Onome Ebi: Super Falcons star is now represented by Temple Management Company

Super Falcons star Onome Ebi is now being represented by Lagos management firm, Temple Management Company (TMC).
Onome was part of the Super Falcons team that won the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Cameroon.
To further raise her career profile to greater heights, the 33-year-old defender has signed a management deal with foremost talent agency and event company, Temple Management Company.
The former FC Minsk of Belarus full back signed the deal at the company’s office on Wednesday, February 1.
“I feel very happy. We have been going over this for a while now and I am grateful it is finally happening,” said the defender.
“So finally, I have signed and I am now part of the Temple Management Company family. I believe this decision will better my career and my future. I am positive that things will exceed our expectations by the grace of God.”
After seeing out her contract with FC Minsk in the Belarusian Premier League, Onome has not decided on her next move.
“First, I want my fractured hand to heal properly. I don’t want to rush back to playing football when my hand is not fully healed,” she added.
“So I am hoping to play with a new club because I have seen out my contract with FC Minsk in the Belarusian Premier League. I am looking forward to new possibilities generally.”
She injured her hand in the final of the 2016 AWCON where the Super Falcons beat host Cameroon by a lone goal to win Nigeria’s eighth AWCON title.
She has won three AWCON titles in total with the Super Falcons; in 2010, 2014 and 2016.
Onome started her professional football career began at Bayelsa Queens FC in the Nigerian Women's Championship before moving to Piteå IF and Djurgårdens IF in Sweden's Damallsvenskan.
She then played for Turkish sides Düvenciler Lisesispor and Ataşehir Belediyespor at the First League. She made her Champions League debut in August 2012 while playing for Ataşehir Belediyespor.
She returned to the Swedish Damallsvenskan in 2013 to play for Sunnanå SK before going to Belarus to play for FC Minsk in the Belarusian Premier League. While there, she was a member of the team that won the Belarusian Premier League, the Belarusian Women's Cup and the Belarusian Women's Super-Cup twice.
She joins Nigeria’s fastest sprinter, Seye Ogunlewe and 11 year-old Tennis champion, Marylove Edwards as the only sports clients of TMC.
TMC is a full-service creative talent and event management company incorporated in Nigeria and operating in the Entertainment, Sports, Media and Art sectors.
