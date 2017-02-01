Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned comments made by the renowned Roman Catholic priest Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka - The group said the

The masterpieces created by the hands of the ancient masters still amaze human imagination with its beauty, grace, perfect proportions, and the accuracy of the

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

A middle-aged man identified as Nura was found hung on a tree plant in Tsamiya village of Gezawa local government area of Kano state, according

She literally murdered English! The problem with this type of English is that it leaves the reader more confused than before.  The main question is what

Getting the opposite s ex with the right choice of words is a mysterious form of art that requires strategic planning and execution. Despite this, a

News

"Pathetic": Watch Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Akintola, Toyin Aimakhu in official trailer

Dayo Amusa has released the trailer for her upcoming movie "Pathetic" which will debut on March 24, 2017.

The movie which was shot in Lekki/Ajah Lagos, in September 2015, "Pathetic" was produced by Amusa, and directed by Ike Nnaebue.

"Pathetic" stars Bimbo Akintola, Wole Ojo, Dayo Amusa, Toyin Aimakhu, Funsho Adeolu, Toyin Alausa, Taiwo Okunlola, Anu Shodanya among others.

The movie which is Amusa's sophomore production is a thrilling and insightful marital story intricately woven on the life of a famous celebrity lady - her pains and travails in having the desired picture-perfect life of the ordinary human.

Character posters for "Pathetic"

Character posters for "Pathetic"

ALSO: WATCH TRAILER FOR FUNKE AKINDELE'S NEW TV SHOW "INDUSTREET"

Synopsis

Rita Shonibare, a renowned TV star, is caught in a web of confusion as she makes a compromise on her budding career so as to overcome her marital ordeals resulting from her wayward and inconsiderate husband, who explores her status to his own devious means.

"Pathetic" deftly portrays in a subtle and fascinating fashion the mischievous ways the celebrities are explored by the media, the outsiders and pathetically, their most trusted loved ones, who regard them as preys to be feasted upon at their slightest means.

Character posters for "Pathetic"

Character posters for "Pathetic"

ALSO READ: REMEMBERING BUKKY AJAYI ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HER 83RD BIRTHDAY

Speaking about the movie, Amusa said, "this is my best production yet. Shooting this movie for me is more about passing a message and helping the world see the hidden struggles celebrities face even with those they call family and friends."

"It is an attempt to share our struggles and also communicate a message to anyone going through such situations. I encourage everyone to join me at the cinemas in March when the movie starts to show."

Amusa made her debut as a producer with the award-winning movie "Unforgivable," which focused on domestic violence.

