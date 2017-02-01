BREAKING: Film-maker, Seun Egbegbe, arrested for $60,000 fraud

Afeez Hanafi
The embattled film maker, Seun Egbegbe, is currently under detention at Area H, Ogudu, for allegedly defrauding some bureau de change operators of $60,000.
This came six days to his appearance before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court over a case of theft he committed in Computer Village on November 22, 2016, when he reportedly stole nine iPhones.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the $60,000 fraud to our correspondent in a text message.
She said, “Yes, the command in investigating him. He is under interrogation at Area H now.”
Details later
