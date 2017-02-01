Guy Smarts: 7 things you do in the morning that make you feel tired all day

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00
What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

read more 01/02/2017 09:58:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Guy Smarts: 7 things you do in the morning that make you feel tired all day

If you’re dragging right now, don’t be so quick to blame last night.

While poor sleep is one of the biggest reasons many of us feel exhausted, there are actually several other culprits – and some of them start before you even leave your house.

But that’s a good thing, because you’re totally in control of these morning habits. Here’s how to overcome them so you feel alert all day.

1. YOU SPEND AN EXTRA 20 MINUTES IN BED ON YOUR PHONE.

For once, it’s not your phone that’s to blame – it’s spending the extra time in bed that’s the problem. 

The bed is meant for one main thing: sleeping,” says Dr Raj Dasgupta, a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. “If you stay in bed, then it gives your mind the feeling that it’s time to sleep and not start your day.” 

Even worse, he says, is if you fall back asleep. If your “just 10 more minutes” turns into an hour, then you’re waking up from REM sleep instead of the lighter stages of sleep that you would’ve woken up from had you gotten out of bed the first time. 

Waking up from that deeper sleep can actually make you even more tired throughout the day than someone who got less shut-eye but woke up from a lighter stage of sleep. 

Bottom line: when you wake up, get up.

2. YOU’RE GLUED TO YOUR FITBIT.

Fitbits and other fitness trackers are great at motivating you to get in a few (or a few thousand) more daily steps, but if you’re also using it to track your sleep, you might actually feel more tired, says Dr. Dasgupta. 

It’s not that the Fitbit can’t help you sleep better, he says, it’s that most people wake up, take a look at their crappy sleep score, and immediately start stressing out. 

You think ‘I’m going to have a bad day’ and ‘Anything that doesn’t go right today has to be because of my sleep,’” he says. 

That not only makes you stress, sucking the energy out of you before you even brush your teeth, but it also puts you in the mindset that you should be tired, even if you actually aren’t.

3. YOU DON’T REHYDRATE.

There’s a reason you wake up with stinky morning breath: dehydration. 

As you sleep, your body continues to soak up the water you drank during the day. That means you’re going (ideally) about 8 hours without replenishing your water supply. If you don’t rehydrate, then your energy levels will wane. 

Research from the University of Connecticut’s Human Performance Laboratory shows that even mild dehydration makes you tired and irritable. 

Get drinking before you even head out the door. Kate Zeratsky, from the Mayo Clinic, suggests 250mL of fluid, whether it’s coffee, water, or tea.

4. YOU SHOWER AT NIGHT.

A hot, steamy shower can relax your muscles, wash away stress, and... put you to sleep, right? 

Actually, according to Dr. Dasgupta, it does the opposite. While it might seem counterintuitive to take a warm, relaxing shower to wake up, it works.

As you fall deeper into sleep, your core body temperature drops to somewhere around 15°C. 

So “taking a hot shower at night is kind of like exercising at night,” Dr. Dasgupta says. “It’s not a good idea because it increases your core body temperature, so it takes longer to cool down and get to sleep.” 

On the other hand, he says, taking a warm shower in the morning can boost your body temperature from frigid sleeping conditions to warm, energised, and fully awake. 

That said, preliminary studies suggest that cold showers can improve mood in people with depression, and winter swimming (for the brave) can reduce fatigue.

So while the jury’s still out on the ideal temperature for feeling energised, one thing’s for sure: you should take a morning shower. Adjust the hot and coldknobs to see what temperature perks you up the most.

5. YOU EXERCISE AFTER WORK.

It’s hard to drag your butt out of bed and into workout clothes, but your morning walk, run, or gym time will make you feel more energised as the day goes on. 

Exercise of any kind floods your body with feel-good endorphins while simultaneously delivering oxygen and nutrients to your tissues, according to theMayo Clinic. 

Extra oxygen to your tissues means your heart and lungs will work better and give you more energy throughout your day. 

Don’t have the time for an hour-long (or even 20-minute) workout? A quick walk around the block or 10 minutes of stretching can help you wake up.

6. YOU’RE SPENDING TOO MUCH TIME INSIDE.

Blue light helps you wake up because it decreases your levels of the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin. And the best place to get it from is the sun. 

