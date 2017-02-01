Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Because we campaigned for change does not mean Buhari cannot do medical checkup abroad – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister of Information, Culture and Tourism has called on Nigerians to understand that it is necessary to give priority to the president’s health

Nigerians must give priority to Buhari’s health – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed asks Nigerians to understand that it is necessary to give priority to the president’s health

Nigeria’s minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed said Nigerians must give priority to President Buhari’s health.

The minister said this during an interview with the Sun Newspapers while reacting to the allegations that the ‘change with me’ mantra of the administration seems not to be working following President Buhari’s medical check-up abroad.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Senate to probe Osinbajo's official residence with alleged N250m gatehouse

He said: "I think anybody saying that is just stretching it too far. Look, anywhere in the world, you give priority to the health and security of the President. You do not say because of ‘change begins with me,’ your President is going on a leave, therefore, he cannot take the opportunity of being on leave to go for medical checkup, especially when he has been doing this even before he became Mr. President? And when you look at it critically, it is not Mr. President we are talking, but it is about an institution, is the office of the president.

“Anywhere in the world, the security of the president is 10 times more than that of any other person. Besides, when you say ‘change begins with me’ it is about attitude, attitude to life, to punctuality, to honesty, to integrity. Yes, we also campaigned that we must buy made in Nigeria goods, wearing made in Nigeria clothes, of course yes, but it does not mean that if the President of your country goes on vacation he cannot take that opportunity to have medical checkup,'" he said.

DOWNLOAD: Naij.com current affairs app for android to get the latest news

Lai Mohammad also insisted that Nigeria’s medical institution cannot change overnight. According to him, what the government is doing is to lay the foundation for the desired change.

“You know people are being dishonest. How long has your health care system been where it is? Will it be changed in two years’ time? What you can do now, is to lay the foundation for that change. And that is why we believe that what is important for our medical system is the primary healthcare and that is the one we are fortifying,” he added.

Consequently, Nigerians have reacted to the minister's admission that the ruling party was overwhelmed with the level of madness, indiscipline and impunity in Nigeria.

According to them, the minister erred by insisting that the ruling party was not prepared for what it met on ground.

Here is the minister with the BBOG group during a tour of Sambisa forest recently.

[embedded content]

