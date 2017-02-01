Unity Schools: NECO to commence sale of forms

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00
What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

read more 01/02/2017 09:58:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Unity Schools: NECO to commence sale of forms

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has concluded preparations to begin sales of its 2017 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) forms.

The examination is for admission of candidates into the Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) 1 arm of the 104 unity colleges across the country.

The Lagos State Coordinator of the council, Mr Godwin Adejo, said in Lagos on Thursday that logistics have been put in place to ensure a hitch free sale of the forms.

“We are putting finishing touches in commencing the sales of the form.

“Hopefully, before the end of next week, we should be able to start, although we are yet to receive the cards.

“The examination is about qualitative education for the Nigerian child.

“We want to use this opportunity to call on parents and guardians to avail themselves of the opportunity by registering their children and wards early, when the form is out to avoid last minute rush,’’ Adejo said.

NAN

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

3 hours 44 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

3 hours 48 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

9 hours 3 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

9 hours 6 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

9 hours 14 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

9 hours 18 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

9 hours 23 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

9 hours 28 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

9 hours 32 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

9 hours 35 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

9 hours 39 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

9 hours 43 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

12 hours ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

12 hours 9 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

12 hours 15 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 18/01/2017 07:51:00 Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room

Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room

- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers

0 Videos 07/01/2017 01:27:00 Ben Bruce Lists Jonathan's Achievements, Promises To Assist Buhari's Govt

Ben Bruce Lists Jonathan's Achievements, Promises To Assist Buhari's Govt

Senator representing Bayelsa east senatorial district, Ben Murray Bruce in a new video has praised the administration of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for various infrastructural development. The

0 Videos 12/01/2017 11:28:00 20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

0 Videos 04/01/2017 04:27:00 How female lecturer died over N150,000

How female lecturer died over N150,000

- A female lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi Christie Agbulu has been killed by her abductors over N150,000 - The lecturer was kidnapped

0 Videos 24/01/2017 07:07:00 Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)

Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)

For many who believe that Donald Trump just woke up one morning and decided to run for presidency, that thought should be purged, because the

0 Videos 31/01/2017 01:51:00 Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)

Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)

Emergng reports suggest that President Trump has fired the US attorney general for defiance of his Immigration Orders. Hurricane Trump: President fires US Attorney General for

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 28/01/2017 07:29:00 Edo Bye Election: Oshiomhole, Others Cast Votes [PHOTOS]

Edo Bye Election: Oshiomhole, Others Cast Votes [PHOTOS]

Edo state bye-election into Etsako Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives vacated by Mr. Philip Shuaibu, now deputy governor of the state is

0 News 02/02/2017 06:09:00 Workers ground TCN, resist MD’s removal by Fashola

Workers ground TCN, resist MD’s removal by Fashola

Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja Workers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria on Wednesday afternoon grounded activities at the firm’s Abuja headquarters for some hours in protest against

0 News 01/02/2017 09:48:00 Agony as Abuja residents resort to firewood, charcoal over hike in gas, petrol

Agony as Abuja residents resort to firewood, charcoal over hike in gas, petrol

- Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are now using firewood and charcoal for cooking following the astronomical increase in the price of

0 News 27/01/2017 02:41:00 Donald Trump: Harvard student explains what it's like to live in America illegally with new president

Donald Trump: Harvard student explains what it's like to live in America illegally with new president

Daishi Tanaka, a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, is like many of his classmates. He balances a rigorous course load with his responsibilities as codirector of

0 News 31/01/2017 04:00:00 Godswill Akpabio Accused of Sponsoring Tuface Idibia's Anti-Govt Protest

Godswill Akpabio Accused of Sponsoring Tuface Idibia's Anti-Govt Protest

Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio is allegedly the money bag behind the anti-government protest by Music star, Tuface Idibia.READ: 2Face Idibia to Stage Massive Anti-Government

0 News 31/01/2017 03:39:00 Fani-Kayode: Why is Osinbajo Silent About the Killing of Christians?

Fani-Kayode: Why is Osinbajo Silent About the Killing of Christians?

Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria's former aviation Minister has lashed out at Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for staying silent while Christians are being slaughtered.Fani-Kayode made the claim

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:38:00 Book Of Haragon

Book Of Haragon

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:32:00 My Secret Boyfriends 2

My Secret Boyfriends 2

Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:50:00 College Girls Are Back

College Girls Are Back

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:38:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:14:00 Billionaires Children 2

Billionaires Children 2

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:32:00 My Son Will Never Marry You

My Son Will Never Marry You

Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a