Beyonce: Star's pregnancy photo is most liked on Instagram

Beyonce's pregnancy announcement photo has just taken over Selena Gomez's as Instagram most liked.
The pop diva shared a photo of herself exposing her mid-riff on her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, expressing joy that her family will be welcoming two new members.
She wrote, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.
"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."
This pregnancy photo Beyonce shared on Instagram is now the most liked picture on the platform.(Instagram)
This image has stolen the spotlight from Selena Gomez' record for the most-liked Instagram post of all time, with over 8 million likes at the time of writing (2 million more likes than Selena).
Meanwhile, Beyonce has also shared some pregnancy photos!
Beyonce pregnancy shoot(Beyonce)
The mesmerising shots shared on her website today, February 2, 2017, features daughter Blue Ivy.
Queen Bey in a post titled "I Have Three Hearts" strips for the camera as she shows off her round belly.
The photos are works of Los Angeles and New York City-based multimedia artist Awol Erizku.
Bey has posted more pictures from the shoot plus a poem titled "I Have Three Hearts" from Warsan Shire.
The pictures are gathered together under the banner "I Have Three Hearts" and include a shot of Beyoncé on top of a red car, plus a black and white shot of her holding daughter Blue Ivy in her arms and a couple of GIFs.
