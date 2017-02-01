Corporate Communications Pitch Competition 2017: CCPC calls for entries

The Corporate Communications Pitch Competition (CCPC) recognizes and rewards young and bright graduates thus availing them the opportunity of building a career in PR/Corporate Communications through a Pitch Competition.

This is against the backdrop of a dearth of practical and relevant training avenues for fresh graduates.

The mission of the CCPC is to make young people realize that they are not alone in their efforts towards building a career for themselves.

The competition involves a process whereby participants will be tested and selected based on the strength of their entries, leading up to the selection of winners. This year we have expanded the competition to two different categories; Public Relations and IT/Graphics Design.

*This competition is slated to hold on 1 April 2017*

This is a feature by CCPC.