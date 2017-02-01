Buhari: ‘All APC governments have performed tremendously well,’ Party chieftain says

All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Plateau State, Latep Dabang has said that the party’s governments have performed very well at the state and federal levels.
Dabang also said that the party is becoming more attractive to Nigerians because of President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements.
He made the comments during an interview in Jos, the state capital.
“Before 2019, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole would become a shadow of itself because no serious politician would want to waste his time in a crisis-ridden party,” he said according to The Tribune.
“APC governments, both at the state and federal levels, have performed tremendously well in the past one and half year. The party has performed so well that any serious politician would certainly want to identify with,” he added.
Meanwhile, APC chieftain in Abia State, Prince Benjamin Apugo has said that Igbos should allow the North, represented by President Buhari, finish its eight years in office before aiming for the presidency.
