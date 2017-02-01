"Pathetic": Watch Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Akintola, Toyin Aimakhu in official trailer

Dayo Amusa has released the trailer for her upcoming movie "Pathetic" which will debut on March 24, 2017.

The movie which was shot in Lekki/Ajah Lagos, in September 2015, "Pathetic" was produced by Amusa, and directed by Ike Nnaebue.

"Pathetic" stars Bimbo Akintola, Wole Ojo, Dayo Amusa, Toyin Aimakhu, Funsho Adeolu, Toyin Alausa, Taiwo Okunlola, Anu Shodanya among others.

The movie which is Amusa's sophomore production is a thrilling and insightful marital story intricately woven on the life of a famous celebrity lady - her pains and travails in having the desired picture-perfect life of the ordinary human.

Synopsis

Rita Shonibare, a renowned TV star, is caught in a web of confusion as she makes a compromise on her budding career so as to overcome her marital ordeals resulting from her wayward and inconsiderate husband, who explores her status to his own devious means.

"Pathetic" deftly portrays in a subtle and fascinating fashion the mischievous ways the celebrities are explored by the media, the outsiders and pathetically, their most trusted loved ones, who regard them as preys to be feasted upon at their slightest means.

Speaking about the movie, Amusa said, "this is my best production yet. Shooting this movie for me is more about passing a message and helping the world see the hidden struggles celebrities face even with those they call family and friends."

"It is an attempt to share our struggles and also communicate a message to anyone going through such situations. I encourage everyone to join me at the cinemas in March when the movie starts to show."

Amusa made her debut as a producer with the award-winning movie "Unforgivable," which focused on domestic violence.