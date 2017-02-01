Nigeria: Why I Joined APC – Andy Uba

Senator Andy Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial zone has stated that he defected to the All Progressives Congress because of its members.
Uba disclosed this at a news briefing on Wednesday in his home country, Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.
Uba said that he joined the APC because of other personalities in the party with sound ideas and whom he looked up to in politics.
He listed some of the personalities to include the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, and APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu.
Uba stressed that with such caliber of people, the party would take the state to enviable heights.
