Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016 Companies' logos.

Since October 2016, NAIJ.com has been carrying out stealth survey on various brands and companies involved in content marketing and online advertising in Nigeria as a way of appreciating their invaluable contributions to the Digital Space.

NAIJ.com conducted an opinion poll amongst millions of online readers to ascertain key players in the industry without the knowledge of the brands to eliminate any form of interference or influence on the outcome.

The result of the survey generated awards to different brands and organizations across various industries and this is also a stepping stone to a new annual Online Digital Merit Awards which is still in the offing.

The survey was conducted in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja with NAIJ.com online readers and various other parameters were used, metamorphosing into the under listed award categories and recipients. MTN received the most number of awards in the 3 major categories.

Companies' logos.

Client of the Year – MTN

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

Richard Iweanogie, General Manager, MTN Nigeria and Rahul De, CMO, MTN Nigeria, flanked by MTN staff after receiving their awards from Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head of NAIJ.com.

Bank of the Year - Guaranty Trust Bank

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

L-R: Meksley Nwagbor, Communications and Media, GTB; Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head, NAIJ.com; Babajide Sipe, Head, Events and Experiential Marketing, GTB and Jiboye Idowu, Digital Marketing, GTB.

Rising New Business Star- Aqua Online

PR Agency of the Year - The Quadrant

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

Congrats to Quadrant for their outstanding performance this year. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Agency Loyalty Award - mediaReach OMD

Digital Brand of the Year – MTN

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

MTN staff in a joyful mood after receiving their awards from NAIJ.com's Country Group Head, Goke Olaegbe. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Brand Loyalty Award - First Bank

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

L-R: Oze K. Oze, Head Publications and Conferences, FBN; Uju Edinbus, Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com; Olayinka Ijabiyi, Head, Brand Strategy and Digital Marketing, FBN after receiving their award.

New Digital Brand of the Year - Zenith Bank

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

Pascal Or, Media Relations and Marketing, Zenith Bank, receiving the bank's award from Uju Edinbus, Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com

Best Agency Website - mediaReach OMD

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

NAIJ.com's country head, Goke Olaegbe exiting mediaReach OMD's office after presenting their award. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Best Content Creation Award - Mentos

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

Olaide Alim, Chief Executive Officer, Success Max Innovations, receiving his company's award from Folake Oteh, Senior Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Best use of Social Media - Jumia

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

Seun Adenuga, Head, Social Media, Jumia receiving an award from Folake Oteh, Senior Key Accounts Manager, NAIJ.com.

Best use of Mobile - GLO

Best in FMCG - Coca-Cola

Best in Manufacturing - Dangote

Best in E-Commerce Brand - Konga

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

Mayowa Adebayo, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Konga, receiving the company's award from Folake Oteh, Senior Key Accounts manager, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Best in Travel and Tourism - Virgin Atlantic

Best in Telecommunications - MTN

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

Rahul De, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria receiving one of the company's awards from Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Best Use of Native Advertising - A4C Digital

Best Content Creation Award Agency - Success Max Innovations

Most Promising Brand (E-commerce) - Payporte

Most Creative Agency - Media Fuse

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

Creativity earned Media Fuse an award from NAIJ.com, congratulations! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Most Promising Brand (Mobile Phones) - Gionee

Most Promising Digital Agency - Wild Fusion

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

Agatha 'Emina, General Manager, Wild Fusion, receiving her company's award from Goke Olaegbe, Country Group Head, NAIJ.com. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Most Promising Marketing Agency - Verdant Zeal

Most Promising Agency of the Year - Interactive CT

Most Promising Media Strategy - Bytesize

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

A bright future awaits Bytesize in digital marketing. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Most Promising Brand (Nutrition) - FrieslandCampina: Peak Milk

Most Innovative Agency - Media Perspectives

People's Choice Bank of the Year - Fidelity Bank

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

Fidelity Bank, winner of the people's choice award in a warm handshake with NAIJ.com's CMO, Goke Olaegbe. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Emerging Financial Insurance of the Year - Consolidated Hallmark Insurance

Out of the Box Agency - Sponge

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

Thinking out of the box is not a bad idea, guys... congrats! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Integrated Campaign of the Year - ROI Digital

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

ROI staff and NAIJ.com's CMO after being presented with their award. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Customer Focused Agency of Year - 7Even Interactive

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

This award will spur us to do even more in the coming year- 7EvenInteractive. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Forex Brand of the Year – Alpari

MTN, others win big at NAIJ.com Online Media Merit Awards 2016

Continue with your adventures in foreign exchange. Weldone! Photo: Emmanuel Osodi.

Goke Olaegbe, the country group head/CMO of NAIJ.com, while speaking on the awards and the recipients, stated: "We have to celebrate the contributions of the key industry players we have listed for the awards and many more that are not recipients of this accolade this year.

"The economic situation of Nigeria amidst several other competing factors cannot be ignored due to devastating effects.

