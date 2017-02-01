Nigeria Quiz: 5 Travel Destinations In Bayelsa State (Day 238)

For a chance to win N3000 in recharge cards in the NB Daily recharge competitions, please review the article in the link below and answer the simple question that follows.

The winner and runners-up will be selected at 11pm tomorrow (3rd February 2017). Winner and runners-up will be displayed here and also contacted by our competitions team to get their details. CLICK HERE to read comments from previous winners. For list of previous winners, CLICK HERE

Good luck to everyone!!

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ARTICLE