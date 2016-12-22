Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Saboteurs Threaten Devt Of Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe JDA

The development of the Nigeria-Sao Tome/Principe Joint Development Authority (JDA) is being threatened by a group of saboteurs outside the agency, LEADERSHIP has gathered.

The activities of these saboteurs, who have been identified as some staff members affected by normal redeployment and restructuring in the organisation and are currently involved in a faceoff with the management, sources within the agency said, have stalled development in the organisation.

Findings revealed that the concerned staff, other than those who have retired, are sons and daughters of some of influential persons, whose engagement by the JDA, in the first instance, followed referrals from the Presidency and other influential persons between 2003 and 2010.

A source at the agency revealed that the faceoff at the JDA has its roots in the manner of staff recruitment, pointing out that some of those who influenced the employments in the JDA at the time are retired and current politicians, senior government officials and political appointees across the country.

“While the conditions of service have stipulated procedures for employment, including advertisement of available positions, this has hardly been followed in Nigeria since the inception of the JDA.

“However the lack of adherence to due process is more pronounced in Nigeria where nearly 80% is filled by persons that can be linked to one person or another that has exercised influence in the JDA.

“They include presidents, ministers, especially those that served as members of the Joint Ministerial Council, JMC, governors, business tycoons and equity holders in the Joint Development Zone, JDZ, among others.”

According to a report, “in fact some of the serving and retired staff can easily be identified by their surnames and the influence their parents exerted on the JDA.”

It was further discovered that while the organisational and staff restructuring exercise affected all staff of the JDA, “it is only staff from Nigeria that have staged a sustained confrontation with the Board,” given the fact that most of those affected by the restructuring are children/wards of powerful and influential Nigerians. They reportedly hold that it is their birth right to remain in the JDA despite their respective incompetence and poor qualifications.”

It was further learnt that contrary to earlier reports alluding unsubstantiated wrongdoings to the management of the JDA, especially the executive director, who doubles as secretary to the Joint Management Committee, JMC and the Board, Kashim Tumsah, he recently submitted himself to relevant anti-graft agencies in Nigeria for proper scrutiny.

“Indeed, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Directorate of State Security (DSS) carried out investigations relating to the allegations against him personally,” a source stated.

On the allegation that activities at the JDA had stopped causing the organisation to close down, a stakeholder in the organisation noted that “the JDA was never closed down at any time for whatever reason and that no diplomatic row has ever ensued between Nigeria and Sao Tome & Principe whatsoever.”

