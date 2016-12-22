Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Home | News |

CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9 Godwin Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued an initial Guidance Note on the implementation of International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS), in the Nigerian banking sector to all financial institutions in the country.

The Guidance Note communicates supervisory expectations for the implementation of the new standard, especially in areas where banks are expected to exercise considerable judgment or elect to use simplifications and other practical expedients permitted under the standard.

The Note also specifies information to be submitted to CBN not later than April 30, 2017 on IFRS 9 Implementation Projects while requiring banks to submit monthly status updates on the implementation projects starting May 2017.

The CBN has also set up a project team where the banks are expected to seek clarifications with regards to the Guidance Notes.

“To ensure a seamless implementation, the CBN has established a Project Team and banks are encouraged to seek clarifications, if any, on the Guidance Notes by contacting the Project Manager, Mr. C. D. Nwaegerue, via email on [email protected],” director of banking supervision in the CBN, Mrs. Tokunbo Martins said in a circular to the banks yesterday.

The reporting standard was adopted in the nation’s banking sector on January 1, 2012 as part of measures to improve reporting practices, transparency and disclosures in the sector. Nigeria’s adoption of the IFRS implies that all revisions to existing standards as well as new accounting standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) must be adopted by all reporting entities.

In July 2014, the IASB issued the final version of IFRS 9 (Financial Instruments) to replace IAS 39 (Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement) requiring all reporting entities that have adopted IFRS to implement the new accounting standard by January 1, 2018.

IFRS 9 prescribes new guidelines for the classification and measurement of financial assets and liabilities, making fundamental changes to the methodology for measuring impairment losses, by replacing the “incurred loss” methodology with a forward-looking “expected loss” model.

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

1 hour ago
CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

CBN Issues Guidance Note To Banks On IFRS 9

1 hour ago
Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

Digital Switch-Over Will Boost Economy, Information Versatility – PMB

1 hour ago
Magu’s Rejection An Attempt To Undermine Anti-corruption War

Magu’s Rejection An Attempt To Undermine Anti-corruption War

1 hour ago
Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

Bagudu Ambode’s, Efforts Bear Fruit As Lake Rice Reaches Market

1 hour ago
Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal

Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal

1 hour ago
Taraba workers shut secretariat over salaries

Taraba workers shut secretariat over salaries

1 hour ago
No portfolio yet for Ambassador-designate, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

No portfolio yet for Ambassador-designate, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

1 hour ago
Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

Ekweremadu makes desperate call to President Buhari over Nnamdi Kanu

1 hour ago
Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

Is Falz the Bahd Guy now gay? (photos, video)

2 hours 1 minute ago
FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

FG to build nuclear plants to increase electricity generation

23 hours 42 minutes ago
Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

Troops rescue 1,800 women from Boko Haram •Construct road in Sambisa

23 hours 44 minutes ago
Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

Kaduna imposes curfew on 3 troubled LGAs

23 hours 47 minutes ago
Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

Shocking! See How A Bridesmaid Was Groped By Wedding Guests In A Ceremony. Photos

23 hours 52 minutes ago
Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

Lagos Salesman Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For Stealing N40 Million. Photos

23 hours 58 minutes ago
$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

$30bn loan rejection won’t affect 2017 budget – Presidency

22/12/2016 03:49:00
Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

Corruption: Whistle-blower to receive five percent of looted funds as reward – FG

22/12/2016 03:29:00
Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

Nigeria to earn more as oil price rises to $55.61

22/12/2016 03:25:00
$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

$1.1bn Malabu oil deal: I acted in nationl interest —Adoke

22/12/2016 03:21:00
Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

Why we don’t want Buhari in Biafraland —IPOB

22/12/2016 03:09:00
Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

Publish your audited financial reports, NEITI reminds NNPC

22/12/2016 02:57:00
Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

Wike blames DSP Alkali’s death on alleged compromise by Police

22/12/2016 02:51:00
Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

Bayelsa youths, women protest planned relocation of Brass LNG

22/12/2016 02:41:00
External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

External reserves hit $25.2bn as dollar shortage bites

22/12/2016 02:15:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 22/12/2016 06:43:00 The Obamas and The Harveys lovely in new photos

The Obamas and The Harveys lovely in new photos

President Barrack Obama, his wife, Michelle Obama, Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie Harvey all take a photo together at the White House. Lovely photo!

0 News 22/12/2016 06:45:00 Cristiano Ronaldo shares photo of himself & son inside his private jet!

Cristiano Ronaldo shares photo of himself & son inside his private jet!

