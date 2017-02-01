Fitrness and Weight Loss: This 1 move will leave your entire body sore AF

Get toned from head to toe.
Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:
Single-arm dumbbell thruster: This move is working major overtime. Not only does it tone your thighs, hips, shoulders, and arms, the fluid movement requires intense core engagement. AND it's a calorie torcher that'll help you burn fat and sculpt muscle—what more could you ask for?
Related Articles
A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice
After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on
Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times
"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said
Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago
In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room
- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers
After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua
The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday, January 23, showered praises on the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Temitope
Adegboruwa dragged Buhari, Osinbajo to court over delay to confirm Onnoghen as CJN
- The anxiety generated over the fate of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has shifted to the court - Lagos-based lawyer
3 soldiers dead as troops foil Boko Haram attack on military base
There was an exchange of gunfire on Wednesday night, January 25, in Borno as suspected Boko Haram terrorists descended on a military base to take
Most Read NewsView all posts
Fayose Becomes Apostle Johnson Suleiman's Personal Security/Driver [PHOTOS]
Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state is determined to keep Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries away from the DSS.Fayose has made it his
Gov. Ahmed tasks MDAs on revenue drive
Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has charged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to embark on prompt collection of taxes to boost its
Trump asks religious leaders to pray for Schwarzenegger’s ratings
President Donald Trump attended an annual prayer breakfast Thursday and asked assembled faith leaders to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s television ratings. On his maiden visit to
Celebrity Birthday: Bisi Ibidapo Obe is a year older today
Today is the birthday of Nigerian movie actress Bisi Ibidapo Obe. play Bisi Ibidapo-Obe (Google) Bisi Ibidapo-Obe is a Yoruba actress with a lot of experience in
Fayose: Governor approves special salary structure for doctors in Ekiti
Ekiti Government on Wednesday approved the payment of Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) to medical doctors on its payroll. This was the outcome of a meeting
FCT leads in road accidents
The Federal Capital Territory recorded the highest number of road accidents nationwide in November, with 112 out of 781 crashes. The territory equally led the accident
Most Watched Movies
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl 2
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Regina On A Revenge Mission
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Forbidden Kiss
Starring; Tonto Dikeh
Jealous War
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
4 Brothers Season 2
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Post Your Comment below: >>