DSS arrests Saraki’s aide working with Wike against FG

- DSS operatives have carted away documents from the office of Saraki's aide Ikenga Ugochinyere and barred entry into the premises
- The DSS stormed Ugochinyere's National Youth Council of Nigeria office in Abuja at about 2am and arrested him alongside his driver and secretary
Ugochinyere is Saraki's special adviser on youth matters
The Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested an aide to senate president Bukola Saraki over alleged plots to cause public disturbance in Abuja during the festive period.
The Nation reports that Ikenga Ugochinyere, a special adviser to the senate president on youth matters, was picked up by operatives of the secret police on Thursday, December 22 who stormed his Abuja office.
READ ALSO: Saraki replies DSS over allegations of plot against FG by aide
A source said the operatives arrived at the office in four unmarked Hilux trucks at around 2am on Thursday and broke into Ugochinyere’s office, carting away several documents and arresting the aide himself.
The DSS then barred anybody from entering into the premises.
The Nation quotes, Ohazuruike Tochukwu, a member of the National Youth Council of Nigeria of which Ugochinyere is national president, as saying that Ugochinyere was arrested along his driver and secretary.
He said:
Armed security men suspected to be from DSS in the wee hours of Thursday invaded the office at Suit 29, Shaki Plaza area, 11 Garki and whisked away Barrister Ugochinyere, his driver and Secretary to unknown destination.
This is the private law firm of the National President of NYCN. This place was invaded by DSS by 2am this morning, while the National President and some workers were inside this place.
READ ALSO: Ex-President Jonathan debunks 2019 ambition claims
The security men guiding this place called us that some DSS men were here and they broke the place and took away the National President, his driver and secretary, Oguchukwu.
The security men guiding the plaza said men wearing SARS uniform also came by 6 am after the DSS had left and warned them that no one should enter the office.
I spoke with Ugochinyere through his driver and they confirmed it was the DSS that arrested him.
Recall that DSS had in a statement on Thursday accused Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike of working with Ugochinyere in a plot to disrupt the peace in Abuja with protests during Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Okadaman Dies While Celebrating James Ibori’s Freedom
The last may not have been heard of the overwhelming jubilations and celebrations that rocked the cheery news of Chief James Ibori’s regained freedom from
Mad Rush For Lake Rice In Lagos As Residents Troop To Sales Centres
The residents of Lagos State on Thursday crowded the centres where the state government’s “Lake Rice’’ is being sold for N12,000 for a 50kg bag
Just In: 21 New Chibock Girls Reportedly Released
A screengrab taken on May 12, 2014, from a video of Nigerian Islamist extremist group Boko Haram obtained by AFP shows girls, wearing the full-length
Most Watched VideosView all posts
BREAKING: Court ordered SSS to pay Shi'ite leader and his wife N50 million
- A Federal High Court in Abuja declared El-Zakzaky's detention as illegal - The judge said his detention was result in needless death - He ordered the
FINALLY! Two presidential jets to be sold in two weeks time
- The Presidency has concluded the process for the sale of two presidential aircraft - The aircraft are a Falcon 7x executive jet and Hawker 4000 -
Soon-to-be bride, Zahra Buhari, engages in charity work in Abuja (WATCH)
Zahra who in a couple of days would be getting married to her fiance, Ahmed Indimi, yesterday engaged in some charity work in the Federal
President Buhari removes Sally Mbanefo as DG of NTDC
The federal government Wednesday, November 30, removed Mrs. Sally Mbanefo as the Director General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). Sally has been asked to
BREAKING: 2 female suicide bombers attack Maiduguri, blow selves up
An attempt by two female suicide bombers to attack spots in Maiduguri, the capital of the troubled Borno state has failed with the attackers blowing
Thousands of Nigerians storm Abuja court against Ibraheem El-Zakzaky
Thousands of Nigerians are currently protesting against the ruling of a court that incarcerated leader of the Shiite Islamic movement in Nigeria, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky
Most Read NewsView all posts
Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, He Has No Problem With Buhari- Ekweremadu Tells FG
Home | News | General | Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, He Has No Problem With Buhari- Ekweremadu Tells FG DEPUTY Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has called on
Rivers Rerun Telephone Scandal: Police To Demand Wike’s Call Data This Week
The Police team, currently investigating some emerging issues during the rerun elections in Rivers State on December 10, will this week write telecommunication firms for
Imo: Police Arrest Notorious Gang Leader, Nwa Pastor
The Imo State Police Command has, at last, arrested a notorious gang leader, Chigozie Obinna Onuoha that has been terrorising the citizens of the state
FG set to build nuclear plants in Kogi, Akwa Ibom
- Nigeria has concluded plans with Russia to build power plants in the country - The power plants will be located in Geregu and Itu areas
PDP Lists Criteria For Choosing 2019 Presidential Candidate
People Democratic Party (PDP) has listed conditions that presidential aspirants on the party’s platform must fulfill for the 2019 general election.The conditions are:- Such aspirants
VIDEO: Chilling Details Of Governor Wike Threatening To Kill INEC Officials With Whom He Plotted The Rigging Of Rivers Rerun Election
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was caught on tape as he held a telephone with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political
Post Your Comment below: >>