0 News 22/12/2016 07:24:00 'If a minimum wage earner can't afford the cost of living, the maximum wage earner won't sleep because of fear for his life' - Ben Murray-Bruce

'If a minimum wage earner can't afford the cost of living, the maximum wage earner won't sleep because of fear for his life' - Ben Murray-Bruce

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce shared this warning via his official Facebook page, He wrote: "Nigeria's Minimum wage of ₦18k will (not may) soon lead to Maximum wage

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 28/11/2016 04:17:00 Dyeing my son’s hair was deliberate – Olamide

Dyeing my son’s hair was deliberate – Olamide

– When pictures hit the internet showing Olamide and his son rocking matching hair styles, most were shocked that he could dye the hair of

0 Videos 14/12/2016 07:01:00 Amazing! Look at what this man did to prevent his vegetables from spoiling in the fridge (video)

Amazing! Look at what this man did to prevent his vegetables from spoiling in the fridge (video)

Vegetables and fruits are known to be perishable goods, this is because they have a shelf life and may get rotten or spoilt after exceeding

0 Videos 13/12/2016 01:30:00 Troops enter the heart of Sambisa forest, rescue 801 hostages

Troops enter the heart of Sambisa forest, rescue 801 hostages

The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole are recording huge successes clearing out the last frontier of Boko Haram terrorists hideouts. This was disclosed by Major General

0 Videos 09/12/2016 08:46:00 52-year-old Kisii woman tied up her 56-year-old husband to death

52-year-old Kisii woman tied up her 56-year-old husband to death

- A woman in Kisii Kenya is on the run after she killed her husband - The woman tied him up at night and beat him

0 Videos 12/12/2016 09:37:00 See What a Nigerian Actor was Caught Doing in the Hotel Room with a Lady (Video)

See What a Nigerian Actor was Caught Doing in the Hotel Room with a Lady (Video)

Nigerian comic actor and movie producer, Imeh Bishop popularly known as Okon Lagos was pictured goofing around in a hotel room with a young lady

0 Videos 07/12/2016 02:00:00 Biafra: Tension as IPOB dares Nigerian Army

Biafra: Tension as IPOB dares Nigerian Army

- IPOB has called on its members to avoid confrontation with the army which it accuses of planning to murder more south easterners - The group

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 17/12/2016 11:08:00 9 Nigerian Entertainers That Performed at Zahra Buhari's Wedding

9 Nigerian Entertainers That Performed at Zahra Buhari's Wedding

The wedding between Zahra Buhari and billionaire Muhammadu Indimi’s son Ahmed was the event to attend on Friday. The guest list for the event included

0 News 22/12/2016 11:23:00 Nigerian FG allegedly abandons students in Philippines

Nigerian FG allegedly abandons students in Philippines

-NIMASA, a federal agency has been alleged to have abandoned students on scholarships in Philippines -The students were also alleged to be living in terrible conditions

0 News 22/12/2016 07:41:00 Give a shoutout to that special person who has made your 2016 memorable in the TECNO #MySpecialOne campaign

Give a shoutout to that special person who has made your 2016 memorable in the TECNO #MySpecialOne campaign

It seems just like yesterday when we all welcomed 2016 with thunderous shouts of Happy New Year and gave lots of high-fives, hugs and kisses

0 News 19/12/2016 05:49:00 Miracle: this mother hugged her dead baby and her tears of pain brought him back to life. Unbelievable!

Miracle: this mother hugged her dead baby and her tears of pain brought him back to life. Unbelievable!

In Thailand a mother gave birth to a stillborn baby. Doctors declared him dead. It was a family tragedy. Impossible to replace the loss. The

0 News 22/12/2016 12:55:00 Southern Kaduna crisis: Buhari mandates Gov el-Rufai to restore peace

Southern Kaduna crisis: Buhari mandates Gov el-Rufai to restore peace

By Levinus NwabughioguABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to ensure adopt measures that would restore peace and tranquility in southern

0 News 19/12/2016 09:36:00 TOUCHING! School children donate their lunch money to buy kits for soldiers fighting Boko Haram

TOUCHING! School children donate their lunch money to buy kits for soldiers fighting Boko Haram

- Pupils of Children International School, Lekki in Lagos state have shown they have a heart of gold - The kids donated sanitary kits worth about

Most Watched Movies

cron