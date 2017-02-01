Fitrness and Weight Loss: This 1 move will leave your entire body sore AF

Get toned from head to toe.

Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:

Single-arm dumbbell thruster: This move is working major overtime. Not only does it tone your thighs, hips, shoulders, and arms, the fluid movement requires intense core engagement. AND it's a calorie torcher that'll help you burn fat and sculpt muscle—what more could you ask for?