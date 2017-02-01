Pastor Adeboye: Cleric challenges church members to better, Godly leaders

Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye has called out church leaders and pinpointed the cause of corruption in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Birthday Public Lecture organised in honour of his 75th birthday, the General Overseer (Worldwide) stated that the worst leadership can be found in the church.

Thus, he urged the church elders to be better leaders.

"Leadership is at the core of our problem in this nation. Some people sit in their room and comment on newspaper articles, but have you removed the log in your eyes?

If there is anywhere leadership should be recommended, it should be from the church. But it is unfortunate that the worst leadership is from the church. We should go and check ourselves. Are we in true leadership or we are in falsehood? Because this has been the groaning of my heart for many years and I pray about it fervently.

I challenge the leaders in this church that what the Bible says about elders, I have not seen it. But things are changing and I want us to be part of that change," Adeboye said.

He also spoke on the state of corruption in Nigeria.

"The problem of corruption which we have in this nation would not have been there if everybody is contented with what he or she has. But people love to do more than they have. They want to show off to their children, and the children also when they get to school or are with their colleagues, are not satisfied because they were not brought up to be satisfied,” the cleric said.

The RCCG G.O worldwide was represented by his wife, Folu, at the event.

