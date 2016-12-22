MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

Since October 2016, NAIJ.com has been carrying out stealth survey on various brands and companies involved in content marketing and online advertising in Nigeria as a way of appreciating their invaluable contributions to the Digital Space.

NAIJ.com conducted an opinion poll amongst millions of online readers to ascertain key players in the industry without the knowledge of the brands to eliminate any form of interference or influence on the outcome.

The result of the survey generated awards to different brands and organizations across various industries and this is also a stepping stone to a new annual Online Digital Merit Awards which is still in the offing.

The survey was conducted in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja with NAIJ.com online readers and various other parameters were used, metamorphosing into the under listed award categories and recipients. MTN received the most number of awards in the 3 major categories.

Companies' logos.

Client of the Year – MTN

Richard Iweanogie, General Manager, MTN Nigeria and Rahul De, CMO, MTN Nigeria, flanked by MTN staff after receiving their awards from Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head of NAIJ.com.

Bank of the Year - Guaranty Trust Bank

L-R: Meksley Nwagbor, Communications and Media, GTB; Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head, NAIJ.com; Babajide Sipe, Head, Events and Experiential Marketing, GTB and Jiboye Idowu, Digital Marketing, GTB.

Rising New Business Star- Aqua Online

PR Agency of the Year - The Quadrant

Congrats to Quadrant for their outstanding performance this year. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Agency Loyalty Award - mediaReach OMD

Digital Brand of the Year – MTN

MTN staff in a joyful mood after receiving their awards from NAIJ.com's Country Group Head, Goke Olaegbe. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Brand Loyalty Award - First Bank

L-R: Oze K. Oze, Head Publications and Conferences, FBN; Uju Edinbus, Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com; Olayinka Ijabiyi, Head, Brand Strategy and Digital Marketing, FBN after receiving their award.

New Digital Brand of the Year - Zenith Bank

Pascal Or, Media Relations and Marketing, Zenith Bank, receiving the bank's award from Uju Edinbus, Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com

Best Agency Website - mediaReach OMD

NAIJ.com's country head, Goke Olaegbe exiting mediaReach OMD's office after presenting their award. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Best Content Creation Award - Mentos

Olaide Alim, Chief Executive Officer, Success Max Innovations, receiving his company's award from Folake Oteh, Senior Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Best use of Social Media - Jumia

Seun Adenuga, Head, Social Media, Jumia receiving an award from Folake Oteh, Senior Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com.

Best use of Mobile - GLO

Best in FMCG - Coca-Cola

Best in Manufacturing - Dangote

Best in E-Commerce Brand - Konga

Mayowa Adebayo, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Konga, receiving the company's award from Folake Oteh, Senior Key Accounts manager, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Best in Travel and Tourism - Virgin Atlantic

Best in Telecommunications - MTN

Rahul De, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria receiving one of the company's awards from Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Best Use of Native Advertising - A4C Digital

Best Content Creation Award Agency - Success Max Innovations

Most Promising Brand (E-commerce) - Payporte

Most Creative Agency - Media Fuse

Creativity earned Media Fuse an award from NAIJ.com, congratulations! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Most Promising Brand (Mobile Phones) - Gionee

Most Promising Digital Agency - Wild Fusion

Agatha 'Emina, General Manager, Wild Fusion, receiving her company's award from Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Most Promising Marketing Agency - Verdant Zeal

Most Promising Agency of the Year - Interactive CT

Most Promising Media Strategy - Bytesize

A bright future awaits Bytesize in digital marketing. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Most Promising Brand (Nutrition) - FrieslandCampina: Peak Milk

Most Innovative Agency - Media Perspectives

People's Choice Bank of the Year - Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank, winner of the people's choice award in a warm handshake with NAIJ.com's CMO, Goke Olaegbe. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Emerging Financial Insurance of the Year - Consolidated Hallmark Insurance

Out of the Box Agency - Sponge

Thinking out of the box is not a bad idea, guys... congrats! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Integrated Campaign of the Year - ROI Digital

ROI staff and NAIJ.com's CMO after being presented with their award. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Customer Focused Agency of Year - 7Even Interactive

This award will spur us to do even more in the coming year- 7EvenInteractive. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Forex Brand of the Year – Alpari

Continue with your adventures in foreign exchange. Weldone! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Goke Olaegbe, the country group head/CMO of NAIJ.com, while speaking on the awards and the recipients, stated: "We have to celebrate the contributions of the key industry players we have listed for the awards and many more that are not recipients of this accolade this year.

"The economic situation of Nigeria amidst several other competing factors cannot be ignored due to devastating effects.

"As Nigerians, we need to continue to work hard and diligently assist our representatives in government offices with prayers and adequate followership. To this end, NAIJ.com in 2017 and beyond will continue to push the Digital Landscape to new frontiers that will aid brands' milestone achievements as we further work towards a viable Nigerian economy."