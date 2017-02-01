Corporate Communications Pitch Competition 2017: CCPC calls for entries

The Corporate Communications Pitch Competition (CCPC) recognizes and rewards young and bright graduates thus availing them the opportunity of building a career in PR/Corporate Communications through a Pitch Competition.
This is against the backdrop of a dearth of practical and relevant training avenues for fresh graduates.
The mission of the CCPC is to make young people realize that they are not alone in their efforts towards building a career for themselves.
The competition involves a process whereby participants will be tested and selected based on the strength of their entries, leading up to the selection of winners. This year we have expanded the competition to two different categories; Public Relations and IT/Graphics Design.
*This competition is slated to hold on 1 April 2017*
This is a feature by CCPC.
Related Articles
A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice
After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on
Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times
"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said
Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago
In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
“70% of Igbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspaper”
Honourable Obinna Nshirim, Imo state commissioner for information, tourism and political utilities, has said 70% of Ndigbo do not listen to news and do not
Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room
- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers
You must do these 4 things to save Nigeria - Sam Momah
- Apart from being a principal staff officer to Gen Buhari in the 1970s, Sam Momah was also a former minister of Science and Technology -
Emir of Kano, daughter Shahida and his first grandchild (WATCH)
Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II welcomed his first grandchild, a girl, from his daughter Shahida and her husband. Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II welcomed
Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram
- A Muslim women organisation has commended the Nigerian Army for crushing the Boko Haram - The group urged the federal government to find a lasting
Most Read NewsView all posts
13 Top Nigerian Players Who Changed Clubs in January Transfer Window
The January transfer window witnessed a lot of switches for Nigerian players. Presented below are 13 top deals of Nigerian players.1. Ezekiel Bassey (Enyimba to
Wike condoles family of late Rivers CP
Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has condoled with the family of Rivers Commissioner of Police, Mr Francis Odesanya, who died after a brief illness. Odesanya died
Donald Trump: US President accuses top Democrats of holding up attorney general nomination
President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Democratic leaders in the House and Senate of unfairly holding up his Cabinet nominees. Following a chaotic evening that culminated
We’ve set up task force to check high cost of food – Lai Mohammed
The Federal Government has approved the setting up of a Task Force to address the rising cost of food items across the country. The Minister of
Rotimi Amaechi, Abdullahi Ganduje, China: Afoju To Re Cinema By Pius Adesanmi
Apala crooner, Haruna Ishola (not to be confused with his son), assures us in one of his evergreen oldies that a blind man who ventures into a cinema hall
What is the difference between Shekau and Apostle Suleman?
Editor’s note: Apostle Johnson Suleman has been in the news lately after he was invited by operatives of the Department of State Services after he
Most Watched Movies
This Suffering Is Too Much
Starring; Mercy Johnson
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
The Bitter Side Of Life
Mr Dan Okafor died in an accident on his way to the village. And because he did not leave a will behind, his brother and
Tears of Sacrifice 2
Now showing on Nollywood Picturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion. The relationship between Mary (Monalisa Chinda)a young beautiful lady and Desmond(Jim
Girls At War Season 1
This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way
Jealous War 2
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
Post Your Comment below: >>