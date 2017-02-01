Relationships and Sex: 'We haven’t had sex in a while. Is that a problem?’

How to tell and what to do next.

Girl, we get it. While we'd all like to be getting more action than our Netflix accounts and sweatpants, at the end of an insane day using downtime for sex doesn't always sound as awesome as taking a bubble bath, scrolling through Instagram, or literally any other relaxing activity. But at what point does the lack of sex in your life become an actual issue between you and your bae?

While both a dry spell and a relationship problem imply that it's been a while since you've had any action, there's a clear distinction. A dry spell happens when you're busy and haven't had the time or energy for sex but you and your guy are still thinking and talking about it and staying affectionate, and there's no resentment between you about the lack of bedroom action. So if you have sex seven times a year and are both happy with that, no prob!

It's an issue when you're unhappily in a sex-starved relationship—one where you can't remember the last time you've done it, you feel the tension or sadness that results from skipping sex, and you might reason that you have the right to seek attention elsewhere (read: infidelity). Consult a sex therapist if your situation resembles the latter.