Pastor Adeboye: Cleric challenges church members to better, Godly leaders

Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye has called out church leaders and pinpointed the cause of corruption in Nigeria.
Speaking at the 3rd Annual Birthday Public Lecture organised in honour of his 75th birthday, the General Overseer (Worldwide) stated that the worst leadership can be found in the church.
Pastor E.A Adeboye(YouTube)
Thus, he urged the church elders to be better leaders.
"Leadership is at the core of our problem in this nation. Some people sit in their room and comment on newspaper articles, but have you removed the log in your eyes?
If there is anywhere leadership should be recommended, it should be from the church. But it is unfortunate that the worst leadership is from the church. We should go and check ourselves. Are we in true leadership or we are in falsehood? Because this has been the groaning of my heart for many years and I pray about it fervently.
I challenge the leaders in this church that what the Bible says about elders, I have not seen it. But things are changing and I want us to be part of that change," Adeboye said.
Adeboye calls for better church leadership(firstchristianchurchmobile)
He also spoke on the state of corruption in Nigeria.
"The problem of corruption which we have in this nation would not have been there if everybody is contented with what he or she has. But people love to do more than they have. They want to show off to their children, and the children also when they get to school or are with their colleagues, are not satisfied because they were not brought up to be satisfied,” the cleric said.
Adeboye says greed is the cause of corruption in Nigeria(youthhubafrica)
ALSO READ: 'FG's interest in church affairs might not be very helpful,' - Adeboye says
The RCCG G.O worldwide was represented by his wife, Folu, at the event.
Do you agree with his views?
Related Articles
A 29-year-old tech founder named to the Forbes '30 Under 30' list shares his best entrepreneurship advice
After his internships Marinelli landed a job on the finance engineering team at Palantir, the big data company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel. "While working on
Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times
"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said
Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago
In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram
- A Muslim women organisation has commended the Nigerian Army for crushing the Boko Haram - The group urged the federal government to find a lasting
I gave birth to my son, i did not give birth to his Boko Haram lifestyle - Old woman cries out
The mother of a Boko Haram member has spoken on her experiences and how she currently feels about the actions of her son. Boko Haram members Her
Budget padding whistleblower: Jibrin under probe of the Code of Conduct Bureau
- CCB has confirmed that it is looking into allegations of operation of foreign accounts by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, a House of Representatives member representing
Soldiers rampage: They fed us two Indomie per day - Nigerian soldiers
- A leaked video has shown the Nigerian soldiers speaking on why they went on rampage in Sambisa - The soldiers complained of poor treatment and
Ezekwesili, BBOG join FG tour of Sambisa forest (photos)
In its intensified efforts to find the remaining missing Chibok girls, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has joined the federal government’s team on
Hausa trader allegedly killed Yoruba driver over N30 in Lagos
- A tribal riot started in Igando, Lagos after a Hausa man allegedly killed a Yoruba driver - The duo reportedly fought over N30 which led
Most Read NewsView all posts
VIDEO: Seun Egbegbe arrested for $60,000 fraud
The embattled film maker, Seun Egbegbe, is currently under detention at Area H, Ogudu, for allegedly defrauding some bureau de change operators of $60,000. Watch video
Senate confirms Tillerson as US secretary of state
The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed former ExxonMobil chief Rex Tillerson as the next secretary of state, handing a major boost to President Donald Trump
Igbo Presidency without restructuring will not end ethnic agitations – Ohanaeze Ndigbo
By Peter OkutuABAKALIKI-THE Igbo apex body, Ohaneze Ndigbo Thursday insisted that Igbo Presidency without restructuring the nation’s political sphere will still not end the agitations
Nigerian mother of quadruplets owes London hospital N192.5m
By Sola Ogundipe, with agency report A Nigerian woman, who went into labour mid-flight from Chicago to London and was taken to the Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea
Odion Ighalo: Striker now Nigeria’s most expensive player
Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is now the most expensive Nigerian player following his €23.3m million from Watford to Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai. Ighalo
Adebayor joins Istanbul Basaksehir
Emmanuel Adebayor has completed a move to Turkish Super Lig high flyers Istanbul Basaksehir. The former Manchester City and Arsenal striker was in Istanbul to hold
Most Watched Movies
My Secret Boyfriends
Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie
Doro Queens
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
The Checkmate Season 1
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
African Magic
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
Jenifa The Tomato Seller 2
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
Crazy Sex Passion 2
This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story. Starring; Kanayo
Post Your Comment below: >>