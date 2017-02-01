Acting chief justice Onnoghenpleaded with Nigerians over non-confirmation by Buhari

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00
What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

read more 01/02/2017 09:58:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Acting chief justice Onnoghenpleaded with Nigerians over non-confirmation by Buhari

Acting chief justice Onnoghenpleaded with Nigerians over non-confirmation by Buhari Walter Onnoghen

Justice Walter Onnoghen, the acting chief justice of Nigeria has pleaded with Nigerians not to pressure President Muhammadu Buhari into confirming his appointment as the full holder of the position.

Onnoghen has pleaded with Nigerians not to pressure President Buhari over the non-confirmation of his appointment.

In a press statement released by his media aide Awassam Bassey on Thursday, February 2, Onnoghen said President Buhari should be left alone to make his decision as he saw fit.

In the statement, Onnoghen urged Nigerians “to allow Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, a free hand to perform his constitutional duties concerning the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria."

Bassey said: “Honourable Justice Onnoghen believes the president does not need any threat or ultimatum to perform his constitutional duties and therefore dissociates himself from those individuals and groups making such demands on the president.

BREAKING: Acting chief justice Onnoghen begs Nigerians over non-confirmation by Buhari

Acting chief justice Walter Onnoghen receiving a handshake from President Buhari on his installment into the temporary position.

“However, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Nigerian Judiciary sincerely appreciate the interest of Nigerians towards the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria to oversee the affairs of the Judiciary as the third arm of government, but believes that issuing an ultimatum to Mr. President appears to be going too far and smacks of disrespect for the exalted office of the president.

“The Acting Chief Justice therefore appeals for caution on the issue of the appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria as Mr President goes about his constitutional duties, especially considering the fact that the given time for him to act as Chief Justice of Nigeria has not expired.

“In conclusion, the Acting Chief Justice wishes to thank all Nigerians for their support and continued prayers while calling on them to back the Federal Government in the fight to make the country a better place for all.”

Just recently, the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Professor Itse Sagay hinted that the president might change his mind on Onnoghen's appointment.

In an article titled: ‘Appointment to the office of Chief Justice of Nigeria’, Sagay said it was time for the government to inject fresh blood into the office of the CJN.

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

3 hours 46 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

3 hours 50 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

9 hours 5 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

9 hours 8 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

9 hours 16 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

9 hours 20 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

9 hours 25 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

9 hours 30 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

9 hours 34 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

9 hours 37 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

9 hours 41 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

9 hours 45 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

12 hours 2 minutes ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

12 hours 11 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

12 hours 17 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 28/01/2017 07:36:00 Boko Haram is not yet over in Nigeria - Junaid Muhammed

Boko Haram is not yet over in Nigeria - Junaid Muhammed

- A former House of Representatives member, Junaid Muhammed has warned that Boko Haram insurgence is not yet over - Muhammed also said there is a

0 Videos 24/01/2017 13:15:00 Black priest ignores Donald Trump's handshake during church service (photos,video)

Black priest ignores Donald Trump's handshake during church service (photos,video)

The day after US President Donald Trump was sworn-in, he attended an interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral where a priest allegedly ignored

0 Videos 11/01/2017 05:21:00 Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting

Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting

The report on allegations of fraud against some top government officials by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is ready, Daily Trust

0 Videos 30/01/2017 04:16:00 IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)

IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)

- The Indigenous People of Biafra has revealed how it sponsors its activities within Nigeria and abroad - The group said it does not receiving funding

0 Videos 09/01/2017 03:20:00 No retirement plan for leadership of Deeper Life Bible church

No retirement plan for leadership of Deeper Life Bible church

- The report that Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church is retiring is unfounded - The church pastors say there's no plan in that direction -

0 Videos 24/01/2017 07:27:00 President Buhari reveals why Magu was re-nominated for EFCC top job

President Buhari reveals why Magu was re-nominated for EFCC top job

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his reason for re-presenting the name of acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the top

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 18:05:00 Top 8 big stories for Wednesday, February 1

Top 8 big stories for Wednesday, February 1

NAIJ.com team has put together some of the biggest stories that broke this Wednesday, February 1.NAIJ.com Digest: Top 8 stories you might have missed this

0 News 29/01/2017 23:59:00 Security agencies trade blames over Vampire’s escape

Security agencies trade blames over Vampire’s escape

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor & Chidi Nkwopara OWERRI—Security agencies are trading blames over last Friday’s escape of one of the most dreaded criminals in the

0 News 29/01/2017 22:50:00 PENGASSAN rejects NASS’ bid to amend NLNG Act

PENGASSAN rejects NASS’ bid to amend NLNG Act

By Victor Ahiuma-Young PETROLEUM and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has rejected the proposed plan by the House of Representatives to amend the

0 News 28/01/2017 16:06:00 5 ways power shortage is affecting Nigerian businesses

5 ways power shortage is affecting Nigerian businesses

The World Bank data on ease of doing business released this year ranked Nigeria 169 out of 190 countries. Ten sub-indices were used for this

0 News 01/02/2017 05:23:00 Two students killed in Nasarawa road crash

Two students killed in Nasarawa road crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Nasarawa State said on Wednesday that two students had died in separate accidents in the state during the week. The

0 News 01/02/2017 08:11:00 As US awaits extradition of Kashamu, Kenya ships 4 heroin kingpins to USA

As US awaits extradition of Kashamu, Kenya ships 4 heroin kingpins to USA

Amidst controversy in Nigeria over extradition moves against US wanted Senator Buruji Kashamu by Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kenya has shipped four men,

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:40:00 Lazy Men 2

Lazy Men 2

This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:18:00 Dangerous Models

Dangerous Models

Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:13:00 Lies Of Married Men

Lies Of Married Men

How crazy a man can get by killing his best friend for his mistress.. watch as the story unfolds! Starring; Rita Dominic, Ashley Nwosu, Patience Ozokwor,

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:35:00 African Beauty 2

African Beauty 2

Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:31:00 My Matrimonial Bed

My Matrimonial Bed

Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:44:00 The Bitter Side Of Life

The Bitter Side Of Life

Mr Dan Okafor died in an accident on his way to the village. And because he did not leave a will behind, his brother and