Beyonce: Star's pregnancy photo is most liked on Instagram

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00
The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

The IPOB said Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka is poorly educated

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

read more 02/02/2017 05:13:00
What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

What are the 7 wonders of the ancient world?

The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

read more 01/02/2017 09:58:00


Worth Reading

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

read more 02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

read more 02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

read more 02/02/2017 08:02:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Beyonce: Star's pregnancy photo is most liked on Instagram

Beyonce's pregnancy announcement photo has just taken over Selena Gomez's as Instagram most liked.

The pop diva shared a photo of herself exposing her mid-riff on her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, expressing joy that her family will be welcoming two new members.

She wrote, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

This pregnancy photo Beyonce shared on Instagram is now the most liked picture on the platform. play

This pregnancy photo Beyonce shared on Instagram is now the most liked picture on the platform.

(Instagram)

 

This image has stolen the spotlight from Selena Gomez' record for the most-liked Instagram post of all time, with over 8 million likes at the time of writing (2 million more likes than Selena).

Meanwhile, Beyonce has also shared some pregnancy photos!

Beyonce pregnancy shootplay

Beyonce pregnancy shoot

(Beyonce)

The mesmerising shots shared on her website today, February 2, 2017, features daughter Blue Ivy.

Queen Bey in a post titled "I Have Three Hearts" strips for the camera as she shows off her round belly.

The photos are works of Los Angeles and New York City-based multimedia artist Awol Erizku.

Bey has posted more pictures from the shoot plus a poem titled "I Have Three Hearts" from Warsan Shire.

 

The pictures are gathered together under the banner "I Have Three Hearts" and include a shot of Beyoncé on top of a red car, plus a black and white shot of her holding daughter Blue Ivy in her arms and a couple of GIFs.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

3 hours 45 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

3 hours 49 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

9 hours 4 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

9 hours 7 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

9 hours 15 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

9 hours 19 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

9 hours 24 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

9 hours 29 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

9 hours 33 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

9 hours 36 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

9 hours 40 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

9 hours 44 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

12 hours 1 minute ago
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

12 hours 10 minutes ago
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

12 hours 16 minutes ago
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00
Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

Unbelievable!! Kill Sinus Infection Within Minutes, With What You Have In Your Kitchen!

01/02/2017 10:20:00
MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

MUST READ : You Will Never Eat Suya Without Vegetables After Seen This

01/02/2017 10:18:00
EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

EFCC Arraigns Former MTN Staff for Forgery. Photo

01/02/2017 10:15:00
Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

Gunman Follows Bride And Groom To Wedding, Opens Fire Inside Church. Photos

01/02/2017 10:12:00
Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

Newly-Wedded Lady Dies Hours After Giving Birth To A Bouncing Baby. Photos

01/02/2017 10:08:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice

After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times

"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said

0 News 02/02/2017 12:27:00 Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago

In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/01/2017 09:35:00 Nigerian Army Raises Battalion To Remove Jammeh If...

Nigerian Army Raises Battalion To Remove Jammeh If...

The Nigerian Army has raised an army battalion that would be deployed in troubled Gambia to forcefully remove President Yahya Jammeh from power if he

0 Videos 10/01/2017 08:15:00 Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks

Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks

- Victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue state have urged the state House of Assembly to pass the open grazing prohibition bill - The bill was

0 Videos 17/01/2017 01:58:00 Why We Bombed UNIMAID Mosque – Abubakar Shekau

Why We Bombed UNIMAID Mosque – Abubakar Shekau

Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram group, has taken responsibility for the bomb blasts that occurred at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, on

0 Videos 06/01/2017 01:35:00 Buhari under attack over ‘harassment’ of Jonathan’s family

Buhari under attack over ‘harassment’ of Jonathan’s family

- Niger Delta leaders have condemned President Buhari for what they described as an attempt by his govt to humiliate the family of former president

0 Videos 26/01/2017 03:04:00 Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account

Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account

- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid

0 Videos 23/01/2017 09:44:00 After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua

After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua

The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday, January 23, showered praises on the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Temitope

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 28/01/2017 01:50:00 Jennifer Lopez Suffers Wardrobe-Malfunction During Shoe Launch

Jennifer Lopez Suffers Wardrobe-Malfunction During Shoe Launch

Singer, actress and producer, Jennifer Lopez, is a woman of many talents. While attending her Giuseppe Zanottis Shoe Capsule Collection launch in Los Angeles on Thursday,

0 News 01/02/2017 15:55:00 Senator Andy Uba Dumps PDP, Defects to APC

Senator Andy Uba Dumps PDP, Defects to APC

Anambra South Senator, Andy Uba, has defected to the APC.The PDP Senator disclosed this at a news briefing on Wednesday in his home country, Uga,

0 News 28/01/2017 17:59:00 Rihanna visits school children in Malawi (WATCH)

Rihanna visits school children in Malawi (WATCH)

[embedded content] International superstar, Rihanna visited a school in Lilongwe, Malawi on Thursday Jan. 26th. The 28-year-old pop star toured the classrooms and met with

0 News 30/01/2017 02:33:00 Forex: Naira appreciation in forwards market indicates rising confidence

Forex: Naira appreciation in forwards market indicates rising confidence

By Babajide Komolafe THE naira appreciated in the forwards segment of the foreign exchange market indicating rising confidence buoyed by recent increases in the nation’s foreign

0 News 01/02/2017 14:21:00 Man Runs Naked After Alighting From Abuja Taxi, Says Its Not His First Time

Man Runs Naked After Alighting From Abuja Taxi, Says Its Not His First Time

A middle-aged man on Thursday alighted from a taxi, pulled off his clothes and started running. He ran naked for over two kilometres before he

0 News 01/02/2017 00:39:00 83 Nigerians Deported From UK

83 Nigerians Deported From UK

The United Kingdom has deported 83 Nigerians who are expected to arrive today.The deportees are people whose papers have expired and prisoners whose jail terms

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:26:00 Mysterious Love

Mysterious Love

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim, John Dumelo

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:05:00 Widows War 2

Widows War 2

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:07:00 Widows War

Widows War

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 10/08/2016 09:52:00 A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:03:00 LADY BIANCA

LADY BIANCA

Starring: Liz Benson

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:12:00 Dirty Mistakes 2

Dirty Mistakes 2

STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But