Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger During National Prayer Breakfast, Actor Replies [VIDEO]

US President Donald Trump took time during his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast to make fun of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Apprentice” ratings.
Trump said, “When I ran for president I had to leave the [“Apprentice”]. And they hired a big, big movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place.”
He continued, calling out producer Mark Burnett: “And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right now the tubes, it’s been a total disaster. And Mark [Burnett] will never, ever bet against Trump again.”
“I want to just pray for Arnold if we can — for those ratings.”
See short clip:
Schwarzenegger has since responded to Trump's comment.
"Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don't we switch jobs?" Schwarzenegger said. "You take over TV because you're such an expert on ratings and I take over your job and then people can finally sleep comfortably again."