That’s because the sun also emits vitamin D, which is crucial for keeping up your energy levels. Research shows that people who have a vitamin D deficiency are more likely to have chronic fatigue syndrome, and correcting the deficiency boosts their energy levels back to normal. 

While Zeratsky says going out in the sun is better for a quick energy boost, taking a vitamin D supplement will also help you feel more awake if you’re low on the nutrient. 

It won’t give you an instant boost, but it will help regulate your energy levels over time.

7. YOUR RADIO IS ON THE WRONG STATION.

If you regularly hit the gym, chances are you don’t slog away on the treadmill without music – heart-racing, get-you-going music.

Try the same technique to power through your mornings. Research shows music between 120 and 145 beats-per-minute is best to motivate you to run faster or, you know, get out of bed. 

Don’t know what that sounds like? Try songs like Pharrell’s “Happy” or Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

3 hours 43 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

3 hours 47 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

9 hours 2 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

9 hours 5 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

9 hours 13 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

9 hours 17 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

9 hours 22 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

9 hours 27 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

9 hours 31 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

9 hours 34 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

9 hours 38 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

9 hours 42 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

11 hours 59 minutes ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

12 hours 8 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

12 hours 14 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 05/01/2017 08:57:00 3 alleged killers of female lecturer land in trouble

3 alleged killers of female lecturer land in trouble

- 3 suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of abducted kogi lecturer - One of the suspects’ identities was captured by an ATM

0 Videos 13/01/2017 05:58:00 IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra

IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a statement by its spokesperson, Powerful Emma revealed some mysterious things about its leader Nnamdi Kanu and the

0 Videos 04/01/2017 04:27:00 How female lecturer died over N150,000

How female lecturer died over N150,000

- A female lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi Christie Agbulu has been killed by her abductors over N150,000 - The lecturer was kidnapped

0 Videos 25/01/2017 06:22:00 Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym

0 Videos 07/01/2017 02:58:00 Ex- militants release 2017 prophecy, say prophets of doom will die before December

Ex- militants release 2017 prophecy, say prophets of doom will die before December

- Ex-agitators have thrown their weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari against prophets of doom - The say Buhari will not die rather the prophets will die

0 Videos 28/01/2017 09:24:00 Two women caught on camera fighting

Two women caught on camera fighting

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 06:37:00 How Lagos Woman Died During Marathon Sex With Boyfriend

How Lagos Woman Died During Marathon Sex With Boyfriend

The wife of a Lagos State socialite, identified only as Josephine, has been killed after sex romps with her boyfriend in a guesthouse in the

0 News 01/02/2017 07:44:00 If I don't see any change in two months, I will carry gun - Man tells President Buhari (photos, video)

If I don't see any change in two months, I will carry gun - Man tells President Buhari (photos, video)

Nigerians have continued to express frustrations with the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as they believe that the 'change' which he promised is yet

0 News 30/01/2017 09:27:00 Arrest Kashamu for threatening to kill –CPPM

Arrest Kashamu for threatening to kill –CPPM

Bayo Akinloye A human rights group, Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate, has called on security agencies to arrest Senator Buruji Kashamu for threatening public

0 News 27/01/2017 07:32:00 Cameroon President Shuts Down Internet, Threatens Citizens

Cameroon President Shuts Down Internet, Threatens Citizens

English-speaking regions of Cameroon have now been without the internet for more than a week following recent protests in the country.This shutdown comes after the

0 News 29/01/2017 00:00:00 Independent marketers threaten to stop lifting fuel this week

Independent marketers threaten to stop lifting fuel this week

Sunday Aborisade The over 3, 000 fuel dealers in the South-West geopolitical zone of the country under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of

0 News 02/02/2017 07:22:00 Army loses three soldiers, but kills six insurgents

Army loses three soldiers, but kills six insurgents

The Nigeria Army has killed six terrorists, but lost three soldiers in an encounter between troops and Boko Haram insurgents in Damboa Local Area of

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:55:00 Crying Without Tears

Crying Without Tears

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:51:00 Jenifa The Tomato Seller

Jenifa The Tomato Seller

A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:51:00 Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Starring; Jackie Appiah

0 Movies 13/06/2016 10:21:00 Lonely In Paradise

Lonely In Paradise

The devil you know is better than the angel you do not know. A widow gets help from a stranger who happens to be more

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:50:00 Blind Lovers 2

Blind Lovers 2

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:50:00 College Girls Are Back

College Girls Are Back

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books