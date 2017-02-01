Unity Schools: NECO to commence sale of forms

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has concluded preparations to begin sales of its 2017 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) forms.
The examination is for admission of candidates into the Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) 1 arm of the 104 unity colleges across the country.
The Lagos State Coordinator of the council, Mr Godwin Adejo, said in Lagos on Thursday that logistics have been put in place to ensure a hitch free sale of the forms.
“We are putting finishing touches in commencing the sales of the form.
“Hopefully, before the end of next week, we should be able to start, although we are yet to receive the cards.
“The examination is about qualitative education for the Nigerian child.
“We want to use this opportunity to call on parents and guardians to avail themselves of the opportunity by registering their children and wards early, when the form is out to avoid last minute rush,’’ Adejo said.
