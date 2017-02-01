Zimbabwe Pastor Live Streams His Suicide

Richard Nhika, a 38-year old Zimbabwean gospel musician and church pastor live streamed himself committing suicide.

According to him, he was prompted to commit suicide as a result of a conflict he had with his girlfriend.

In the video, he said: “This is where I am seated, just close to the road… I think it’s about 15 to 20 metres so take care.” In the video Richard says: I will always love you Nomatter, which is why when I saw you I never insulted you or said anything bad.

''I have decided to die next to this tree so that everyone can see, this is real poison you can even see for yourself.” .