
Most Read NewsView all posts
Emefiele Appointed Head of Int'l Islamic Financial Corporation
Nigeria's Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been appointed chairman of the governing board and head of the general assembly of the International Islamic Liquidity
El-Rufai Gets New Chief of Staff
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appointed Mr. Muhammad Bashir Sai’du, as his Chief of Staff.The appointment was announced in a statement signed by
Beware of this fake imported honey - FG warns Nigerians
- The FG has warned Nigerians about fake honey being imported - The honey is made with sugar syrup and is dangerous to human health - Minister
Nigerian Army to set up cattle ranches nationwide
The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has said that the Nigerian Army would be raising up cattle ranches in such a manner
Actress Uche Ogbodo says she looks like Whitney Houston
Actress Uche Ogbodo shows off a new look, says she looks just like Whitney Houston. Uche Ogbodo shared a new picture of herself on her social
Ecstasy as LASU rewards performing lecturers, non-teaching staff, others
By Ikenna Asomba Like a popular aphorism by Ralph Ransom goes, “Before the reward there must be labor. You plant before you harvest. You sow in
Post Your Comment below: >>