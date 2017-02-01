Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Power Drunk: Soldier beats Okadaman to death after his car hits motorcycle

A Nigerian soldier identified as Sergeant Taiwo, has been arrested and is currently in detention after he beat a 25-year-old commercial motorcycle riser, Abu Alhaji, to death after his car hit Alhaji’s motorcycle.

Punch reports that the soldier who is popularly known as Sir T, lives in Myyong Army Barracks, in Yaba, Lagos State, allegedly descended on Alhaji in the Shomolu area of the state when he reversed his car and hit the motorcycle the Okadaman was riding.

ALSO READ: “Official Rascals: Soldiers torture man who stole phone to death in Adamawa”

It was gathered that motorcyclist, whose wife is nursing a six-month-old child, had taken a woman to an eatery in the Morroco area and was waiting for her while the soldier who parked his Toyota Camry car on the premises of the eatery.

Eyewitnesses said that while Alhaji was waiting to take the passenger back to her destination, Sergeant Taiwo who had gone to a beer parlor opposite the eatery, came back to pick his car.

As the soldier was reversing his car to drive out of the premises, the vehicle hit the back of the victim’s motorcycle and while Alhaji was struggling with the motorcycle, his passenger arrived at the scene and quickly hit on the body of the car to alert the soldier not to run over the Okadaman.

The action was said to have angered Sergeant Taiwo who quickly came out of the vehicle and pounced on the victim.

The eyewitness said:

“The soldier came out of his car and slapped the motorcycle rider repeatedly. As the rider tried to explain to him what actually happened, he descended on him with blows and beat him up. The passenger fled in the process.

The soldier beat the rider until he could not stand on his feet, and he left in his car. As he was beating the man, he said nothing would happen if he died.

Everybody present was afraid to intervene because he is a soldier. Somebody informed the victim’s younger brother, who rushed to the scene.

The case was reported at the barracks and the victim was taken to the Military Hospital in Yaba around 9 pm on Friday where he died.”

A resident of the area who gave his name only as Collins, said Taiwo was notorious for intimidating people using his position as a soldier.

“Sometime in December, Taiwo slapped a man at the beer parlour, saying the man was staring at him. In the end, it turned out that the man was a major and he started begging him.

After that encounter, he had a disagreement with one of the women who work at the beer parlour. He tore the woman’s clothes. I think he should pay for this.”

ALSO READ: “Above The Law: Soldier caught on camera torturing ‘bloody civilian’”

When contacted, the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Lt. Njoka Irabor, said investigations were ongoing into the incident and could not say much until investigations are concluded on the issue, while the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Dolapo Badmos, said the command was working with the Nigerian Army to ensure the prosecution of the killer soldier.

