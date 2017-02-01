Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


In Nasarawa: Court orders arrest of 2 housewives

A Chief Magistrate’s Court siting in Masaka, Nasarawa State, on Thursday ordered the arrest of two housewives, Mama Wisdom and Mama Success, for refusing to appear before the court.

Both are residents of Angwan Soja, Masaka.

The Magistrate, Mr Victor Manga, ordered their arrest after hearing from counsel to the complainant, Mr Zachariah Yache, that he had served them notice of appearance but failed to appear in court.

Manga said the accused should be arrested and taken to Keffi Prison until the next date of adjournment.

The complainant, Veronica Daniel, of the same address with the accused had taken them to the court that they insulted and defamed her.

Daniel told the court that on Jan. 27 that as she was going to fetch water, the 1st accused started insulting her, calling her a prostitute and an old woman and that she would never get married.

“Mama Wisdom threatened me and defamed my character, telling me that I will never bear children."

“I reported the matter to our landlady, who intervened, yet she refused to give up."

“To my greatest surprise, the 2nd accused came back from a trip, joined the 1st accused in insulting me,” she said.

“They blocked my way as I was going to my place of work, calling me `old woman and prostitute.”

The offences contravened Section 391 of the Penal Code.

The case has been adjourned to Feb. 6 for mention.