"As Nigerians, we need to continue to work hard and diligently assist our representatives in government offices with prayers and adequate followership. To this end, NAIJ.com in 2017 and beyond will continue to push the Digital Landscape to new frontiers that will aid brands' milestone achievements as we further work towards a viable Nigerian economy."

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

59 minutes ago
CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

1 hour ago
Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

1 hour ago
Magu’s Rejection An Attempt To Undermine Anti-corruption War

Magu’s Rejection An Attempt To Undermine Anti-corruption War

1 hour ago
Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

1 hour ago
Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal

Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal

1 hour ago
Taraba workers shut secretariat over salaries

Taraba workers shut secretariat over salaries

1 hour ago
No portfolio yet for Ambassador-designate, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

No portfolio yet for Ambassador-designate, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

1 hour ago
Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

1 hour ago
Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

1 hour ago
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

23 hours 39 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

23 hours 41 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

23 hours 44 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

23 hours 49 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

23 hours 55 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

22/12/2016 03:49:00
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

22/12/2016 03:29:00
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

22/12/2016 03:25:00
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

22/12/2016 03:21:00
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

22/12/2016 03:09:00
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

22/12/2016 02:57:00
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

22/12/2016 02:51:00
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

22/12/2016 02:41:00
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

22/12/2016 02:15:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 23/12/2016 03:24:00 Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

The development of the Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe Joint Development Authority (JDA) is being threatened by a group of saboteurs outside the agency, LEADERSHIP has gathered. The activities

0 News 23/12/2016 03:21:00 CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued an initial Guidance Note on the implementation of International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS), in the Nigerian

0 News 23/12/2016 03:14:00 Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, officially switched on the Abuja phase of Digital Switch Over (DSO) in a ceremony full of pomp and jubilation, saying that

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/12/2016 06:28:00 BREAKING: Another win for PDP as Senator George Sekibo thrashes APC

BREAKING: Another win for PDP as Senator George Sekibo thrashes APC

Senator Thompson George, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers East senatorial district, has been declared winner of the conclusive Legislative election by the

0 Videos 29/11/2016 08:30:00 2019: North-central political leaders to ditch APC and PDP for new party

2019: North-central political leaders to ditch APC and PDP for new party

– Some political leaders in the North-central region have resolved to set up a new political party – The aim of the party is to be

0 Videos 12/12/2016 02:45:00 N2,97120.00 counterfeit currency notes in circulation in Kano state

N2,97120.00 counterfeit currency notes in circulation in Kano state

- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) N2,97120.00 counterfeit currency notes in circulation in Kano state - This was discovered between January and November 2016 - N2,

0 Videos 15/12/2016 05:36:00 SHOCKING! Bola Ige's son reveals fresh details on father's murder

SHOCKING! Bola Ige's son reveals fresh details on father's murder

- The former inspector general of police Solomon Arase has been accused of stalling late Bola Ige's murder trial - The allegation was leveled against the

0 Videos 15/12/2016 02:00:00 Governor Wike 'Caught On Tape Threatening To Kill Electoral Officers'

Governor Wike 'Caught On Tape Threatening To Kill Electoral Officers'

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been caught on tape as he held a telephone with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),

0 Videos 23/11/2016 06:47:00 Tiwa Savage breaks hotness record as new Kelly Rowland?

Tiwa Savage breaks hotness record as new Kelly Rowland?

It is no news that Nigerian artiste are gradually taking over in the music industry. There’s proof in how some of our very own stars

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 16/12/2016 05:39:00 Emefiele Appointed Head of Int'l Islamic Financial Corporation

Emefiele Appointed Head of Int'l Islamic Financial Corporation

Nigeria's Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been appointed chairman of the governing board and head of the general assembly of the International Islamic Liquidity

0 News 19/12/2016 13:00:00 El-Rufai Gets New Chief of Staff

El-Rufai Gets New Chief of Staff

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appointed Mr. Muhammad Bashir Sai’du, as his Chief of Staff.The appointment was announced in a statement signed by

0 News 20/12/2016 15:04:00 Beware of this fake imported honey - FG warns Nigerians

Beware of this fake imported honey - FG warns Nigerians

- The FG has warned Nigerians about fake honey being imported - The honey is made with sugar syrup and is dangerous to human health - Minister

0 News 20/12/2016 12:33:00 Nigerian Army to set up cattle ranches nationwide

Nigerian Army to set up cattle ranches nationwide

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has said that the Nigerian Army would be raising up cattle ranches in such a manner

0 News 16/12/2016 08:58:00 Actress Uche Ogbodo says she looks like Whitney Houston

Actress Uche Ogbodo says she looks like Whitney Houston

Actress Uche Ogbodo shows off a new look, says she looks just like Whitney Houston. Uche Ogbodo shared a new picture of herself on her social

0 News 19/12/2016 21:48:00 Ecstasy as LASU rewards performing lecturers, non-teaching staff, others

Ecstasy as LASU rewards performing lecturers, non-teaching staff, others

By Ikenna Asomba Like a popular aphorism by Ralph Ransom goes, “Before the reward there must be labor. You plant before you harvest. You sow in

Most Watched Movies

cron