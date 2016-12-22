Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

- Deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu says that Igbos are being marginalised in Nigeria and there would be no peace if that continues
- Ekweremadu also called for Nnamdi Kanu's release because courts have ordered it and the IPOB leader should breath the air of freedom
Ekweremadu says Nnamdi Kanu should be released because the courts have ordered it.
Deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu has called on the federal government to release detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Vanguard reports that Ekweremadu made the call on Thursday, December 22 during the South East Economic and Security Summit at Government House in Enugu.
Ekweremadu said the government should release Kanu since a competent court had ordered an end to his detention.
Ekweremadu noted that the continued detention of Kanu and the absence of an Igbo man from the security council of Nigeria are evidences of the marginalisation of the Igbos in Nigeria.
He therefore implored that the Ndigbo should be included in the governance of Nigeria for peace to reign because according to him, “there is no way there will be peace in Nigeria.”
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari was conspicuously absent from the summit at which he was supposed to be the guest of honour.
The president also did not send a representative nor were any of his ministers present at the event which was attended by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
The Obamas and The Harveys lovely in new photos
President Barrack Obama, his wife, Michelle Obama, Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie Harvey all take a photo together at the White House. Lovely photo!
'If a minimum wage earner can't afford the cost of living, the maximum wage earner won't sleep because of fear for his life' - Ben Murray-Bruce
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce shared this warning via his official Facebook page, He wrote: "Nigeria's Minimum wage of ₦18k will (not may) soon lead to Maximum wage
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Rivers rerun: How we rescued 5 NYSC members, found beheaded body - Army
- The Nigerian army has revealed how they went about saving the abducted NYSC members - The army also revealed that a police officer and his
All unspent funds should be returned to FG, ICPC tells government agencies
- The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission, ICPC is in the news again - This time, the ICPC has written to Ministries, Agencies
Nnamdi Kanu: 16 members of European parliament move against Buhari, DSS
- Sixteen members of the European parliament have asked the European Union High Commission to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari on the detention of Nnamdi Kanu -
Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa REVEALS why he will continue to respect Ibori
- The Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said that James Ibori built a strong political family in the state - Okowa said the former governor
BREAKING: There is an outbreak of bird flu in Kano state
- The Kano state government announced a resurfacing of Avian Influenza popularly referred to as bird flu in the state - The state said the disease
Checkout Photos from Mercy Johnson's daughter, Angel's Ist birthday
Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband Prince Henrycelebrated the first birthday of their daughter Angel over the weekend and it was well attended by
Most Read NewsView all posts
NASA published the list of plants that are the best air cleansers. They must be in every home!
It’s not a secret for anyone that the air we breathe causes certain effect on our health. For the last few decades we started to
FG makes U-turn, disowns list of deployment of 47 Ambassadors
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says a purported list of deployment of 47 career ambassadors-designate circulating in the media is unauthorized by the government -
JTF member injured in Sambisa forest by Boko Haram (photos)
As the fight against the deadly Boko Haram sect continues in the north-east of Nigeria, a brave member of the civilian Joint Task Force (JTF)
Stephanie Linus and son cover Motherhood Instyle magazine
Beautiful mother and son.
Nigeria is the leading beneficiary of export liberalisation – Tunde Oyelola
By Emeka Anaeto Tunde Oyelola, the Chairman of the Export Promotion Group at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN-EG is of the opinion that with the
Buhari Joins Roman Catholics To Celebrate Pope Francis At 80
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended warm congratulations to Pope Francis who turns 80 today (Saturday).The President joined the Roman Catholic Church in particular, and Christendom
Post Your Comment below: >>