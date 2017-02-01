5 things Buhari must do to save Nigerians from economic recession

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00
The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

read more 01/02/2017 09:58:00


Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

5 things Buhari must do to save Nigerians from economic recession

Editor's note: Olajire Philip, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains how Federal Government could save $20bn annually through agricultural revolution.

He could be contacted via: oneolajire2000@yahoo.co.uk

More details in NAIJ.com’s step-by-step guide for guest bloggers.

1. Modern agriculture is a business of the educated people in developed nations. I mean people who can access information and provide innovative solutions for agricultural revolution. The government should equip our agricultural science students in order to own mechanised farms before and after graduation as this will yearly increase the number of professional farmers in a geometric progression. It is a waste turning out agriculture graduates who don't eventually practise professional agriculture.

How FG can save $20bn annually through agricultural revolution

Two Nigerian girls working on rice farm

I have identified specific organisations -religious organisations which have massive investments in education, health, media and other socio-economic activities. They can equally be harnessed for job creation, especially in the agricultural sector. They are potentials waiting to be tapped for further exploits.

READ ALSO: How Buhari can solve unemployment problem in Nigeria

2. I am confident that if these organisations are properly harnessed, they are capable of providing investments worth over 100 billion naira in the agricultural sector over the next ten years. The major challenge is how to sensitize them so that they can do more in the economy.

3. We should encourage Nigerians in diaspora to invest in agriculture. Today, many state governments have association with Songhai Farms because of the giant strides Songhai has recorded in agriculture. A Nigerian named Rev Father Godfery Nzamujo, who once lived in the US, heard of the severe malnutrition in Nigeria, returned to Africa to establish a farm. The success story of Songhai Farm (www.songhai.com) is what we need to replicate in almost every local government area in Nigeria.

4. Research and educational institutions have to develop and commercialise abundant machines, chemicals and processes for the sector. Sustainability can never be achieved when all facilities needed for production are imported. Food exporting nations have understood the need for developing sophisticated technology locally as a panacea to abundant food production and this is what Nigeria must emulate. Government must be ready to adequately fund the academic and research institutes so that they'll measure up to their responsibilities.

5. Tax holidays, import waivers and incentives for a specific time should be given to the new investors. Other investment friendly policies should also be made. Primitive agriculture- cutlass and hoe farming- must end. Political farming-practised by government and her agencies, in which they provide loans and farm imputes which never get to farmers must be eliminated as well.

We must understand that the criterion for acceptance of our agricultural produce in developed nations is when it meets their stipulated standards. We cannot afford to continue to depend on crude oil as the only foreign exchange earner.

How FG can save $20bn annually through agricultural revolution

Standards must be locally established while required government agencies must have well equipped laboratories to offer adequate monitoring. Measuring up to their standards means creating more avenues for exportation and foreign exchange.

When the agricultural revolution dream is achieved, we'll save over $20bn spent annually on importation of rice, sugar, vegetable oil, wheat, apple, fish and other agricultural products. Achieving this dream means a great reduction in unemployment, poverty and malnutrition.

[embedded content]

3 hours 46 minutes ago
3 hours 50 minutes ago
9 hours 5 minutes ago
9 hours 8 minutes ago
9 hours 16 minutes ago
9 hours 20 minutes ago
9 hours 25 minutes ago
9 hours 30 minutes ago
9 hours 34 minutes ago
9 hours 37 minutes ago
9 hours 41 minutes ago
9 hours 45 minutes ago
12 hours 2 minutes ago
12 hours 11 minutes ago
12 hours 17 minutes ago
01/02/2017 11:46:00
01/02/2017 10:26:00
01/02/2017 10:24:00
01/02/2017 10:22:00
01/02/2017 10:20:00
01/02/2017 10:18:00
01/02/2017 10:15:00
01/02/2017 10:12:00
01/02/2017 10:08:00

After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on

"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said

In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the

A video has emerged online of residents of Ekiti state praising Governor Ayo Fayose for helping them to stop a raging inferno in the state

The New York City Police Department is asking the public's help after releasing surveillance video showing a robbery suspect beat a man with his broomstick

- NUPENG has called off the three-day warning strike which affected activities nationwide - The oil workers had commenced on a strike over several unresolved issues

- Governor El-Rufai has mentioned 3 steps the Kaduna state goverment is taking to end violence in southern Kaduna - He also revealed the government's plan

- A community in Imo state has asked God to intervene in the ongoing attacks by herdsmen in the state - The community also called on

A really old woman has stunned many people with her incredible healing power which she employs in curing people’s poor eyesight. Hava Celebic, or ‘nana Hava’

Enyioha Opara, Minna Chairman of Niger Tornadoes of Minna,  Adamu Aliyu, has promised to reward the players of the team with N500,000 if they beat Enugu

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about the lack of help being afforded his team by the football authorities as he attempts to win silverware

Governor Ajibola Ajimobi of Oyo state has added his voice to dispel rumors that governors had a meeting to discuss the health of President Muhammadu

Femi Falana (SAN) has filed a notice of contempt proceedings against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over his refusal to release Leader of the

Sampling is not something that’s new to the Nigerian music industry or even the international music industry. Samples are excerpts of already recorded music used in

Selena Gomes and The Weeknd are now officially a thing! The music star shared a since-deleted video of him during their romantic getaway to Italy. play A

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu

Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come

Tobe whose eye was so blinded by his quest for wealth. His Anger and wrath took him to dangerous place where he even had to