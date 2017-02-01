Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

02/02/2017
The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

02/02/2017
- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

02/02/2017
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

02/02/2017
- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

02/02/2017
The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

01/02/2017


Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Nigeria: Why I Joined APC – Andy Uba

Senator Andy Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial zone has stated that he defected to the All Progressives Congress because of its members.

Uba disclosed this at a news briefing on Wednesday in his home country, Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Uba said that he joined the APC because of other personalities in the party with sound ideas and whom he looked up to in politics.

ubaa.jpe

Related: Andy Uba: PDP Senator Defects to APC

He listed some of the personalities to include the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, and APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu.

Uba stressed that with such caliber of people, the party would take the state to enviable heights.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
