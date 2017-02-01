Acting chief justice Onnoghenpleaded with Nigerians over non-confirmation by Buhari

Justice Walter Onnoghen, the acting chief justice of Nigeria has pleaded with Nigerians not to pressure President Muhammadu Buhari into confirming his appointment as the full holder of the position.

In a press statement released by his media aide Awassam Bassey on Thursday, February 2, Onnoghen said President Buhari should be left alone to make his decision as he saw fit.

In the statement, Onnoghen urged Nigerians “to allow Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, a free hand to perform his constitutional duties concerning the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria."

Bassey said: “Honourable Justice Onnoghen believes the president does not need any threat or ultimatum to perform his constitutional duties and therefore dissociates himself from those individuals and groups making such demands on the president.

Acting chief justice Walter Onnoghen receiving a handshake from President Buhari on his installment into the temporary position.

“However, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Nigerian Judiciary sincerely appreciate the interest of Nigerians towards the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria to oversee the affairs of the Judiciary as the third arm of government, but believes that issuing an ultimatum to Mr. President appears to be going too far and smacks of disrespect for the exalted office of the president.

“The Acting Chief Justice therefore appeals for caution on the issue of the appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria as Mr President goes about his constitutional duties, especially considering the fact that the given time for him to act as Chief Justice of Nigeria has not expired.

“In conclusion, the Acting Chief Justice wishes to thank all Nigerians for their support and continued prayers while calling on them to back the Federal Government in the fight to make the country a better place for all.”

Just recently, the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Professor Itse Sagay hinted that the president might change his mind on Onnoghen's appointment.

In an article titled: ‘Appointment to the office of Chief Justice of Nigeria’, Sagay said it was time for the government to inject fresh blood into the office of the CJN.