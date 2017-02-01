Guard allegedly steals N15.7m gadgets from Google store

An Ikeja Magistrate Court on Thursday granted N3million bail to a security guard, Nurudeen Lateef, accused of burglary and stealing N15.7million worth of gadgets from Google store.
The Magistrate, Mrs Y.O Aje-Afunwa, also asked the accused to produce two sureties as part of the bail conditions.
The accused, who resides at Oyingbo, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to a two count of stealing and burglary preferred against him.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Peter Nwangwu, told the court that the accused, a guard at a Google store, committed the offences on Dec. 28, 2016 at No 39, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi Lagos.
Nwangwu alleged that the accused broke into the Google store at night and stole 19 MacBook laptops, five Nexus phones, two Nexus tablets and three wristwatches, all valued at N15. 7 million.
“When the company discovered that items were missing from the store on a daily basis, it checked the CCTV camera and found that Lateef had been stealing from the company.
“The company reported the case to the police and the accused was immediately arrested,’’ Nwangwu stated.
He said that the offences contravened Sections 285 and 307 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.
Sections 307 and 285 prescribe seven-year jail term and three-year jail term for burglary and stealing, respectively.
The Magistrate, adjourned the case to April 5 for mention.
NAN.
